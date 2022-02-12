source ./build.sh in your terminal, that's it!
If you want to build the documentation yourself go into doc and invoke doxygen:
cd doc && doxygen doxygen.config
|About SVF
|Setup Guide
|User Guide
|Developer Guide
|Introducing SVF -- what it does and how we design it
|A step by step setup guide to build SVF
|Command-line options to run SVF, get analysis outputs, and test SVF with an example or PTABen
|Detailed technical documentation and how to write your own analyses in SVF or use SVF as a lib for your tool
We release SVF source code in the hope of benefiting others. You are kindly asked to acknowledge usage of the tool by citing some of our publications listed http://svf-tools.github.io/SVF, especially the following two:
@inproceedings{sui2016svf,
title={SVF: interprocedural static value-flow analysis in LLVM},
author={Sui, Yulei and Xue, Jingling},
booktitle={Proceedings of the 25th international conference on compiler construction},
pages={265--266},
year={2016},
organization={ACM}
}
@article{sui2014detecting,
title={Detecting memory leaks statically with full-sparse value-flow analysis},
author={Sui, Yulei and Ye, Ding and Xue, Jingling},
journal={IEEE Transactions on Software Engineering},
volume={40},
number={2},
pages={107--122},
year={2014},
publisher={IEEE}
}