DEPRECATED — As of Svelte v3, transitions are built into the main package

Draw transition plugin for Svelte.

This transition will only work with <path> elements.

Usage

Recommended usage is via svelte-transitions, but you can use this module directly if you prefer. Note that it assumes an ES module or CommonJS environment.

Install with npm or yarn:

npm install --save svelte-transitions-draw

Then add the plugin to your Svelte component's exported definition:

< label > < input type = checkbox bind:checked = visible > visible </ label > < svg viewBox = '0 0 100 100' > {#if visible} < path d = "M10,10 L90,10 90,90 10,90 Z" transition:draw /> {/if} </ svg > < script > import draw from 'svelte-transitions-draw' ; export default { transitions : { draw } }; </ script >

Parameters

As with most transitions, you can specify delay and duration parameters (both in milliseconds) and a custom easing function (which should live on your helpers ):

< path in:draw = '{delay: 250, duration: 1000, easing: quintOut}' d = 'M10,10 L90,10 90,90 10,90 Z' /> < script > import draw from 'svelte-transitions-draw' ; import { elasticOut } from 'eases-jsnext' ; export default { helpers : { elasticOut }, transitions : { draw } }; </ script >

License

LIL