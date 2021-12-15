Generate a JSON documentation for a Svelte file.
self and
trusted event modifiers [Issue #80].
JSDocTypeFunction to support functions types in variable definitions and provide details about function parameters and methods.
JSDocType to support new
JSDocTypeFunction.
array,
object,
function.
@type {import('../typings.d.ts').ExternalTypeClass}. In order to do this, new field
importPath introduced to
JSDocType, in the name property now it returns imported class name, f.ex.:
ExternalTypeClass.
typings.d.ts file.
SvelteSlotParameter definition, to support
name,
description,
type fields, instead of many not relevant fields that was inherited from
ISvelteItem interface.
SvelteSlotItem definition, to improve consistency:
parameters property to
params to be most likely the same as
SvelteMethodItem. Old field still available until 5.* release.
Thanks a lot @soft-decay for contributing in this release!
args property renamed to
params;
return item for methods:
desc property renamed to
description;
type property now contains a
JSDocType object instead of a
string with a text representation of the type. This text representation is still available from the
text property of the
JSDocType object;
SvelteMethodParamItem type;
loc property removed: Use
locations instead;
value property of
SvelteComponentItem removed: Use
importPath instead;
Full changelog of release versions can be found here.
npm install --save sveltedoc-parser
@public,
@protected,
@private
@type {string}) or parse default value if is not provided
<button on:click>...</button>
... on:click|once
slots
@param {string} parameter)
@param [parameter]) or using Google ClosureCompiler syntax (
@param {string=} parameter)
@param [parameter=Default value])
fire(...) method
private visibility scope
@component. Example script, Example html
The
options object passed to the
parse function must include
filename or
fileContent.
Here are the properties supported by
options (see the Usage section below):
|json Path
|Description
|Type
|Default value
|filename
|The filename to parse. Required, unless
fileContent is passed.
|string
|fileContent
|The file content to parse. Required, unless
filename is passed.
|string
|encoding
|The file encoding.
|string
utf8
|features
|The component features to parse and extract.
|string[]
|All supported features
|ignoredVisibilities
|The list of ignored visibilities. Symbols with a visibility that is ignored will not be included in the output.
|string[]
['private', 'protected']
|includeSourceLocations
|Flag, which indicates that source locations should be provided for component symbols.
|boolean
false
|version
|Optional. Use
2 or
3 to specify which svelte syntax should be used. When that is not provided, parser try to detect version of the syntax.
|number?
undefined
|defaultVersion
|Optional. Specify default version of svelte syntax, if auto-detector can't identify correct version.
|number?
undefined
These are the values that can be included in the
options.features array:
|Feature
|Svelte 2
|Svelte 3
|Description
name
|✔
|✔
|Component's name
description
|✔
|✔
|Component's description
keywords
|✔
|✔
|List of JSDoc keywords found in the top level comment
components
|✔
|✔
|List of imported components
computed
|✔
|✔
|List of computed properties
data
|✔
|✔
|List of data properties (Component's props)
events
|✔
|✔
|List of events fired/dispatched by this component
methods
|✔
|✔
|List of methods
refs
|✔
|✔
|List of references used by this component
slots
|✔
|✔
|List of slots provided by this component
actions
|✔
|List of actions
helpers
|✔
|List of helpers
transitions
|✔
|List of transitions used by this component
store
|NOT SUPPORTED
Output format is described in this document.
For Svelte 3 examples, take a look at the examples folder to check how Svelte 3 components are transformed to JSON documents.
For a Svelte 2 example, take a look at the JSON output generated from this component.
Minimal example:
const sveltedoc = require('sveltedoc-parser');
const options = {
filename: 'main.svelte'
};
sveltedoc.parse(options)
.then(componentDoc => {
console.log(componentDoc);
})
.catch(e => {
console.error(e);
});
or with options customization:
const { parse } = require('sveltedoc-parser');
const { externalFileContent } = require('./local-file');
const options = {
fileContent: externalFileContent,
encoding: 'ascii',
features: ['data', 'computed', 'methods'],
ignoredVisibilities: ['private'],
includeSourceLocations: true,
version: 3
};
const doc = await parse(options);
console.log(doc)
Method to parse svelte component and provide doc object structure with details information.
Method to detect the Svelte syntax used in the component. It returns, in order:
options.version, if present; else
2 or
3 if Svelte 2 syntax or Svelte 3 syntax is detected, respectively; else
options.defaultVersion, if present; else
undefined if the function failed to detect the syntax to use
A list of known issues can be found here.
Found a new issue? Please contribute and write a detailed description here.
