openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sf

sveltejs-forms

by Michael Dauner
2.1.2 (see all)

Declarative forms for Svelte

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

202

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sveltejs-forms

npm npm bundle size npm

GitHub Actions Status codecov

Declarative forms for Svelte.

DEMO

Features

  • optional schema-based validation through Yup
  • access to nested properties using paths
  • supports custom components
  • provides Input, Select, Choice components to reduce boilerplate

Install

$ npm i sveltejs-forms

or

$ yarn add sveltejs-forms

How to use

With provided Input, Select, Choice helper components

<script>
  import { Form, Input, Select, Choice } from 'sveltejs-forms';
  import yup from 'yup@0.27';

  function handleSubmit({ detail: { values, setSubmitting, resetForm } }) {
    setTimeout(() => {
      console.log(values);
      setSubmitting(false);
      resetForm({
        user: { email: 'test@user.com' }, // optional
      });
    }, 2000);

    /**
     * {
     *   user: {
     *    email: 'email@example.com'
     *   },
     *   password: '123456',
     *   language: 'svelte',
     *   os: 'osx,linux'
     * }
     */
  }

  function handleReset() {
    console.log('form has been reset');
  }

  const schema = yup.object().shape({
    user: yup.object().shape({
      email: yup
        .string()
        .required()
        .email(),
    }),
    password: yup.string().min(4),
    language: yup.string().required(),
    os: yup.string(),
  });

  const langOptions = [
    { id: 'svelte', title: 'Svelte' },
    { id: 'react', title: 'React' },
    { id: 'angular', title: 'Angular' },
  ];

  const osOptions = [
    { id: 'macos', title: 'macOS' },
    { id: 'linux', title: 'Linux 🐧' },
    { id: 'windows', title: 'Windows' },
  ];

  const initialValues = {
    language: 'svelte',
  };
</script>

<style>
  :global(.sveltejs-forms) {
    background-color: #f8f8f8;
    display: inline-block;
    padding: 1rem;
    border: 1px solid #ccc;
    border-radius: 5px;
  }

  :global(label) {
    font-size: 0.8rem;
    color: #888;
    margin-bottom: 0.2rem;
  }

  :global(.message) {
    font-size: 0.8rem;
    color: #888;
    margin: 0.2rem 0;
    color: #f56565;
  }

  :global(input[type='text']),
  :global(textarea),
  :global(select) {
    width: 100%;
    background-color: white;
    margin: 0;
  }

  :global(input[type='checkbox'] + label) {
    display: inline-block;
    margin-right: 2rem;
  }

  :global(.field) {
    margin-bottom: 1rem;
  }
    
  button {
    border-radius: 5px;
    padding: 0.5rem 1rem;
    margin-right: 1rem;
    color: white;
  }

  button[type='reset'] {
    background-color: #f56565;
  }

  button[type='submit'] {
    background-color: #48bb78;
    width: 80px;
  }
</style>

<Form
  {schema}  <!-- optional -->
  {initialValues} <!-- optional -->
  validateOnBlur={false} <!-- optional, default: true -->
  validateOnChange={false} <!-- optional, default: true -->
  on:submit={handleSubmit}
  on:reset={handleReset}
  let:isSubmitting
  let:isValid
>
  <Input
    name="user.email" <!-- nested field -->
    label="Email Address"
    value="test@user.com" <!-- initial value -->
    placeholder="e.g. user@example.com" />
  <Input name="password" type="password" placeholder="Password" />
  <Select name="language" options={langOptions} />
  <Choice
    name="os"
    options={osOptions}
    disabled
    multiple />
  <button type="reset">Reset</button>
  <button type="submit" disabled={isSubmitting}>Sign in</button>
  <div>The form is valid: {isValid}</div>
</Form>

With custom component:

<script>
  import { Form } from 'sveltejs-forms';
  import Select from 'svelte-select';
  import yup from 'yup@0.27';

  let svelteSelect;

  function handleSubmit({ detail: { values, setSubmitting, resetForm } }) {
    setTimeout(() => {
      console.log(values);
      setSubmitting(false);
      svelteSelect.handleClear();
      resetForm();
    }, 2000);
  }

  const schema = yup.object().shape({
    food: yup.string().required()
  });

  let items = [
    { value: 'chocolate', label: 'Chocolate' },
    { value: 'pizza', label: 'Pizza' },
    { value: 'cake', label: 'Cake' },
    { value: 'chips', label: 'Chips' },
    { value: 'ice-cream', label: 'Ice Cream' },
  ];
</script>

<Form
  {schema}
  on:submit={handleSubmit}
  let:isSubmitting
  let:setValue
  let:values
  let:errors
  let:touched>

  <Select
    {items}
    bind:this={svelteSelect}
    inputAttributes="{{ name: 'food' }}"
    hasError="{touched['food'] && errors['food']}"
    on:select="{({ detail }) => setValue('food', detail.value)}"
    on:clear="{() => setValue('food', '')}"
    selectedValue="{items.find(item => item.value === values['food'])}"/>

  <button type="submit" disabled={isSubmitting}>Submit</button>
</Form>

Slot props

NameType
isSubmittingboolean
isValidboolean
setValue(path, value)function
touchField(path)function
validate()function
valuesobject
errorsobject
touchedobject

Contributions

All contributions are welcome.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial