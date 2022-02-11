A simple and reusable typewriter effect for your Svelte applications

DEMO

Summary

Installation

yarn add -D svelte-typewriter npm i -D svelte-typewriter

Usage

You need to import the Svelte component, and wrap your elements with the <Typewriter> component

<script> import Typewriter from 'svelte-typewriter' </script> <Typewriter> <h1>Testing the typewriter effect</h1> <h2>The typewriter effect cascades by default</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur</p> </Typewriter>

Props

The <Typewriter> component can receive props that allows to manipulate the behavior of the resulting animation, these props are divided into 4 groups

Settings: general animation properties

general animation properties Modes: different styles of animation

different styles of animation Event listeners: functions executed based on the condition of a trigger

functions executed based on the condition of a trigger Child attributes: child elements animation properties

Settings

Prop Type Description Default interval number or array The interval in milliseconds between each letter, you can also pass a array of distinct intervals to mimic human typing 30 DEMO unwriteInterval number The interval in milliseconds between each letter unwrite, is valid only on loops. If not defined it uses interval false TBA cursor boolean or string Enables/disables the terminal cursor on the Typewriter animation, and also, allows you to pass any valid color name, hex code, rgb/rgba valid values to change the cursor color true DEMO delay number The interval in milliseconds before the animation starts 0 DEMO scrambleSlowdown boolean Enables/disables the slowdown effect right before the scramble animation ends (only works in scramble mode) true if on scramble mode, otherwise false TBA

Modes

You can control the behavior of the typewriter effect by passing specific props to the <Typewriter> component, the table below contains information about all modes:

Mode Type Description Default default Apply animation simultaneously on all elements, as opposed to the sequential animation of cascade mode true DEMO cascade boolean Apply animation on all elements sequentially instead of simultaneously false DEMO loop boolean or number Cycles the animation between the children elements of the parent Typewriter component, the interval (in milliseconds) between each word can be defined by passing a number as the parameter, otherwise defaults to 1500 false DEMO loopRandom boolean or number It's very similar to loop mode, but instead of cycling the animation in a linear way, it picks a random child element to animate each time, the interval (in milliseconds) between each word can be defined by passing a number as the parameter, otherwise defaults to 1500 false DEMO scramble boolean or number Randomize all letters in a element text for a specific amount of time, if a number is passed as argument, it's defined as the duration of the animation (defaults to 3000 ) false DEMO

Event listeners

Event Trigger on:done Is executed at the end of the animation, if used with loop mode, this event will be fired at the end of each loop DEMO

Child attributes

Attribute Description data-static Marks an element as static, excluding it from receiving animations from the <Typewriter> component

Used by

FAQs

UMD and IIFE output formats are not supported for code-splitting builds.

From version 2.1.17 onwards, this library makes use of dynamic imports, if your Rollup configuration output.format is set to iife or umd , consider setting inlineDynamicImports to true , otherwise, change output.format to something else, like esm (for more details, consider checking #21)

Test suite failed to run: SyntaxError: Unexpected token '<'

This happens because Jest cannot parse Svelte syntax right away, it needs to be transformed by svelte-jester first, therefore, we must tell Jest to NOT ignore svelte-typewriter , as by default, everything inside node_modules is ignored and parsed as-is without any kind of pre-processing, this can be done by setting the transformIgnorePatterns property on your Jest configuration, example below:

module .exports = { transformIgnorePatterns : [ "/node_modules/(?!(svelte-typewriter)/)" ] }

More details on #73

Contributing