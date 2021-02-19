Lazyload images or anything in Svelte and Sapper.
yarn add svelte-waypoint
or
npm install svelte-waypoint --save
<script>
import Waypoint from 'svelte-waypoint';
</script>
/*
This will check if element is visible every 500ms and will fire
200 pixels above the element's top border.
*/
<Waypoint throttle="500" offset="200">
<MyComponent />
</Waypoint>
throttle (default: 250) Interval in milliseconds at which listener function is fired.
offset Distance from the top of the element in pixels at which the element will be marked visible.
class (or
c, deprecated) Classes passed down to waypoint's wrapper (should be unnecessary once components may receive classes)
style Same as above but for style prop.
once (default: true) If false, component will disappear every time it leaves the viewport.
threshold (default: 0) "A threshold of 1.0 means that when 100% of the target is visible within the element specified by the root option, the callback is invoked."
disabled (default: false) Disable lazyloading.
Currently works only in IE11+.
on:enter Callback when component enters the viewport.
on:leave Callback when component leaves the viewport.