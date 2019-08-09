openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

svelte-transitions

by sveltejs
1.2.0 (see all)

Officially supported transition plugins for Svelte

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED — As of Svelte v3, transitions are built into the main package

svelte-transitions

Officially supported transitions plugin for Svelte. Includes the following:

Usage

Install with npm or yarn:

npm install --save svelte-transitions

Then add the plugins you need to your Svelte component's exported definition:

<label>
  <input type='checkbox' bind:checked='visible'> visible
</label>

{{#if visible}}
  <!-- use `in`, `out`, or `transition` (bidirectional) -->
  <div transition:fade>hello!</div>
{{/if}}

<script>
  import { fade } from 'svelte-transitions';

  export default {
    transitions: { fade }
  };
</script>

Tree-shaking

If you're using a module bundler that supports tree-shaking, such as Rollup, only the transitions your components use will be included in your app.

Universal module definition

If you really need it, a UMD build is available at svelte-transitions/dist/svelte-transitions.js, and will register itself as svelte.transitions. We recommend using a module bundler instead, however.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial