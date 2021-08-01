Forms in Svelte, inspired by Formik.
<script>
import { Sveltik, Form, Field, ErrorMessage } from 'sveltik'
let initialValues = {
email: '',
password: '',
}
let validate = values => {
const errors = {}
if (!values.email) {
errors.email = 'Required'
} else if (!/^[A-Z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+\.[A-Z]{2,}$/i.test(values.email)) {
errors.email = 'Invalid email address'
}
return errors
}
let onSubmit = (values, { setSubmitting }) => {
setTimeout(() => {
alert(JSON.stringify(values, null, 2))
setSubmitting(false)
}, 400)
}
</script>
<Sveltik {initialValues} {validate} {onSubmit} let:isSubmitting>
<Form>
<Field type="email" name="email" />
<ErrorMessage name="email" as="div" />
<Field type="password" name="password" />
<ErrorMessage name="password" as="div" />
<button type="submit" disabled={isSubmitting}>Submit</button>
</Form>
</Sveltik>
<Sveltik />
<Sveltik /> is a component for rendering forms. It is largely a port of
Formik to Svelte and broadly
follows the same API. It uses a
let:props pattern which is generally similar to
the render prop pattern in React.
<script>
import { Sveltik } from 'sveltik'
</script>
<div>
<h1>My Form</h1>
<Sveltik
initialValues={{ name: 'jared' }}
onSubmit={(values, actions) => {
setTimeout(() => {
alert(JSON.stringify(values, null, 2))
actions.setSubmitting(false)
}, 1000)
}}
let:props
>
<form on:submit|preventDefault={props.handleSubmit}>
<input
type="text"
on:input={props.handleInput}
on:blur={props.handleBlur}
value={props.values.name}
name="name"
/>
{#if props.errors.name}
<div id="feedback">{props.errors.name}</div>
{/if}
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>
</Sveltik>
</div>
enableReinitialize?: boolean
initialErrors?: SveltikErrors<Values>
initialStatus?: any
initialTouched?: SveltikTouched<Values>
initialValues: Values
initialWarnings?: SveltikWarnings<Values>
onReset?: (values: Values, sveltikBag: SveltikBag) => void
onSubmit: (values: Values, sveltikBag: SveltikBag) => void | Promise<any>
validate?: (values: Values, sveltikBag: SveltikBag) => SveltikErrors<Values>
validateOnBlur?: boolean
validateOnChange?: boolean
validateOnMount?: boolean
let:props: SveltikProps
let:isDirty: boolean
let:errors: { [field: string]: string }
let:handleBlur: (e: HTMLBlurEvent) => void
let:handleInput: (e: HTMLInputEvent) => void
let:handleReset: () => void
let:handleSubmit: (e: HTMLFormEvent) => void
let:isSubmitting: boolean
let:isValid: boolean
let:isValidating: boolean
let:resetForm: (nextInitialState?: SveltikState<Values>) => void
let:scrollFirstErrorIntoView: () => void
let:setErrors: (fields: { [field: string]: string }) => void
let:setFieldError: (field: string, errorMsg: string) => void
let:setFieldTouched: (field: string, isTouched?: boolean, shouldValidate?: boolean) => void
let:setFieldValue: (field: string, value: any, shouldValidate?: boolean) => void
let:setFieldWarning: (field: string, warning: string) => void
let:setStatus: (status?: any) => void
let:setSubmitting: (isSubmitting: boolean) => void
let:setTouched: (fields: { [field: string]: boolean }, shouldValidate?: boolean) => void
let:setValues: (fields: { [field: string]: any }, shouldValidate?: boolean) => void
let:setWarnings: (fields: { [field: string]: string }) => void
let:status: any
let:submitAttemptCount: number
let:submitFailure: () => void
let:submitFailureCount: number
let:submitForm: () => Promise
let:submitSuccess: () => void
let:submitSuccessCount: number
let:touched: { [field: string]: boolean }
let:values: { [field: string]: any }
let:validateForm: (values?: any) => void
let:validateField: (field: string) => void
let:warnings: { [field: string]: string }
enableReinitialize?: boolean
Default is false. Control whether Sveltik should reset the form if
initialValues changes (using deep equality).
