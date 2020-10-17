Declarative forms for Svelte.

Features

optional schema-based validation through Yup

access to nested properties using paths

supports custom components

provides Input , Select , Choice components to reduce boilerplate

Install

npm i sveltejs-forms

or

yarn add sveltejs-forms

How to use

With provided Input , Select , Choice helper components

< script > import { Form, Input, Select, Choice } from 'sveltejs-forms' ; import yup from 'yup@0.27' ; function handleSubmit ( { detail: { values, setSubmitting, resetForm } } ) { setTimeout( () => { console .log(values); setSubmitting( false ); resetForm({ user : { email : 'test@user.com' }, }); }, 2000 ); } function handleReset ( ) { console .log( 'form has been reset' ); } const schema = yup.object().shape({ user : yup.object().shape({ email : yup .string() .required() .email(), }), password : yup.string().min( 4 ), language : yup.string().required(), os : yup.string(), }); const langOptions = [ { id : 'svelte' , title : 'Svelte' }, { id : 'react' , title : 'React' }, { id : 'angular' , title : 'Angular' }, ]; const osOptions = [ { id : 'macos' , title : 'macOS' }, { id : 'linux' , title : 'Linux 🐧' }, { id : 'windows' , title : 'Windows' }, ]; const initialValues = { language : 'svelte' , }; </ script > < style > :global(.sveltejs-forms) { background-color : #f8f8f8 ; display : inline-block; padding : 1rem ; border : 1px solid #ccc ; border-radius : 5px ; } :global(label) { font-size : 0.8rem ; color : #888 ; margin-bottom : 0.2rem ; } :global(.message) { font-size : 0.8rem ; color : #888 ; margin : 0.2rem 0 ; color : #f56565 ; } :global(input [type='text'] ), :global(textarea) , :global(select) { width : 100% ; background-color : white; margin : 0 ; } :global(input [type='checkbox'] + label ) { display : inline-block; margin-right : 2rem ; } :global(.field) { margin-bottom : 1rem ; } button { border-radius : 5px ; padding : 0.5rem 1rem ; margin-right : 1rem ; color : white; } button [type='reset'] { background-color : #f56565 ; } button [type='submit'] { background-color : #48bb78 ; width : 80px ; } </ style > < Form { schema } <! -- optional -- > {initialValues} validateOnBlur={false} validateOnChange={false} on:submit={handleSubmit} on:reset={handleReset} let:isSubmitting let:isValid > < Input name = "user.email" <! -- nested field -- > label="Email Address" value="test@user.com" placeholder="e.g. user@example.com" /> < Input name = "password" type = "password" placeholder = "Password" /> < Select name = "language" options = {langOptions} /> < Choice name = "os" options = {osOptions} disabled multiple /> < button type = "reset" > Reset </ button > < button type = "submit" disabled = {isSubmitting} > Sign in </ button > < div > The form is valid: {isValid} </ div > </ Form >

With custom component:

< script > import { Form } from 'sveltejs-forms' ; import Select from 'svelte-select' ; import yup from 'yup@0.27' ; let svelteSelect; function handleSubmit ( { detail: { values, setSubmitting, resetForm } } ) { setTimeout( () => { console .log(values); setSubmitting( false ); svelteSelect.handleClear(); resetForm(); }, 2000 ); } const schema = yup.object().shape({ food : yup.string().required() }); let items = [ { value : 'chocolate' , label : 'Chocolate' }, { value : 'pizza' , label : 'Pizza' }, { value : 'cake' , label : 'Cake' }, { value : 'chips' , label : 'Chips' }, { value : 'ice-cream' , label : 'Ice Cream' }, ]; </ script > < Form { schema } on:submit = {handleSubmit} let:isSubmitting let:setValue let:values let:errors let:touched > < Select { items } bind:this = {svelteSelect} inputAttributes = "{{ name: 'food' }}" hasError = "{touched['food'] && errors['food']}" on:select = "{({ detail }) => setValue('food', detail.value)}" on:clear = "{() => setValue('food', '')}" selectedValue = "{items.find(item => item.value === values['food'])}" /> < button type = "submit" disabled = {isSubmitting} > Submit </ button > </ Form >

Slot props

Name Type isSubmitting boolean isValid boolean setValue(path, value) function touchField(path) function validate() function values object errors object touched object

