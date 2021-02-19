Lazyload images or anything in Svelte and Sapper.

Install

yarn add svelte-waypoint

or

npm install svelte-waypoint --save

Lazyload your stuff!

<script> import Waypoint from 'svelte-waypoint' ; </ script > < Waypoint throttle = "500" offset = "200" > < MyComponent /> </ Waypoint >

Options

throttle (default: 250) Interval in milliseconds at which listener function is fired.

(default: 250) Interval in milliseconds at which listener function is fired. offset Distance from the top of the element in pixels at which the element will be marked visible.

Distance from the top of the element in pixels at which the element will be marked visible. class (or c , deprecated) Classes passed down to waypoint's wrapper (should be unnecessary once components may receive classes)

(or , deprecated) Classes passed down to waypoint's wrapper (should be unnecessary once components may receive classes) style Same as above but for style prop.

Same as above but for style prop. once (default: true) If false, component will disappear every time it leaves the viewport.

(default: true) If false, component will disappear every time it leaves the viewport. threshold (default: 0) "A threshold of 1.0 means that when 100% of the target is visible within the element specified by the root option, the callback is invoked."

(default: 0) "A threshold of 1.0 means that when 100% of the target is visible within the element specified by the root option, the callback is invoked." disabled (default: false) Disable lazyloading. Currently works only in IE11+.

Events