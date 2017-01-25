Usage

Option s: --svg-font Path to SVG font file --ttf-font Path to TTF font file --eot-font Path to EOT font file --font-css Path to font CSS file --font-css-prefix Prefix for icon names in font CSS file --font-codes-dsv Path to CSV or another DSV format file with font glyph names --font-codes-dsv-delimiter Delimiter for DSV file --svg Path/Pattern to SVG file / files --svg- set Path/Pattern to SVG set file / files --out-svg Path to output SVG files folder --out-svg- set Path to output SVG set file --svgo Optimize SVG with SVGO --pretty Prettify output SVG and SVG sets --pretty-size Size of each icon in pretty output --pretty-padding Padding around each icon in pretty output -- empty Allow empty SVG images [defaul t: true] --color Allow colors in SVG [defaul t: true] --name-parser Name formatter parser regular expression pattern --name-replace Name formatter replace regular expression pattern --name-replacement Name formatter replacement --name-lower Name lower case formatter --id-uniquify Uniquify identificators in SVG body -h, -- help Show help Example s: svg-caster --svg-font ./font.svg Convert SVG font to SVG files --svg-font-css ./font.css --out-svg ./ svg/ svg-caster --svg-font ./font.svg Convert SVG font to SVG set file --svg "./svg/*.svg" --out-svg- set ./svg- sprite.svg svg-caster --svg- set "./one/*.svg" Convert multiple SVG set files to --svg- set "./two/*.svg" --out-svg- set one ./out.svg svg-caster --svg design-icons/*/svg/production/* 24 px.svg --out-svg- set .svg " --pretty --svgo --name-parser " ^ ic_(.*?)_24px$ " --name-replace=" _ name-replacement= "-" svg-caster (http s: //github. com /icons8/svg-caster)