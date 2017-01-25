openbase logo
svg-caster

by icons8
0.4.1 (see all)

SVG font to SVG converter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

255

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

SVG Caster

SVG font to SVG converter

npm install -g svg-caster
svg-caster -h

Usage: svg-caster [options]

Options:
  --svg-font                  Path to SVG font file
  --ttf-font                  Path to TTF font file
  --eot-font                  Path to EOT font file
  --font-css                  Path to font CSS file
  --font-css-prefix           Prefix for icon names in font CSS file
  --font-codes-dsv            Path to CSV or another DSV format file with font
                              glyph names
  --font-codes-dsv-delimiter  Delimiter for DSV file
  --svg                       Path/Pattern to SVG file/files
  --svg-set                   Path/Pattern to SVG set file/files
  --out-svg                   Path to output SVG files folder
  --out-svg-set               Path to output SVG set file
  --svgo                      Optimize SVG with SVGO
  --pretty                    Prettify output SVG and SVG sets
  --pretty-size               Size of each icon in pretty output
  --pretty-padding            Padding around each icon in pretty output
  --empty                     Allow empty SVG images             [default: true]
  --color                     Allow colors in SVG                [default: true]
  --name-parser               Name formatter parser regular expression pattern
  --name-replace              Name formatter replace regular expression pattern
  --name-replacement          Name formatter replacement
  --name-lower                Name lower case formatter
  --id-uniquify               Uniquify identificators in SVG body
  -h, --help                  Show help

Examples:
  svg-caster --svg-font ./font.svg          Convert SVG font to SVG files
  --svg-font-css ./font.css --out-svg ./
  svg/
  svg-caster --svg-font ./font.svg          Convert SVG font to SVG set file
  --svg "./svg/*.svg" --out-svg-set ./svg-
  sprite.svg
  svg-caster --svg-set "./one/*.svg"        Convert multiple SVG set files to
  --svg-set "./two/*.svg" --out-svg-set     one
  ./out.svg
  svg-caster --svg "./material-             Convert google material design icons
  design-icons/*/svg/production/*24px.svg"  to SVG set
  --out-svg-set "./material-design-icons
  .svg" --pretty --svgo --name-parser "^
  ic_(.*?)_24px$" --name-replace="_" --
  name-replacement="-"

svg-caster (https://github.com/icons8/svg-caster)

Enjoy!

