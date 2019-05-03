generate svg captcha in node.js
npm install --save svg-captcha
var svgCaptcha = require('svg-captcha');
var captcha = svgCaptcha.create();
console.log(captcha);
// {data: '<svg.../svg>', text: 'abcd'}
with express
var svgCaptcha = require('svg-captcha');
app.get('/captcha', function (req, res) {
var captcha = svgCaptcha.create();
req.session.captcha = captcha.text;
res.type('svg');
res.status(200).send(captcha.data);
});
svgCaptcha.create(options)
If no option is passed, you will get a random string of four characters and corresponding svg.
size: 4 // size of random string
ignoreChars: '0o1i' // filter out some characters like 0o1i
noise: 1 // number of noise lines
color: true // characters will have distinct colors instead of grey, true if background option is set
background: '#cc9966' // background color of the svg image
This function returns an object that has the following property:
data: string // svg path data
text: string // captcha text
svgCaptcha.createMathExpr(options)
Similar to create api, you have the above options plus 3 additional:
mathMin: 1 // the minimum value the math expression can be
mathMax: 9 // the maximum value the math expression can be
mathOperator: + // The operator to use,
+,
- or
+- (for random
+ or
-)
This function returns an object that has the following property:
data: string // svg of the math expression
text: string // the answer of the math expression
svgCaptcha.loadFont(url)
Load your own font and override the default font.
url: string // path to your font
This api is a wrapper around loadFont api of opentype.js.
svgCaptcha.options
Gain access to global setting object. It is used for create and createMathExpr api as the default options.
In addition to size, noise, color, and background, you can also set the following property:
width: number // width of captcha
height: number // height of captcha
fontSize: number // captcha text size
charPreset: string // random character preset
svgCaptcha.randomText([size|options])
return a random string.
svgCaptcha(text, options)
return a svg captcha based on text provided.
In pre 1.1.0 version you have to call these two functions,
now you can call create() to save some key strokes ;).
default captcha image:
math expression image with color options:
It does not require any c++ addon.
The result image is smaller than jpeg image.
This has to be a joke. /\<text.+>;.+\<\/text>/g.test...
svg captcha uses opentype.js underneath, which means that there is no
'<text>1234</text>'.
You get '<path fill="#444" d="M104.83 19.74L107.85 19.74L112 33.56L116.13 19.74L119.15 19.74L113.48 36.85...'
instead.
Even though you can write a program that convert svg to png, svg captcha has done its job
—— make captcha recognition harder