openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sve

svench

by rixo
0.2.0-31 (see all)

A lightweight workbench to develop your Svelte components in isolation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

205

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

30

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Svench

A lightweight workbench to develop your Svelte components in isolation.

WORK IN PROGRESS

Status

This is very much a work in progress. Actually, it's still little more than a POC for now.

You're welcome to reach to me via Svelte's Discord channel or issue to contribute ideas (or more)!

Docs are currently being rewritten for v0.2. You can find previous docs in the legacy README.

v0.2

From scratch:

npm init -y
npm add -D svelte vite @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte svench
mkdir src
echo '# Hello' > src/hello.md
echo '<h1>Hi!</h1>' > src/Hi.svench
npx svench

pnpm init -y
pnpm add -D svelte vite @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte svench
mkdir src
echo '# Hello' > src/hello.md
echo '<h1>Hi!</h1>' > src/Hi.svench
pnpx svench

yarn init -y
yarn add -D svelte vite @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte svench
mkdir src
echo '# Hello' > src/hello.md
echo '<h1>Hi!</h1>' > src/Hi.svench
yarn svench

If you are using SvelteKit, add disableDependencyReinclusion into your svelte.config.js file to prevent vite-plugin-svelte from including Node-only packages in Vite's prebundling step.

const config = {
+  disableDependencyReinclusion: ['svench'],
   kit: {
      ...
   }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial