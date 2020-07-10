SvelteFire

Cybernetically enhanced Firebase apps 💪🔥

Basics

Use Firebase declaratively in Svelte components.

Handle complex relational data between Auth and Firestore.

Built in loading & fallback states for async data. (Similar to React Suspense)

Automatic data disposal to prevent memory/cost leaks, plus enhanced logging.

Automatic performance monitoring & Google Analytics.

Psuedo Example

Handle multiple levels of async relational data (and their loading & fallback states) entirely from the Svelte HTML.

< FirebaseApp { firebase }> < User let:user > < p > Howdy, {user.uid} </ p > < Doc path = { ` posts /${ user.uid }`} let:data = {post} let:ref = {postRef} > < h2 > {post.title} </ h2 > < Collection path = {postRef.collection( ' comments ')} let:data = {comments} > {#each comments as comment} {/each} ...

Quick Start

Grab the sveltefire-template.

npx degit codediodeio/sveltefire-template fireapp cd fireapp npm install

or install from NPM:

npm install sveltefire

And do not forget to install firebase dependencies

npm install firebase

Please read the Installation guide for any frequenty encountered issues when integrating in a svelte project.

Create a project at https://firebase.google.com/ and grab your web config:

Opt-in to the following services from the Firebase console to run the demo.

Anonymous Login under authentication -> sign-in method Cloud Firestore under database. Make sure it's in test mode (or provide write access to the posts/ collection using Security Rules).

Open App.svelte and replace the firebaseConfig prop with your Firebase project credentials. Run it:

npm run dev

Congrats! You are now running an authenticated realtime Svelte app.

Concepts and Examples

SvelteFire allows you to use Firebase data anywhere in the Svelte component without the need to manage async state, promises, or streams.

Slots

Slots render different UI templates based on the state of your data. The loading state is shown until the first response is received from Firebase. The fallback state is shown if there is an error or timeout.

In most cases, state flows from loading -> default. For errors, non-existent data, or high-latency, state flows from loading -> fallback maxWait default is 10000ms).

< Doc path = { ' foods / ice-cream '}> Data loaded, yay 🍦! < div slot = "loading" > </ div > < div slot = "fallback" > </ div > </ Doc >

Error handling made easy:

< Doc { path } let:error > < div slot = "fallback" > 😔 This doc cannot be read {error} </ div > </ Doc >

Loading state made easy:

< Doc { path }> < div slot = "loading" > ⌛ </ div > </ Doc >

You can bypass the loading state entirely by passing a startWith prop.

< Doc { path } startWith = { { flavor: ' vanilla '} }>

Slot Props

Slot props pass data down to children in the component tree. SvelteFire exposes the data you needed for the UI and the reference to performance writes. For example, let:data is the document data, while ={icecream} is the variable name you use to reference it in your code. Use ref to set, update, or delete the document at this path.

< Doc path = { ` food / ice-cream `} let:data = {icecream} let:ref = {docRef} > {icecream.flavor} yay 🍦! < button on:click = {() => docRef.delete()}>Delete </ button > </ Doc >

Events

Events emit data up to the parent. You can use components as a mechanism to read documents without actually rendering UI. Also useful for trigging side effects.

< Doc path = { ' food / ice-cream '} on:data = {(e) => console.log(e.detail.data)} />

Reactive

Components are reactive. When props change, they unsubscribe from the last stream and start a new one. This means you can change the document path or query function by simplying changing a prop value.

Example: Collections have special slot props for pagination called first and last . Use them to create reactive pagination queries.

< script > let query = ( ref ) => ref.orderBy( 'flavor' ).limit( 3 ) function nextPage ( last ) { query = ( ref ) => ref.orderBy( 'flavor' ).startAfter(last.flavor).limit( 3 ); } </ script > < Collection path = { ' foods '} { query } let:data let:last > {#each data as food} {food.name} {/each} < button on:click = {() => nextPage(last) }>Next </ button > </ Collection >

Stores

Stores are used under the hood to manage async data in components. It's an advanced use-case, but they can be used directly in a component script or plain JS.

<script> import { collectionStore } from 'sveltefire' ; const data = collectionStore( 'things' , ( ref => ref.orderBy( 'time' ) )); data.subscribe( v => doStuff(v) ) < /script>

Firebase App Context

The Firebase SDK is available via the Context API under the key of firebase using the getFirebase function.

const app = getContext( 'firebase' ).getFirebase(); const db = app.firestore(); const auth = app.auth();

API

Sets Firebase app context

Props:

firebase Firebase instance. If empty, it will attempt to use window.firebase .

. perf Starts Firebase Performance Monitoring

analytics Starts Firebase/Google Analytics

< FirebaseApp firebase = {firebase} perf analytics > </ FirebaseApp >

Listens to the current user.

Props:

persist user in sessionStorage or localStorage . Can prevent flash if user refreshes browser. Default null ;

Slots:

default slot shown to signed-in user

signed-out shown to signed-out user

Slot Props & Events:

user current FirebaseUser or null

auth Firebase Auth to call login methods.

< User persist = {sessionStorage} let:user = {user} let:auth = {auth} on:user > {user.uid} < div slot = "signed-out" > </ div > </ User >

Retrieves and listens to a Firestore document.

Props:

path (required) - Path to document as string OR a DocumentReference i.e db.doc('path')

OR a DocumentReference i.e startWith any value. Bypasses loading state.

maxWait number milliseconds to wait before showing fallback slot if nothing is returned. Default 10000.

milliseconds to wait before showing fallback slot if nothing is returned. Default 10000. once single read execution, no realtime updates. Default false .

. log debugging info to the console. Default false .

. traceId string name that runs a Firebase Performance trace for latency.

Slots:

default slot shown when document is available.

loading when waiting for first response.

fallback when error occurs.

Slot Props & Events:

data Document data

ref DocumentReference for writes

error current error

< Doc path = { ' posts / postId '} startWith = {defaultData} log traceId = { ' postRead '} let:data = {myData} let:ref = {myRef} on:data on:ref > {post.title} < span slot = "loading" > Loading... </ span > < span slot = "fallback" > Error... </ span > </ Doc >

Retrieves and listens to a Firestore collection or query.

Props:

path (required) to document as string OR CollectionReference i.e db.collection('path')

OR i.e query function , i.e (ref) => ref.where('age, '==', 23)

, i.e (ref) => ref.where('age, '==', 23) startWith any value. Bypasses loading state.

maxWait number milliseconds to wait before showing fallback slot if nothing is returned. Default 10000.

milliseconds to wait before showing fallback slot if nothing is returned. Default 10000. once single read execution, no realtime updates. Default false .

. log debugging info to the console. Default false .

. traceId string name that runs a Firebase Performance trace for latency.

Slots:

default slot shown when document is available.

loading when waiting for first response.

fallback when error occurs.

Slot Props & Events:

data collection data as array.

ref CollectionReference for writes

first the first result in the query, useful for pagination.

last the last result in the query, useful for pagination.

error current error

< Collection path = { ' comments '} query = { ( ref ) => ref.orderBy(date).limit(10) } traceId={'readComments'} log let:data={comments} let:ref={commentsRef} let:last={firstComment} let:first={lastComment} on:data on:ref > {#each comments as comment} {comment.text} {/each} < div slot = "loading" > Loading... </ div > < div slot = "fallback" > Unable to display comments... </ div > </ Collection >

Note: Each data item in the collection contains the document data AND fields for the id and ref (DocumentReference).

Retrives a downloadURL and metadata from Firebase storage.

Props:

path (required) to file in storage i.e images/mountain.jpg or a Reference

or a Reference meta include metadata with file. Default false .

. startWith start with a default URL. Pass an object like { url: someURL }

Slots:

default slot shown when downloadURL is available.

loading shown when waiting for response.

fallback shown when error occurs.

Slot Props & Events:

downloadURL url to resource

metadata file metadata

ref Storage Reference for direct access

< StorageRef { path } let:downloadURL let:ref meta let:metadata > < img src = {downloadURL} /> < div slot = "loading" > Loading... </ div > < div slot = "fallback" > Error </ div > </ StorageRef >

Creates an UploadTask that transmits a file to Firebase storage.

Props:

path (required) to upload to i.e "images/mountain.jpg" or a Reference

file file to upload as a File object Blob or Unit8Array .

object or .

Slots:

default slot shown while task is created.

complete shown when task state is success and url is available.

and url is available. fallback shown when error occurs or upload is cancelled.

Slot Props & Events:

snapshot snapshot of upload, useful for monitoring progress.

task Firebase upload task. Use it to pause, resume, and cancel. task.pause()

downLoadURL url to uploaded file.