initialErrors?: SveltikErrors<Values>
Initial field errors of the form, Sveltik will make these values available to render methods component as
errors.
initialStatus?: any
An arbitrary value for the initial
status of the form. If the form is reset, this value will be restored.
initialTouched?: SveltikTouched<Values>
Initial visitied fields of the form, Sveltik will make these values available to render methods component as
touched.
initialValues: Values
Initial field values of the form, Sveltik will make these values available to render methods component as
values.
Even if your form is empty by default, you must initialize all fields with initial values.
onReset?: (values: Values, sveltikBag: SveltikBag) => void
Your optional form reset handler. It is passed your forms
values and the "SveltikBag".
onSubmit: (values: Values, sveltikBag: SveltikBag) => void | Promise<any>
Your form submission handler. It is passed your forms
values and the "SveltikBag", which includes an object containing a subset of the injected props and methods (i.e. all the methods with names that start with
set<Thing> +
resetForm) and any props that were passed to the wrapped component.
If
onSubmit returns a promise, rejection automatically calls
submitFailure and resolution automatically calls
submitSuccess.
validate?: (values: Values) => SveltikErrors<Values>
Validate the form's
values with function. Synchronous and return an
errors object.
validateOnBlur?: boolean
Default is
true. Use this option to run validations on
blur events. More specifically, when either
handleBlur,
setFieldTouched, or
setTouched are called.
validateOnChange?: boolean
Default is
true. Use this option to tell Sveltik to run validations on
change events and
change-related methods. More specifically, when either
handleInput,
setFieldValue, or
setValues are called.
validateOnMount?: boolean
Default is
false. Use this option to tell Sveltik to run validations when the
<Sveltik /> component mounts and/or
initialValues change.
All of these props are exposed individually as well as a master
let:props prop which is an object
of all available props.
let:isDirty: boolean
Returns
true if values are not deeply equal from initial values,
false otherwise.
dirty is a readonly computed property and should not be mutated directly.
let:errors: { [field: string]: string }
Form validation errors. Should match the shape of your form's values defined in
initialValues.
let:handleBlur: (e: HTMLBlurEvent) => void
onBlur event handler. Useful for when you need to track whether an input has been
touched or not. This should be passed to
<input on:blur={handleBlur} ... />
let:handleInput: (e: HTMLInputEvent) => void
General input change event handler. This will update the
values[key] where
key is the event-emitting input's
name attribute. If the
name attribute is not present,
handleInput will look for an input's
id attribute. Note: "input" here means all HTML inputs.
let:handleReset: () => void
Reset handler. Will reset the form to its initial state. This should be passed to
<button on:click={handleReset}>...</button>
let:handleSubmit: (e: HTMLFormEvent) => void
Submit handler. This should be passed to
<form on:submit|preventDefault={props.handleSubmit}>...</form>.
let:isSubmitting: boolean
Submitting state of the form. Returns
true if submission is in progress and
false otherwise.
let:isValid: boolean
Returns
true if there are no
errors (i.e. the
errors object is empty) and
false otherwise.
let:isValidating: boolean
Returns
true if Sveltik is running validation during submission, or by calling
validateForm directly false otherwise.
let:resetForm: (nextInitialState?: SveltikState<Values>) => void
Imperatively reset the form. If
nextInitialState is specified, Sveltik will set this state as the new "initial state" and use the related values of
nextInitialState to update the form's
initialValues as well as
initialTouched,
initialStatus,
initialErrors. This is useful for altering the initial state (i.e. "base") of the form after changes have been made. If
nextInitialState is not defined, then Sveltik will reset state to the original initial state.
let:scrollFirstErrorIntoView: () => void
Scroll the first
<ScrollMarker /> with an error into view. First is calculated by the vertical distance from the top of the document.
let:setErrors: (fields: { [field: string]: string }) => void
Set
errors imperatively.
