openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sve

svelthree

by Vatroslav Vrbanic
0.119.0-5 (see all)

Svelte components library for declarative construction of reactive and reusable three.js scene graphs.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

174

GitHub Stars

293

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svelthree

Svelte powered three.js development

1.0.0-next.x DRAFT

Svelte components library for declarative construction of reactive and reusable three.js scene graphs using a modified version of Svelte svelte-accmod under the hood. 👨🏻‍💻 Please keep in mind that updates may come frequently and include breaking changes.

Install

​ In your Svelte 3.44.2 - 3.46.4 project (also SvelteKit):

  • install three.js along with three.js types (if available):

    npm i -D three @types/three

  • install svelthree and patch Svelte to svelte-accmod

    npm i -D svelthree@next

    npx svelte-accmod-patch

Note: If you don't install a specific Svelte or three.js version, the latest supported Svelte (svelte-accmod patched) and three.js versions will be automatically installed as svelthree's peer dependencies.

Quickstart

  • *todo: create new svelthree-app-rollup template -> CSR/SPA (publish after svelthree 1.0.0-next.1 release)*
  • *todo: create new svelthree-app-vite template -> CSR/SPA (publish after svelthree 1.0.0-next.1 release)*
  • *todo: create new svelthree-app-sveltekit template -> SSR + CSR/SPA (publish after svelthree 1.0.0-next.1 release)*

General Usage

  • *todo: new Vercel hosted SvelteKit website with some cool examples*

REPL Usage

*todo (?): with the new Vercel hosted SvelteKit website -> implement REPL (not quite not sure about this though... probably just for people to play around, without login / saving?)*

Usage Example

<!-- HelloCube.svelte -->

<script>
  import {
    Canvas,
    Scene,
    Fog,
    PerspectiveCamera,
    DirectionalLight,
    AmbientLight,
    BoxBufferGeometry,
    Mesh,
    MeshStandardMaterial,
    WebGLRenderer,
  } from "svelthree";

  const fog = new Fog(0xffffff, 3, 11);
  const geometry = new BoxBufferGeometry(1, 1, 1);
  const material = new MeshStandardMaterial();
 
</script>

<Canvas w={500} h={500}>

  <Scene
    id="scene1"
    bg={0xf0f9ff}
    props={{ fog }}
    env_tex={{ url: '...' }}
    >

    <PerspectiveCamera id="cam1" pos={[0, 0, 3]} lookAt={[0, 0, 0]} />
    <AmbientLight intensity={1.25} />
    <DirectionalLight pos={[3, 3, 3]} shadowMapSize={512*4} />

    <Mesh
      geometry
      material
      mat={{ color: 0xff3e00, metalness: 1, roughness: 0, envMapIntensity: 0.8 }}
      pos={[0, 0, 0]}
      rot={[0.5, 0.6, 0]}
      scale={[1, 1, 1]}
      receiveShadow
      castShadow
      />

  </Scene>

  <WebGLRenderer
    sceneId="scene1"
    camId="cam1"
    config={{ antialias: true, alpha: false }}
    enableShadowMap
    />

</Canvas>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial