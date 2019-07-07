SVG arc to cubic bezier

A function that takes an SVG arc curve as input, and maps it to one or more cubic bezier curves.

I extracted the a2c function from SVG path, as I wanted to use it on its own.

All credit, thanks and respect goes to:

Sergey Batishchev – @snb2013

Vitaly Puzrin – @puzrin

Alex Kocharin – @rlidwka

It blew my mind. Thank you!

Installation

npm install svg-arc-to-cubic-bezier

Usage