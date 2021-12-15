The sveltedoc parser

Generate a JSON documentation for a Svelte file.

Table of Contents

Changelog

🛠 [Fixed] - Add missed dependency.

🔒 [Fixed] Upgrade all dependecies to latest version to solve known vulnarability issues.

Upgrade all dependecies to latest version to solve known vulnarability issues. ✔ [Added] Add support ES6 default value assignment for method parameter Issue #75. Thanks for @ekhaled.

Add support ES6 default value assignment for method parameter Issue #75. Thanks for @ekhaled. ✔ [Added] Add support of method parsing when it assigned to identifier Issue #78. Thanks for @ekhaled.

Add support of method parsing when it assigned to identifier Issue #78. Thanks for @ekhaled. ✔ [Added] Extend typings to support self and trusted event modifiers [Issue #80].

Extend typings to support and event modifiers [Issue #80]. ✔ [Added] Introduce JSDocTypeFunction to support functions types in variable definitions and provide details about function parameters and methods.

Introduce to support functions types in variable definitions and provide details about function parameters and methods. ✔ [Added] Extend JSDocType to support new JSDocTypeFunction .

Extend to support new . ✔ [Added] Improve type infering from assigned value. Currently support simple infering: array , object , function .

Improve type infering from assigned value. Currently support simple infering: , , . 🛠 [Fixed] Fix the Issue #67, Issue #69: specifier comments are not parsed properly; Thanks to @ekhaled.

Fix the Issue #67, Issue #69: specifier comments are not parsed properly; Thanks to @ekhaled. 🛠 [Fixed] Fix the Issue #72: Module context scripts look for the wrong attribute.

Fix the Issue #72: Module context scripts look for the wrong attribute. 🛠 [Fixed] Fix the Issue #83: Default value and keywords of exported aliases not merged.

🎉 [Misc] Update the ReadMe by @soft-decay.

Update the ReadMe by @soft-decay. ✔ [Added] Implement support of imported types parsing, f.ex. @type {import('../typings.d.ts').ExternalTypeClass} . In order to do this, new field importPath introduced to JSDocType , in the name property now it returns imported class name, f.ex.: ExternalTypeClass .

Implement support of imported types parsing, f.ex. . In order to do this, new field introduced to , in the name property now it returns imported class name, f.ex.: . 🛠 [Fixed] Complete fix of Issue #1: Support parsing event names from top-level constant objects with accessing to their properties by naming strings. Introduce the new issue Issue #48 about supporting parse of event names by external references.

Complete fix of Issue #1: Support parsing event names from top-level constant objects with accessing to their properties by naming strings. Introduce the new issue Issue #48 about supporting parse of event names by external references. 🛠 [Fixed] Fix the Issue #47, now all comments in markup are parsed correctly and attached to required items in document. Support JSDoc comment markup parsing in all places where comment can be used.

Fix the Issue #47, now all comments in markup are parsed correctly and attached to required items in document. Support JSDoc comment markup parsing in all places where comment can be used. 🛠 [Fixed] Fix the Issue #61, now slot parameter items enrich with all detailed information that was parsed from markup comment.

Fix the Issue #61, now slot parameter items enrich with all detailed information that was parsed from markup comment. 🛠 [Fixed] Spec: add the module definition typings to typings.d.ts file.

Spec: add the module definition typings to file. 🛠 [Fixed] Fix some edge-cases in script parsing logic.

Fix some edge-cases in script parsing logic. 🛠 [Tech] Refactor internal parser logic to make it easy to introduce new features, moves forward to TS support! ;)

Refactor internal parser logic to make it easy to introduce new features, moves forward to TS support! ;) 🔥 [Breaking] Spec: change the SvelteSlotParameter definition, to support name , description , type fields, instead of many not relevant fields that was inherited from ISvelteItem interface.

Spec: change the definition, to support , , fields, instead of many not relevant fields that was inherited from interface. 🔥 [Breaking] Spec: change the SvelteSlotItem definition, to improve consistency: Rename parameters property to params to be most likely the same as SvelteMethodItem . Old field still available until 5.* release.

Spec: change the definition, to improve consistency:

Thanks a lot @soft-decay for contributing in this release!

🛠 [Fixed] Fix Issue #42

Fix Issue #42 🛠 [Fixed] Partially fixed Issue #1. Event names are now correctly parsed if provided by a top-level constant in the same file. Thanks to @soft-decay

Partially fixed Issue #1. Event names are now correctly parsed if provided by a top-level constant in the same file. Thanks to @soft-decay ✔ [Added] Support complete parsing of component method arguments Issue #39. Thanks to @soft-decay

Support complete parsing of component method arguments Issue #39. Thanks to @soft-decay ✔ [Added] Support parsing of return type and description for methods in component Issue #37. Thanks to @soft-decay

Support parsing of return type and description for methods in component Issue #37. Thanks to @soft-decay ✔ [Added] Options validation, Thanks to @soft-decay

Options validation, Thanks to @soft-decay 🔥 [Breaking] API rework for component methods description: args property renamed to params ; Change the structure of return item for methods: desc property renamed to description ; type property now contains a JSDocType object instead of a string with a text representation of the type. This text representation is still available from the text property of the JSDocType object; [Svelte2]: method arguments presented with plain array with names, now that replaced with objects of SvelteMethodParamItem type;

API rework for component methods description: 🔥 [Breaking] Cleanup deprecated code: loc property removed: Use locations instead; value property of SvelteComponentItem removed: Use importPath instead;

Cleanup deprecated code:

Full changelog of release versions can be found here.

