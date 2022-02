SVG Mixer

Node.js toolset for generating & transforming SVG images and sprites in modern way.

Under heavy development. Docs in progress. Stay tuned!

Main tools:

svg-mixer - SVG sprites generating and transforming library.

postcss-svg-mixer - PostCSS plugin for creating SVG sprites.

gulp-svg-mixer - Gulp plugin for creating SVG sprites.

postsvg - PostHTML wrapper optimized for working with SVG.

svg-transform-loader - webpack loader for transforming SVG.

Other:

posthtml-transform - PostHTML plugin to modify tags and attributes.

posthtml-rename-id - PostHTML plugin to rename id attributes and it's references.

postcss-move-props-to-bg-image-query - PostCSS plugin for moving CSS declarations to background image as query string.

Setup

Dependencies managed by Yarn workspaces, lifecycle (build, test, release) performed by Lerna. To setup the project install dependencies:

yarn install

License

Apache 2.0