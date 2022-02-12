News

If you want to build the documentation yourself go into doc and invoke doxygen:

cd doc && doxygen doxygen.config

SVF is a source code analysis tool that enables interprocedural dependence analysis for LLVM-based languages. SVF is able to perform pointer alias analysis, memory SSA form construction, value-flow tracking for program variables and memory error checking.

We release SVF source code in the hope of benefiting others. You are kindly asked to acknowledge usage of the tool by citing some of our publications listed http://svf-tools.github.io/SVF, especially the following two:

