Svelte components library for declarative construction of reactive and reusable three.js scene graphs using a modified version of Svelte svelte-accmod under the hood. 👨🏻💻 Please keep in mind that updates may come frequently and include breaking changes.
In your Svelte 3.44.2 - 3.46.4 project (also SvelteKit):
install three.js along with three.js types (if available):
npm i -D three @types/three
install svelthree and patch Svelte to svelte-accmod
npm i -D svelthree@next
npx svelte-accmod-patch
Note: If you don't install a specific Svelte or three.js version, the latest supported Svelte (svelte-accmod patched) and three.js versions will be automatically installed as svelthree's peer dependencies.
<!-- HelloCube.svelte -->
<script>
import {
Canvas,
Scene,
Fog,
PerspectiveCamera,
DirectionalLight,
AmbientLight,
BoxBufferGeometry,
Mesh,
MeshStandardMaterial,
WebGLRenderer,
} from "svelthree";
const fog = new Fog(0xffffff, 3, 11);
const geometry = new BoxBufferGeometry(1, 1, 1);
const material = new MeshStandardMaterial();
</script>
<Canvas w={500} h={500}>
<Scene
id="scene1"
bg={0xf0f9ff}
props={{ fog }}
env_tex={{ url: '...' }}
>
<PerspectiveCamera id="cam1" pos={[0, 0, 3]} lookAt={[0, 0, 0]} />
<AmbientLight intensity={1.25} />
<DirectionalLight pos={[3, 3, 3]} shadowMapSize={512*4} />
<Mesh
geometry
material
mat={{ color: 0xff3e00, metalness: 1, roughness: 0, envMapIntensity: 0.8 }}
pos={[0, 0, 0]}
rot={[0.5, 0.6, 0]}
scale={[1, 1, 1]}
receiveShadow
castShadow
/>
</Scene>
<WebGLRenderer
sceneId="scene1"
camId="cam1"
config={{ antialias: true, alpha: false }}
enableShadowMap
/>
</Canvas>