A tiny but mighty list virtualization library, with zero dependencies 💪

About

Instead of rendering all your data in a huge list, the virtual list component just renders the items that are visible, keeping your page nice and light.

This is heavily inspired by react-tiny-virtual-list and uses most of its code and functionality!

Features

Tiny & dependency free – Only ~5kb gzipped

– Only ~5kb gzipped Render millions of items , without breaking a sweat

, without breaking a sweat Scroll to index or set the initial scroll offset

or Supports fixed or variable heights/widths

or heights/widths Vertical or Horizontal lists

or lists svelte-infinite-loading compatibility

Installation

If you're using this component in a Sapper application, make sure to install the package to devDependencies !

More Details

With npm:

npm install svelte-tiny-virtual-list

With yarn:

yarn add svelte-tiny-virtual-list

With pnpm (recommended):

npm i -g pnpm pnpm install svelte-tiny-virtual-list

From CDN (via unpkg):

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/svelte-tiny-virtual-list@^1/dist/svelte-tiny-virtual-list.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/svelte-tiny-virtual-list@^1/dist/svelte-tiny-virtual-list.mjs" > </ script >

Usage

<script> import VirtualList from 'svelte-tiny-virtual-list'; const data = ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', /* ... */]; </script> <VirtualList width="100%" height={600} itemCount={data.length} itemSize={50}> <div slot="item" let:index let:style {style}> Letter: {data[index]}, Row: #{index} </div> </VirtualList>

Also works pretty well with svelte-infinite-loading :

<script> import VirtualList from 'svelte-tiny-virtual-list'; import InfiniteLoading from 'svelte-infinite-loading'; let data = ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', /* ... */]; function infiniteHandler({ detail: { complete, error } }) { try { // Normally you'd make an http request here... const newData = ['G', 'H', 'I', 'J', 'K', 'L', /* ... */]; data = [...data, ...newData]; complete(); } catch (e) { error(); } } </script> <VirtualList width="100%" height={600} itemCount={data.length} itemSize={50}> <div slot="item" let:index let:style {style}> Letter: {data[index]}, Row: #{index} </div> <div slot="footer"> <InfiniteLoading on:infinite={infiniteHandler} /> </div> </VirtualList>

Props

Property Type Required? Description width number \| string * ✓ Width of List. This property will determine the number of rendered items when scrollDirection is 'horizontal' . height number \| string * ✓ Height of List. This property will determine the number of rendered items when scrollDirection is 'vertical' . itemCount number ✓ The number of items you want to render itemSize number \| number[] \| (index: number) => number ✓ Either a fixed height/width (depending on the scrollDirection), an array containing the heights of all the items in your list, or a function that returns the height of an item given its index: (index: number): number scrollDirection string Whether the list should scroll vertically or horizontally. One of 'vertical' (default) or 'horizontal' . scrollOffset number Can be used to control the scroll offset; Also useful for setting an initial scroll offset scrollToIndex number Item index to scroll to (by forcefully scrolling if necessary) scrollToAlignment string Used in combination with scrollToIndex , this prop controls the alignment of the scrolled to item. One of: 'start' , 'center' , 'end' or 'auto' . Use 'start' to always align items to the top of the container and 'end' to align them bottom. Use 'center ' to align them in the middle of the container. 'auto' scrolls the least amount possible to ensure that the specified scrollToIndex item is fully visible. stickyIndices number[] An array of indexes (eg. [0, 10, 25, 30] ) to make certain items in the list sticky ( position: sticky ) overscanCount number Number of extra buffer items to render above/below the visible items. Tweaking this can help reduce scroll flickering on certain browsers/devices. estimatedItemSize number Used to estimate the total size of the list before all of its items have actually been measured. The estimated total height is progressively adjusted as items are rendered. getKey (index: number) => any Function that returns the key of an item in the list, which is used to uniquely identify an item. This is useful for dynamic data coming from a database or similar. By default, it's using the item's index.

* height must be a number when scrollDirection is 'vertical' . Similarly, width must be a number if scrollDirection is 'horizontal'

Slots

item - Slot for each item Props: index: number - Item index style: string - Item style, must be applied to the slot (look above for example)

- Slot for each item header - Slot for the elements that should appear at the top of the list

- Slot for the elements that should appear at the top of the list footer - Slot for the elements that should appear at the bottom of the list (e.g. InfiniteLoading component from svelte-infinite-loading )

Events

afterScroll - Fired after handling the scroll event detail Props: event: ScrollEvent - The original scroll event offset: number - Either the value of wrapper.scrollTop or wrapper.scrollLeft

- Fired after handling the scroll event itemsUpdated - Fired when the visible items are updated detail Props: start: number - Index of the first visible item end: number - Index of the last visible item

- Fired when the visible items are updated

Methods

recomputeSizes(startIndex: number) - This method force recomputes the item sizes after the specified index (these are normally cached).

VirtualList has no way of knowing when its underlying data has changed, since it only receives a itemSize property. If the itemSize is a number , this isn't an issue, as it can compare before and after values and automatically call recomputeSizes internally. However, if you're passing a function to itemSize , that type of comparison is error prone. In that event, you'll need to call recomputeSizes manually to inform the VirtualList that the size of its items has changed.

Use the methods like this:

<script> import { onMount } from 'svelte'; import VirtualList from 'svelte-tiny-virtual-list'; const data = ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', /* ... */]; let virtualList; function handleClick() { virtualList.recomputeSizes(0); } </script> <button on:click={handleClick}>Recompute Sizes</button> <VirtualList bind:this={virtualList} width="100%" height={600} itemCount={data.length} itemSize={50}> <div slot="item" let:index let:style {style}> Letter: {data[index]}, Row: #{index} </div> </VirtualList>

Styling

You can style the elements of the virtual list like this:

<script> import VirtualList from 'svelte-tiny-virtual-list'; const data = ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', /* ... */]; </script> <div class="list"> <VirtualList width="100%" height={600} itemCount={data.length} itemSize={50}> <div slot="item" let:index let:style {style}> Letter: {data[index]}, Row: #{index} </div> </VirtualList> </div> <style> .list :global(.virtual-list-wrapper) { background-color: #0f0; /* ... */ } .list :global(.virtual-list-inner) { background-color: #f00; /* ... */ } </style>

License

MIT License