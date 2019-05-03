openbase logo
svg-captcha

by produck
1.4.0 (see all)

generate svg captcha in node

Downloads/wk

11.1K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Captcha, Node.js Captcha API

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

svg-captcha

Build Status NPM Version NPM Downloads

generate svg captcha in node.js

Translations

中文

useful if you

  • cannot or do not want to use google recaptcha
  • have issue with install c++ addon

install

npm install --save svg-captcha

usage

var svgCaptcha = require('svg-captcha');

var captcha = svgCaptcha.create();
console.log(captcha);
// {data: '<svg.../svg>', text: 'abcd'}

with express

var svgCaptcha = require('svg-captcha');

app.get('/captcha', function (req, res) {
    var captcha = svgCaptcha.create();
    req.session.captcha = captcha.text;
    
    res.type('svg');
    res.status(200).send(captcha.data);
});

API

svgCaptcha.create(options)

If no option is passed, you will get a random string of four characters and corresponding svg.

  • size: 4 // size of random string
  • ignoreChars: '0o1i' // filter out some characters like 0o1i
  • noise: 1 // number of noise lines
  • color: true // characters will have distinct colors instead of grey, true if background option is set
  • background: '#cc9966' // background color of the svg image

This function returns an object that has the following property:

  • data: string // svg path data
  • text: string // captcha text

svgCaptcha.createMathExpr(options)

Similar to create api, you have the above options plus 3 additional:

  • mathMin: 1 // the minimum value the math expression can be
  • mathMax: 9 // the maximum value the math expression can be
  • mathOperator: + // The operator to use, +, - or +- (for random + or -)

This function returns an object that has the following property:

  • data: string // svg of the math expression
  • text: string // the answer of the math expression

svgCaptcha.loadFont(url)

Load your own font and override the default font.

  • url: string // path to your font This api is a wrapper around loadFont api of opentype.js.
    Your may need experiment around various options to make your own font accessible.
    See the following api.

svgCaptcha.options

Gain access to global setting object. It is used for create and createMathExpr api as the default options.

In addition to size, noise, color, and background, you can also set the following property:

  • width: number // width of captcha
  • height: number // height of captcha
  • fontSize: number // captcha text size
  • charPreset: string // random character preset

svgCaptcha.randomText([size|options])

return a random string.

svgCaptcha(text, options)

return a svg captcha based on text provided.

In pre 1.1.0 version you have to call these two functions,
now you can call create() to save some key strokes ;).

sample image

default captcha image:

image

math expression image with color options:

image2

why use svg?

It does not require any c++ addon.
The result image is smaller than jpeg image.

This has to be a joke. /\<text.+>;.+\<\/text>/g.test...

svg captcha uses opentype.js underneath, which means that there is no '<text>1234</text>'.
You get '<path fill="#444" d="M104.83 19.74L107.85 19.74L112 33.56L116.13 19.74L119.15 19.74L113.48 36.85...'
instead.

Even though you can write a program that convert svg to png, svg captcha has done its job
—— make captcha recognition harder

License

MIT

100
sbjovanovski1 Rating0 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Thadeu Munhóz CesárioBrazil4 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-End Developer
1 year ago