let:setFieldError: (field: string, errorMsg: string) => void
Set the error message of a field imperatively.
field should match the key of
errors you wish to update. Useful for creating custom input error handlers.
let:setFieldTouched: (field: string, isTouched?: boolean, shouldValidate?: boolean) => void
Set the touched state of a field imperatively.
field should match the key of
touched you wish to update. Useful for creating custom input blur handlers. Calling this method will trigger validation to run if
validateOnBlur is set to
true (which it is by default).
isTouched defaults to
true if not specified. You can also explicitly prevent/skip validation by passing a third argument as
false.
let:setFieldValue: (field: string, value: any, shouldValidate?: boolean) => void
Set the value of a
field imperatively.
field should match the key of
values you wish to update. Useful for creating custom input change handlers. Calling this will trigger validation to run if
validateOnChange is set to
true (which it is by default). You can also explicitly prevent/skip validation by passing a third argument as
false.
let:setFieldWarning: (field: string, warning: string) => void
Set the warning of a
field imperatively.
field should match the key of
warnings you wish to update.
let:setStatus: (status?: any) => void
Set a top-level
status to anything you want imperatively. Useful for controlling arbitrary top-level state related to your form. For example, you can use it to pass API responses back into your component in
handleSubmit.
let:setSubmitting: (isSubmitting: boolean) => void
Set
isSubmitting imperatively. You would call it with
setSubmitting(false) in your
onSubmit handler to finish the cycle.
let:setTouched: (fields: { [field: string]: boolean }, shouldValidate?: boolean) => void
Set
touched imperatively. Calling this will trigger validation to run if
validateOnBlur is set to
true (which it is by default). You can also explicitly prevent/skip validation by passing a second argument as
false.
let:setValues: (fields: { [field: string]: any }, shouldValidate?: boolean) => void
Set
values imperatively. Calling this will trigger validation to run if
validateOnChange is set to
true (which it is by default). You can also explicitly prevent/skip validation by passing a second argument as
false.
let:setWarnings: (fields: { [field: string]: string }) => void
Set
warnings imperatively.
let:status: any
A top-level status object that you can use to represent form state that can't otherwise be expressed/stored with other methods. This is useful for capturing and passing through API responses to your inner component.
status should only be modified by calling
setStatus.
let:submitAttemptCount: number
Number of times user tried to submit the form. Increases when
handleSubmit is called, resets after calling
handleReset.
let:submitFailure: () => void
Increment
submitFailureCount by 1 and calls
setSubmitting(false).
let:submitFailureCount: number
Number of failed form submissions. Increases when
submitFailure is called, resets after calling
handleReset.
let:submitForm: () => Promise
Trigger a form submission. The promise will be rejected if form is invalid.
let:submitSuccess: () => void
Increment
submitSuccessCount by 1 and calls
setSubmitting(false).
let:submitSuccessCount: number
Number of successful form submissions. Increases when
submitSuccess is called, resets after calling
handleReset.
let:touched: { [field: string]: boolean }
Touched fields. Each key corresponds to a field that has been touched/visited.
let:values: { [field: string]: any }
Your form's values.
let:validateForm: (values?: any) => void
Imperatively call
validate. You can optionally pass values to validate against and this modify Sveltik state accordingly, otherwise this will use the current
values of the form.
let:validateField: (field: string) => void
Imperatively call field's
validate function if specified for given field. Sveltik will use the current field value.
let:warnings: { [field: string]: string }
Form warnings. Should match the shape of your form's values defined in
initialValues.
warnings,
setWarnings,
setFieldWarning
submitSuccess and
submitFailure helpers
submitAttemptCount,
submitFailureCount and
submitSuccessCount instead of only
submitCount
onSubmit returns a promise, it's rejection calls
submitFailure and it's resolution calls
submitSuccess
validateSchema
<Field />
<Field /> will automagically hook up inputs to Sveltik. It uses the name attribute to match up with Sveltik state.
With no options passed,
<Field /> will default to an HTML
<input /> element.
