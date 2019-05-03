generate svg captcha in node.js

useful if you

cannot or do not want to use google recaptcha

have issue with install c++ addon

install

npm install --save svg-captcha

usage

var svgCaptcha = require ( 'svg-captcha' ); var captcha = svgCaptcha.create(); console .log(captcha);

with express

var svgCaptcha = require ( 'svg-captcha' ); app.get( '/captcha' , function ( req, res ) { var captcha = svgCaptcha.create(); req.session.captcha = captcha.text; res.type( 'svg' ); res.status( 200 ).send(captcha.data); });

API

If no option is passed, you will get a random string of four characters and corresponding svg.

size : 4 // size of random string

: 4 // size of random string ignoreChars : '0o1i' // filter out some characters like 0o1i

: '0o1i' // filter out some characters like 0o1i noise : 1 // number of noise lines

: 1 // number of noise lines color : true // characters will have distinct colors instead of grey, true if background option is set

: true // characters will have distinct colors instead of grey, true if background option is set background : '#cc9966' // background color of the svg image

This function returns an object that has the following property:

data : string // svg path data

: string // svg path data text : string // captcha text

Similar to create api, you have the above options plus 3 additional:

mathMin : 1 // the minimum value the math expression can be

: 1 // the minimum value the math expression can be mathMax : 9 // the maximum value the math expression can be

: 9 // the maximum value the math expression can be mathOperator : + // The operator to use, + , - or +- (for random + or - )

This function returns an object that has the following property:

data : string // svg of the math expression

: string // svg of the math expression text : string // the answer of the math expression

Load your own font and override the default font.

url : string // path to your font This api is a wrapper around loadFont api of opentype.js.

Your may need experiment around various options to make your own font accessible.

See the following api.

Gain access to global setting object. It is used for create and createMathExpr api as the default options.

In addition to size, noise, color, and background, you can also set the following property:

width : number // width of captcha

: number // width of captcha height : number // height of captcha

: number // height of captcha fontSize : number // captcha text size

: number // captcha text size charPreset : string // random character preset

return a random string.

return a svg captcha based on text provided.

In pre 1.1.0 version you have to call these two functions,

now you can call create() to save some key strokes ;).

sample image

default captcha image:

math expression image with color options:

why use svg?

It does not require any c++ addon.

The result image is smaller than jpeg image.

This has to be a joke. /\<text.+>;.+\<\/text>/g.test...

svg captcha uses opentype.js underneath, which means that there is no '<text>1234</text>'.

You get '<path fill="#444" d="M104.83 19.74L107.85 19.74L112 33.56L116.13 19.74L119.15 19.74L113.48 36.85...'

instead.

Even though you can write a program that convert svg to png, svg captcha has done its job

—— make captcha recognition harder

License

MIT