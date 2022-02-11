A simple and reusable typewriter effect for your Svelte applications
# yarn
yarn add -D svelte-typewriter
# npm
npm i -D svelte-typewriter
You need to import the Svelte component, and wrap your elements with the
<Typewriter> component
<script>
import Typewriter from 'svelte-typewriter'
</script>
<Typewriter>
<h1>Testing the typewriter effect</h1>
<h2>The typewriter effect cascades by default</h2>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur</p>
</Typewriter>
The
<Typewriter> component can receive props that allows to manipulate the behavior of the resulting animation, these props are divided into 4 groups
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
interval
number or
array
|The interval in milliseconds between each letter, you can also pass a array of distinct intervals to mimic human typing
30
|DEMO
unwriteInterval
number
|The interval in milliseconds between each letter unwrite, is valid only on loops. If not defined it uses interval
false
|TBA
cursor
boolean or
string
|Enables/disables the terminal cursor on the Typewriter animation, and also, allows you to pass any valid color name, hex code, rgb/rgba valid values to change the cursor color
true
|DEMO
delay
number
|The interval in milliseconds before the animation starts
0
|DEMO
scrambleSlowdown
boolean
|Enables/disables the slowdown effect right before the scramble animation ends (only works in scramble mode)
true if on scramble mode, otherwise
false
|TBA
You can control the behavior of the typewriter effect by passing specific props to the
<Typewriter> component, the table below contains information about all modes:
|Mode
|Type
|Description
|Default
default
|Apply animation simultaneously on all elements, as opposed to the sequential animation of
cascade mode
true
|DEMO
cascade
boolean
|Apply animation on all elements sequentially instead of simultaneously
false
|DEMO
loop
boolean or
number
|Cycles the animation between the children elements of the parent
Typewriter component, the interval (in milliseconds) between each word can be defined by passing a number as the parameter, otherwise defaults to
1500
false
|DEMO
loopRandom
boolean or
number
|It's very similar to
loop mode, but instead of cycling the animation in a linear way, it picks a random child element to animate each time, the interval (in milliseconds) between each word can be defined by passing a number as the parameter, otherwise defaults to
1500
false
|DEMO
scramble
boolean or
number
|Randomize all letters in a element text for a specific amount of time, if a number is passed as argument, it's defined as the duration of the animation (defaults to
3000)
false
|DEMO
|Event
|Trigger
on:done
|Is executed at the end of the animation, if used with
loop mode, this event will be fired at the end of each loop
|DEMO
|Attribute
|Description
data-static
|Marks an element as static, excluding it from receiving animations from the
<Typewriter> component
From version 2.1.17 onwards, this library makes use of dynamic imports, if your Rollup configuration
output.format is set to
iife or
umd, consider setting
inlineDynamicImports to
true, otherwise, change
output.format to something else, like
esm (for more details, consider checking #21)
This happens because Jest cannot parse Svelte syntax right away, it needs to be transformed by
svelte-jester first, therefore, we must tell Jest to NOT ignore
svelte-typewriter, as by default, everything inside
node_modules is ignored and parsed as-is without any kind of pre-processing, this can be done by setting the
transformIgnorePatterns property on your Jest configuration, example below:
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
transformIgnorePatterns: ["/node_modules/(?!(svelte-typewriter)/)"]
}
More details on #73
git checkout -b fix/my-new-bug-fix
yarn dev (or
npm run dev)
git commit -am 'fix: Fix some bug'
git push origin fix/my-new-bug-fix