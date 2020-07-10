Cybernetically enhanced Firebase apps 💪🔥
Psuedo Example
Handle multiple levels of async relational data (and their loading & fallback states) entirely from the Svelte HTML.
<!-- 1. 🔥 Firebase App -->
<FirebaseApp {firebase}>
<!-- 2. 😀 Get the current user -->
<User let:user>
<p>Howdy, {user.uid}</p>
<!-- 3. 📜 Get a Firestore document owned by a user -->
<Doc path={`posts/${user.uid}`} let:data={post} let:ref={postRef}>
<h2>{post.title}</h2>
<!-- 4. 💬 Get all the comments in its subcollection -->
<Collection path={postRef.collection('comments')} let:data={comments}>
{#each comments as comment}
{/each}
...
Grab the sveltefire-template.
npx degit codediodeio/sveltefire-template fireapp
cd fireapp
npm install
or install from NPM:
npm install sveltefire
And do not forget to install firebase dependencies
npm install firebase
Please read the Installation guide for any frequenty encountered issues when integrating in a svelte project.
Create a project at https://firebase.google.com/ and grab your web config:
Opt-in to the following services from the Firebase console to run the demo.
posts/ collection using Security Rules).
Open
App.svelte and replace the
firebaseConfig prop with your Firebase project credentials. Run it:
npm run dev
Congrats! You are now running an authenticated realtime Svelte app.
👀 See the Install Guide for additional options.
SvelteFire allows you to use Firebase data anywhere in the Svelte component without the need to manage async state, promises, or streams.
Slots render different UI templates based on the state of your data. The
loading state is shown until the first response is received from Firebase. The
fallback state is shown if there is an error or timeout.
In most cases, state flows from loading -> default. For errors, non-existent data, or high-latency, state flows from loading -> fallback
maxWait default is 10000ms).
<Doc path={'foods/ice-cream'}>
<!-- Default Slot -->
Data loaded, yay 🍦!
<!-- Only shown when loading -->
<div slot="loading"></div>
<!-- Shown on error or if nothing loads after maxWait time-->
<div slot="fallback"></div>
</Doc>
Error handling made easy:
<Doc {path} let:error>
<div slot="fallback">
😔 This doc cannot be read {error}
</div>
</Doc>
Loading state made easy:
<Doc {path}>
<div slot="loading">
⌛
</div>
</Doc>
You can bypass the loading state entirely by passing a
startWith prop.
<Doc {path} startWith={ {flavor: 'vanilla'} }>
Slot props pass data down to children in the component tree. SvelteFire exposes the data you needed for the UI and the reference to performance writes. For example,
let:data is the document data, while
={icecream} is the variable name you use to reference it in your code. Use
ref to set, update, or delete the document at this path.
<Doc path={`food/ice-cream`} let:data={icecream} let:ref={docRef}>
{icecream.flavor} yay 🍦!
<button on:click={() => docRef.delete()}>Delete</button>
</Doc>
Events emit data up to the parent. You can use components as a mechanism to read documents without actually rendering UI. Also useful for trigging side effects.
<Doc path={'food/ice-cream'} on:data={(e) => console.log(e.detail.data)} />
Components are reactive. When props change, they unsubscribe from the last stream and start a new one. This means you can change the document path or query function by simplying changing a prop value.
Example: Collections have special slot props for pagination called
first and
last. Use them to create reactive pagination queries.
<script>
let query = (ref) => ref.orderBy('flavor').limit(3)
function nextPage(last) {
query = (ref) => ref.orderBy('flavor').startAfter(last.flavor).limit(3);
}
</script>
<Collection path={'foods'} {query} let:data let:last>
{#each data as food}
{food.name}
{/each}
<button on:click={() => nextPage(last) }>Next</button>
</Collection>
Stores are used under the hood to manage async data in components. It's an advanced use-case, but they can be used directly in a component script or plain JS.
<script>
import { collectionStore } from 'sveltefire';
const data = collectionStore('things', (ref => ref.orderBy('time') ));
data.subscribe(v => doStuff(v) )
</script>
The Firebase SDK is available via the Context API under the key of
firebase using the
getFirebase function.
const app = getContext('firebase').getFirebase();
const db = app.firestore();
const auth = app.auth();
<FirebaseApp>
Sets Firebase app context
Props:
window.firebase.
<FirebaseApp firebase={firebase} perf analytics>
<!-- default slot -->
</FirebaseApp>
<User>
Listens to the current user.
Props:
sessionStorage or
localStorage. Can prevent flash if user refreshes browser. Default
null;
Slots:
Slot Props & Events:
null
<User persist={sessionStorage} let:user={user} let:auth={auth} on:user>
{user.uid}
<div slot="signed-out"></div>
</User>
<Doc>
Retrieves and listens to a Firestore document.
Props:
string OR a DocumentReference i.e
db.doc('path')
number milliseconds to wait before showing fallback slot if nothing is returned. Default 10000.
false.
false.
string name that runs a Firebase Performance trace for latency.
Slots:
Slot Props & Events:
<Doc
path={'posts/postId'}
startWith={defaultData}
log
traceId={'postRead'}
let:data={myData}
let:ref={myRef}
on:data
on:ref
>
{post.title}
<span slot="loading">Loading...</span>
<span slot="fallback">Error...</span>
</Doc>
<Collection>
Retrieves and listens to a Firestore collection or query.
Props:
string OR
CollectionReference i.e
db.collection('path')
function, i.e (ref) => ref.where('age, '==', 23)
number milliseconds to wait before showing fallback slot if nothing is returned. Default 10000.
false.
false.
string name that runs a Firebase Performance trace for latency.
Slots:
Slot Props & Events:
<Collection
path={'comments'}
query={ (ref) => ref.orderBy(date).limit(10) }
traceId={'readComments'}
log
let:data={comments}
let:ref={commentsRef}
let:last={firstComment}
let:first={lastComment}
on:data
on:ref
>
{#each comments as comment}
{comment.text}
{/each}
<div slot="loading">Loading...</div>
<div slot="fallback">
Unable to display comments...
</div>
</Collection>
Note: Each data item in the collection contains the document data AND fields for the
id and
ref (DocumentReference).
<StorageRef>
Retrives a downloadURL and metadata from Firebase storage.
Props:
images/mountain.jpg or a Reference
false.
{ url: someURL }
Slots:
Slot Props & Events:
<StorageRef {path} let:downloadURL let:ref meta let:metadata>
<img src={downloadURL} />
<div slot="loading">
Loading...
</div>
<div slot="fallback">
Error
</div>
</StorageRef>
<UploadTask>
Creates an UploadTask that transmits a file to Firebase storage.
Props:
File object
Blob or
Unit8Array.
Slots:
success and url is available.
Slot Props & Events:
task.pause()
<UploadTask {file} {path} let:task let:snapshot let:downloadURL={url}>
Uploading your file...
Progress: {(snapshot.bytesTransferred / snapshot.totalBytes) * 100} %
<div slot="complete">
Success! Download here {url}
</div>
<div slot="fallback">
Error or canceled
</div>
</UploadTask>