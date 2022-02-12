openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
st

svf-tools

by svf-tools
1.0.391 (see all)

Static Value-Flow Analysis Framework for Source Code

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

712

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

72

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

News

Documentation

If you want to build the documentation yourself go into doc and invoke doxygen:

cd doc && doxygen doxygen.config

We are looking for self-motivated PhD students and we welcome industry collaboration/sponsorship to improve SVF (Please contact yulei.sui@uts.edu.au if you are interested)




SVF is a source code analysis tool that enables interprocedural dependence analysis for LLVM-based languages. SVF is able to perform pointer alias analysis, memory SSA form construction, value-flow tracking for program variables and memory error checking.

About SVFSetup GuideUser GuideDeveloper Guide
AboutSetupUserDeveloper
Introducing SVF -- what it does and how we design itA step by step setup guide to build SVFCommand-line options to run SVF, get analysis outputs, and test SVF with an example or PTABenDetailed technical documentation and how to write your own analyses in SVF or use SVF as a lib for your tool


We release SVF source code in the hope of benefiting others. You are kindly asked to acknowledge usage of the tool by citing some of our publications listed http://svf-tools.github.io/SVF, especially the following two: 

@inproceedings{sui2016svf,
  title={SVF: interprocedural static value-flow analysis in LLVM},
  author={Sui, Yulei and Xue, Jingling},
  booktitle={Proceedings of the 25th international conference on compiler construction},
  pages={265--266},
  year={2016},
  organization={ACM}
}

@article{sui2014detecting,
  title={Detecting memory leaks statically with full-sparse value-flow analysis},
  author={Sui, Yulei and Ye, Ding and Xue, Jingling},
  journal={IEEE Transactions on Software Engineering},
  volume={40},
  number={2},
  pages={107--122},
  year={2014},
  publisher={IEEE}
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial