A UI component library for Svelte implementing Google's Material Design specification.
Beacuse Svelte Toolbox is early in development, some things may change before we hit
v1.0.0 (Please see Component Status).
Pull requests are always welcome!
git clone https://github.com/svelte-toolbox/svelte-toolbox.git
cd svelte-toolbox
npm install
To start the development server:
npm run dev
To clean up the project and format the files:
npm run lint
You are welcome to add new features or components, but please open an issue to discuss your idea first.
Not all of these components are stable. Please see the Component Status section.
There is detailed documentation about each of the components below, but the basic usage can bee seen below.
Installing
svelte-toolbox as a
devDependency allows Svelte to compile the svelte-toolbox components right along with the rest of your code.
npm i --save-dev svelte-toolbox
# or yarn
<script>
import { UIButton, Ripple } from 'svelte-toolbox';
</script>
<UIButton on:click="{() => alert('done!')}">Click me!</UIButton>
<Ripple>
There is a nice ripple effect on this text.
</Ripple>
You can use CDN's from
jsDelivr.net,
unpkg.com, or
bundle.run. You can also install
svelte-toolbox into your project via
npm or
yarn.
In this example, however, we will use the
unpkg CDN:
<!-- CSS/JS -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/svelte-toolbox/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/svelte-toolbox/public/bundle.css"
/>
<!-- Default styles -->
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/svelte-toolbox/public/global.css"
/>
<div id="button"></div>
<script>
new Toolbox.UIButton({ target: document.querySelector('#button') });
</script>
We recommend adding the contents of
public/global.css to your global stylesheet. These will be the default styles for the components you import from
svelte-toolbox.
P.S. If you like the styles in
public/global.css, and don't want to change them, you could just link to it:
<link
href="https://unpkg.com/svelte-toolbox/public/global.css"
rel="stylesheet"
/>
<!-- or, depending on your setup, you might even be able to do this -->
<link href="node_modules/svelte-toolbox/public/global.css" rel="stylesheet" />
|Component
|Status
|Ripple
|Stable, no breaking changes or new features are expected.
|UIButton
|Stable, in that no breaking chenges are expected, but new features are.
|UIInput
|Mostly Stable, there is some improvment under the hood to be done. This might effect the public API.
|IconButton
|Stable. Although new features are expected, no breaking changes are.
|Switch
|Stable. Although new features are expected, no breaking changes are.
|Card
|Stable, no breaking changes or new features are expected.
|Checkbox
|Unstable. This component is not yet finished. Please see this project.
Some of these components are still unstable. Please see the Component Status section.
Then you have come to the right place.
Open an Issue or join the question friendly Discord Server.
As I was working on an app using Sapper, I was made aware of the fact that if there was a UI component library out there for Svelte, it would make developing a Svelte app so much easier!
I am a big fan of the Google Material Design patterns, and because I really like React Toolbox, I decided to make something like it for Svelte.