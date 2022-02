A svelte preprocessor for windicss. Windi CSS is a next generation utility-first CSS framework.

If you are already familiar with Tailwind CSS, think about Windi CSS as an on-demanded alternative to Tailwind, which provides faster load times, fully compatible with Tailwind v2.0 and with a bunch of additional cool features.

Installation

Now we have a great Windi CSS playground, you can try it online

npm i -D svelte-windicss-preprocess

Integrations & Configuration

see our guides in our windi css docs

Resources