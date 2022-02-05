This NPM module optimizes SVGs to have a consistent (and small) border on each side and to remove extraneous tags and attributes, so that the resulting files are as small as possible. The code has been tested and refined on hundreds of real world SVGs so as to produce reliable results without distortions or to fail with a clear error if there is an unfixable problem with the source SVG.
It was created to format SVGs for the CNCF Cloud Native Landscape and has been extracted out to be usable by any application looking for reliable SVG formatting. It is a dependency of landscapeapp which now powers multiple interactive landscapes.
svg-autocrop provides the following functionality on each SVG on which it acts:
<text> or
<tspan> element since the
text will not render reliably if the specified fonts are not installed (instead, you
can convert the text to an image so that
it will reliably render anywhere)
svg-autocrop requires a transparent or a white background to work correctly.
For more information on recommended rules for collecting logos, please see the guidelines for the CNCF Cloud Native Landscape.
svg-autocrop has been developed by Andrey Kozlov and Dan Kohn of CNCF.
These directions will let you manually optimize SVGs on a Mac:
Install (do these once)
terminal and hit return to open. For each of the commands below, it's easiest to copy and paste from here into the terminal window.
/usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)" to install Homebrew
brew install node
cd ~/Documents; mkdir -p svg/input; mkdir -p svg/output; open ~/Documents/svg to create an
svg folder in your Documents folder with input and output folders inside it
npm install -g svg-autocrop to install the latest version of the svg-autocrop command
Process SVGs
Documents:
svg:
input and drag in one or more SVGs that you want to optimize.
terminal and hit return to open
cd ~/Documents/svg to go to the proper directory
npm run fix
output folder
Update
brew update && brew upgrade && npm update -g
You can recursively autocrop multiple SVGs (while non-SVG files are ignored) with the command:
node fix --recursive ../artwork/
(Do this from the svg-autocrop directory and set the directory to where you have images to autocrop.)
images folder
Please open an issue or, for sensitive information, email info@cncf.io.