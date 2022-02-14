svelthree

Svelte powered three.js development

1.0.0-next.x DRAFT

Svelte components library for declarative construction of reactive and reusable three.js scene graphs using a modified version of Svelte svelte-accmod under the hood. 👨🏻‍💻 Please keep in mind that updates may come frequently and include breaking changes.

Install

​ In your Svelte 3.44.2 - 3.46.4 project (also SvelteKit):

install three.js along with three.js types (if available): npm i -D three @ types / three

install svelthree and patch Svelte to svelte-accmod npm i -D svelthree @next npx svelte-accmod-patch

Note: If you don't install a specific Svelte or three.js version, the latest supported Svelte (svelte-accmod patched) and three.js versions will be automatically installed as svelthree's peer dependencies.

Quickstart

General Usage

REPL Usage

Usage Example