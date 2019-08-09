Draw transition plugin for Svelte.
This transition will only work with
<path> elements.
Recommended usage is via svelte-transitions, but you can use this module directly if you prefer. Note that it assumes an ES module or CommonJS environment.
Install with npm or yarn:
npm install --save svelte-transitions-draw
Then add the plugin to your Svelte component's exported definition:
<label>
<input type=checkbox bind:checked=visible> visible
</label>
<svg viewBox='0 0 100 100'>
{#if visible}
<path d="M10,10 L90,10 90,90 10,90 Z" transition:draw/>
{/if}
</svg>
<script>
import draw from 'svelte-transitions-draw';
export default {
transitions: { draw }
};
</script>
As with most transitions, you can specify
delay and
duration parameters (both in milliseconds) and a custom
easing function (which should live on your
helpers):
<path
in:draw='{delay: 250, duration: 1000, easing: quintOut}'
d='M10,10 L90,10 90,90 10,90 Z'
/>
<script>
import draw from 'svelte-transitions-draw';
import { elasticOut } from 'eases-jsnext';
export default {
helpers: { elasticOut },
transitions: { draw }
};
</script>