A theming engine for your Svelte apps using CSS Variables, persisted.

< script > import { ThemeWrapper, ThemeToggle } from 'svelte-themer' </ script > < ThemeWrapper > < main > < h1 > svelte themer </ h1 > < ThemeToggle /> </ main > </ ThemeWrapper > < style > :global(html) { background-color : var (--theme-colors-background, initial); color : var (--theme-colors-text, initial); } </ style >

CSS Variables

CSS variables are created for app-wide consumption using the nomenclature --[prefix]-[property!]

For example:

--theme-text by default where property = 'text'

by default where --base-text where prefix = 'base' and property = 'text'

where and --text where prefix = null || undefined and property = 'text'

Now supports adding all theme colors as theme-specific CSS variables:

const lightTheme = { light : { colors : { text : '#282230' , background : { _ : '#f1f1f1' , contrast : '#b1b1b1' , }, primary : '#01796f' , primary_dark : '#016159' , secondary : '#562931' , }, }, }

Turns into

:root { --theme-light-colors-text : #282230 ; --theme-light-colors-background : #f1f1f1 ; --theme-light-colors-background-contrast : #b1b1b1 ; --theme-light-colors-primary : #01796f ; --theme-light-colors-primary_dark : #016159 ; --theme-light-colors-secondary : #562931 ; } [theme='light'] , .theme--light { --theme-colors-text : var (--theme-light-colors-text); --theme-colors-background : var (--theme-light-colors-background); --theme-colors-background-contrast : --var ( theme-light-colors-background-contrast ); --theme-colors-primary : var (--theme-light-colors-primary); --theme-colors-primary_dark : var (--theme-light-colors-primary_dark); --theme-colors-secondary : var (--theme-light-colors-secondary); }

Getting Started

Use the preset themes supplied by svelte-themer or create your own! Theme names are specified by the key, and all properties are transformed into CSS Variables.

NOTE: svelte-themer is preset with 3 themes to showcase the flexible functionality of toggle()

export const themes = { light : { colors : { text : '#282230' , background : { _ : '#f1f1f1' , contrast : '#b1b1b1' , }, primary : '#01796f' , primary_dark : '#016159' , secondary : '#562931' , }, }, dark : { colors : { text : '#f1f1f1' , background : { _ : '#27323a' , contrast : '#0d1215' , }, primary : '#01978b' , primary_dark : '#00887c' , secondary : '#fe8690' , }, }, }

Components

With svelte-themer there are two components: a wrapper component, and a button for toggling themes. The provided button is more for convenience as the function used to toggle themes is exposed to the theme context.

ThemeWrapper

< script > import { ThemeWrapper } from 'svelte-themer' import themes from './themes.js' </ script > < ThemeWrapper themes = "{themes}" > < main > < h1 > My Svelte App </ h1 > </ main > </ ThemeWrapper >

This allows any components nested to access the theme Context which wraps a writeable theme store

Theme Persistence

By default svelte-themer persists the chosen theme with localStorage , and can be modified via the key prop. To disabled persistence, provide key={null} .

< ThemeWrapper key = "my-svelte-app__theme" > </ ThemeWrapper >

Theme Loading Order

ThemeWrapper will load a theme on first visit based on the following order:

User-provided - The value specified in the theme prop. Saved - User's stored choice (from localStorage ) Prefers - User's Operating System settings (via prefers-color-scheme ) Fallback - First theme in themes specified (from presets, light )

By default, the "prefers" step will choose a theme based on OS settings, however this can be modified to directly choose "light" or "dark" by leveraging the mode prop:

< ThemeWrapper mode = "auto|light|dark" > </ ThemeWrapper >

Accessing Theme Context

Described below is the pattern used for accessing theme context to create your own toggle button.

< script > import { getContext } from 'svelte' let { toggle, current, theme } = getContext( 'theme' ) </ script > < button on:click = "{toggle}" > < slot > {$current} </ slot > </ button >

Provided Theme Toggle

< script > import { ThemeWrapper, ThemeToggle } from 'svelte-themer' import themes from './themes.js' </ script > < ThemeWrapper themes = "{themes}" > < main > < h1 > My Svelte App </ h1 > < ThemeToggle /> </ main > </ ThemeWrapper >

Actions

<script> import { theme } from 'svelte-themer/use' export let myTheme = { text: 'red', } </script> <div use:theme="{myTheme}"> <p>Hello, World!</p> </div> <style> p { color: var(--text); } </style>

<script> import { stylesheet } from 'svelte-themer/use' export let myTheme = { text: 'red', } </script> <div use:stylesheet="{myTheme}"> <p>Hello, World!</p> </div> <style> p { color: var(--text); } </style>

Contributing

Refer to the contributing guidelines.

License

MIT