MyInput.svelte
<script>
export let field
export let props
</script>
<input {...field} {...props} on:input={field.handleInput} on:blur={field.handleBlur} />
App.svelte
<script>
import { Sveltik, Form, Field } from 'sveltik'
import MyInput from './MyInput.svelte'
</script>
<div>
<h1>My Form</h1>
<Sveltik
initialValues={{ email: '', color: 'red', firstName: '', lastName: '' }}
onSubmit={(values, actions) => {
setTimeout(() => {
alert(JSON.stringify(values, null, 2))
actions.setSubmitting(false)
}, 1000)
}}
>
<Form>
<Field type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" />
<Field as="select" name="color">
<option value="red">Red</option>
<option value="green">Green</option>
<option value="blue">Blue</option>
</Field>
<Field name="firstName" let:field let:meta>
<div>
<input
type="text"
placeholder="Jon"
{...field}
on:input={field.handleInput}
on:blur={field.handleBlur}
/>
{#if meta.touched && meta.error}
<div className="error">{meta.error}</div>
{/if}
</div>
</Field>
<Field name="lastName" placeholder="Doe" as={MyInput} />
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
</Sveltik>
</div>
as?: string | Component
name: string
validate?: (value: any) => undefined | string
let:field: FieldInputProps
let:form: SveltikBag
let:meta: FieldMetaProps
as?: string | Component
Either a Svelte component or the name of an HTML element to render. Supports the following:
input
select
textarea
Svelte components must
export let the props that they expect to be passed.
The available props are match the let:props (see below). Also is passed an additional prop
props which contains all additional props passed to
<Field />.
name: string
A field's name in Sveltik state. Required.
validate?: (value: any) => undefined | string
You can run independent field-level validations by passing a function to the
validate prop.
The function will respect the
validateOnBlur and
validateOnChange config/props specified in the
<Field>'s parent
<Sveltik>.
If invalid, return a
string containing the error message or return
undefined.
let:field: FieldInputProps
An object that contains:
name: string - The name of the field
value: any - The value of the field
handleInput: (e: HTMLInputEvent) => void - Input handler to be bound with
on:input
handleBlur: (e: HTMLBlurEvent) => void - Blur handler to be bound with
on:blur
let:form: SveltikBag
let:meta: FieldMetaProps
An object that contains:
initialError?: string - The field's initial error if the field is present in
initialErrors
initialTouched?: boolean - The field's initial value if the field is present in
initialTouched
initialValue?: any - The field's initial value if the field is given a value in
initialValues
initialWarning?: string - The field's initial warning if the field is given a value in
initialWarnings
error?: string - The field's error message
touched?: boolean - Whether the field has been visited
value?: any - The field's value
warning?: string - The field's warning message
on:input,
on:blur instead of spread attributes.
<Form />
Form is a small wrapper around an HTML
<form> element that automatically hooks into Sveltik's
handleSubmit and
handleReset.
All other props are passed directly through to the DOM node.
// so...
<Form />
// is identical to this...
<form on:reset={props.handleReset} on:submit={props.handleSubmit} {...props} />
<ErrorMessage />
<ErrorMessage /> is a component that renders the error message of a given field
if that field has been visited (i.e.
touched[name] === true) (and there is an
error message present).
It expects that all error messages are stored for a given field as a string.
as?: string | Component
name: string
let:msg: string
as?: string | Component
Either a Svelte component or the name of an HTML element to render.
If not specified,
<ErrorMessage /> will just return a string.
Svelte components must
export let the props that they expect to be passed.
The available props are match the let:props (see below).
Also is passed an additional prop
props which contains all additional props passed to
<ErrorMessage />.
name: string
A field's name in Sveltik state. Required.
let:msg: string
A field's error message.
as prop instead of
component for consistency with
<Field />
<ScrollMarker />
<ScrollMarker /> marks the DOM scroll position of a form element in the document.
It renders a zero-height div. Useful for scrolling to the first field with an error.
name: string
name: string
A field's name in Sveltik state. Required.