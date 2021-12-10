A lightweight workbench to develop your Svelte components in isolation.
WORK IN PROGRESS
This is very much a work in progress. Actually, it's still little more than a POC for now.
You're welcome to reach to me via Svelte's Discord channel or issue to contribute ideas (or more)!
Docs are currently being rewritten for v0.2. You can find previous docs in the legacy README.
From scratch:
npm init -y
npm add -D svelte vite @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte svench
mkdir src
echo '# Hello' > src/hello.md
echo '<h1>Hi!</h1>' > src/Hi.svench
npx svench
pnpm init -y
pnpm add -D svelte vite @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte svench
mkdir src
echo '# Hello' > src/hello.md
echo '<h1>Hi!</h1>' > src/Hi.svench
pnpx svench
yarn init -y
yarn add -D svelte vite @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte svench
mkdir src
echo '# Hello' > src/hello.md
echo '<h1>Hi!</h1>' > src/Hi.svench
yarn svench
If you are using SvelteKit, add
disableDependencyReinclusion into your
svelte.config.js file to prevent
vite-plugin-svelte from including
Node-only packages in Vite's prebundling step.
const config = {
+ disableDependencyReinclusion: ['svench'],
kit: {
...
}
}