Install

npm install --save sveltedoc-parser

Features

Common

JSDoc support Support description extraction for everything items Support visibility scope from JSDoc keywords: @public , @protected , @private

Extract list of imported components Extract relative path to imported component (supports full-syntax and short-syntax import styles)

Extract data properties Extract description from JSDoc comment Extract JS type from JSDoc ( @type {string} ) or parse default value if is not provided

Extract computed properties with list of dependencies

Extract list of references attached to components or HTML elements

Extract information about events Events that propagated from child component or HTML elements <button on:click>...</button> Parse event modifiers ... on:click|once

Extract list of used default and named slots

Extract component methods Extract description from JSDoc comment Extract parameters description from JSDoc comment Extract JS type from JSDoc for parameters ( @param {string} parameter ) Identify optional parameters using brackets ( @param [parameter] ) or using Google ClosureCompiler syntax ( @param {string=} parameter ) Identify default values for optional parameters ( @param [parameter=Default value] )

Extract source locations for component symbols data (props) slots methods refs events



Svelte 2

Extract fired events Events fired by this component using the fire(...) method Custom event handlers with private visibility scope

Extract component helpers

Extract component actions

Extract component transitions

Svelte 3

Extract global component description and keywords from JSDoc comment Top level comment must include @component . Example script, Example html

Extract all dispatched events Events that dispatched from script block by user-created dispatcher Events that dispatched from markup expressions by user-created dispatcher



Options

The options object passed to the parse function must include filename or fileContent .

Here are the properties supported by options (see the Usage section below):

json Path Description Type Default value filename The filename to parse. Required, unless fileContent is passed. string fileContent The file content to parse. Required, unless filename is passed. string encoding The file encoding. string utf8 features The component features to parse and extract. string[] All supported features ignoredVisibilities The list of ignored visibilities. Symbols with a visibility that is ignored will not be included in the output. string[] ['private', 'protected'] includeSourceLocations Flag, which indicates that source locations should be provided for component symbols. boolean false version Optional. Use 2 or 3 to specify which svelte syntax should be used. When that is not provided, parser try to detect version of the syntax. number? undefined defaultVersion Optional. Specify default version of svelte syntax, if auto-detector can't identify correct version. number? undefined

Supported feature names

These are the values that can be included in the options.features array:

Feature Svelte 2 Svelte 3 Description name ✔ ✔ Component's name description ✔ ✔ Component's description keywords ✔ ✔ List of JSDoc keywords found in the top level comment components ✔ ✔ List of imported components computed ✔ ✔ List of computed properties data ✔ ✔ List of data properties (Component's props) events ✔ ✔ List of events fired/dispatched by this component methods ✔ ✔ List of methods refs ✔ ✔ List of references used by this component slots ✔ ✔ List of slots provided by this component actions ✔ List of actions helpers ✔ List of helpers transitions ✔ List of transitions used by this component store NOT SUPPORTED

Output format

Output format is described in this document.

For Svelte 3 examples, take a look at the examples folder to check how Svelte 3 components are transformed to JSON documents.

For a Svelte 2 example, take a look at the JSON output generated from this component.

Usage

Minimal example:

const sveltedoc = require ( 'sveltedoc-parser' ); const options = { filename : 'main.svelte' }; sveltedoc.parse(options) .then( componentDoc => { console .log(componentDoc); }) .catch( e => { console .error(e); });

or with options customization:

const { parse } = require ( 'sveltedoc-parser' ); const { externalFileContent } = require ( './local-file' ); const options = { fileContent : externalFileContent, encoding : 'ascii' , features : [ 'data' , 'computed' , 'methods' ], ignoredVisibilities : [ 'private' ], includeSourceLocations : true , version : 3 }; const doc = await parse(options); console .log(doc)

API

Method to parse svelte component and provide doc object structure with details information.

Method to detect the Svelte syntax used in the component. It returns, in order:

the value of options.version , if present; else

, if present; else 2 or 3 if Svelte 2 syntax or Svelte 3 syntax is detected, respectively; else

or if Svelte 2 syntax or Svelte 3 syntax is detected, respectively; else the value of options.defaultVersion , if present; else

, if present; else undefined if the function failed to detect the syntax to use

Issues

A list of known issues can be found here.

Found a new issue? Please contribute and write a detailed description here.

Contributors

Author Alexey Mulyukin

Inspired by Vuedoc Parser

License

MIT