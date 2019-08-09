openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

svelte-transitions-draw

by sveltejs
1.0.0 (see all)

Draw transition plugin for Svelte

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED — As of Svelte v3, transitions are built into the main package

svelte-transitions-draw (demo)

Draw transition plugin for Svelte.

This transition will only work with <path> elements.

draw

Usage

Recommended usage is via svelte-transitions, but you can use this module directly if you prefer. Note that it assumes an ES module or CommonJS environment.

Install with npm or yarn:

npm install --save svelte-transitions-draw

Then add the plugin to your Svelte component's exported definition:

<label>
  <input type=checkbox bind:checked=visible> visible
</label>

<svg viewBox='0 0 100 100'>
  {#if visible}
    <path d="M10,10 L90,10 90,90 10,90 Z" transition:draw/>
  {/if}
</svg>

<script>
  import draw from 'svelte-transitions-draw';

  export default {
    transitions: { draw }
  };
</script>

Parameters

As with most transitions, you can specify delay and duration parameters (both in milliseconds) and a custom easing function (which should live on your helpers):

<path
  in:draw='{delay: 250, duration: 1000, easing: quintOut}'
  d='M10,10 L90,10 90,90 10,90 Z'
/>

<script>
  import draw from 'svelte-transitions-draw';
  import { elasticOut } from 'eases-jsnext';

  export default {
    helpers: { elasticOut },
    transitions: { draw }
  };
</script>

License

LIL

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial