DEPRECATED — As of Svelte v3, transitions are built into the main package

Officially supported transitions plugin for Svelte. Includes the following:

Usage

Install with npm or yarn:

npm install --save svelte-transitions

Then add the plugins you need to your Svelte component's exported definition:

< label > < input type = 'checkbox' bind:checked = 'visible' > visible </ label > {{#if visible}} < div transition:fade > hello! </ div > {{/if}} < script > import { fade } from 'svelte-transitions' ; export default { transitions : { fade } }; </ script >

If you're using a module bundler that supports tree-shaking, such as Rollup, only the transitions your components use will be included in your app.

Universal module definition

If you really need it, a UMD build is available at svelte-transitions/dist/svelte-transitions.js, and will register itself as svelte.transitions . We recommend using a module bundler instead, however.

License

MIT