Svelte tags input is a component to use with Svelte and easily enter tags and customize some options

Install

npm install svelte-tags-input --save

import Tags from "svelte-tags-input" ; < Tags />

Options

Option Type Default Description on:tags Function undefined To get the values addKeys Array ENTER 13 Set which keys add new values removeKeys Array BACKSPACE 8 Set which keys remove new values allowPaste Boolean false Enable pasting of a tag or tag group allowDrop Boolean false Enable drag and drop of a tag or tag group splitWith String , Choose what character split you group of tags

Work only if allowDrop or allowPaste are true maxTags Number false Set maximum number of tags onlyUnique Boolean false Set the entered tags to be unique placeholder String false Set a placeholder autoComplete Array or fn() false Set an array of elements to create a auto-complete dropdown autoCompleteKey String false Set a key to search on autoComplete array of objects onlyAutocomplete Boolean false Only accept tags inside the auto complete list name String svelte-tags-input Set a name attribute id String Random Unique ID Set a id attribute allowBlur Boolean false Enable add tag when input blur disable Boolean false Disable input minChars Number 1 Minimum length of search text to show auto-complete list labelText String svelte-tags-input Custom text for input label labelShow Boolean false If true the label will be visible

Full example

import Tags from "svelte-tags-input" ; let tag = "" ; function handleTags ( event ) { tag = event.detail.tags; } const countryList = [ "Afghanistan" , "Albania" , "Algeria" , "American Samoa" , "Andorra" , "Angola" , "Anguilla" , "Antarctica" , "Antigua and Barbuda" , "Argentina" ... ]; < Tags on:tags = {handleTags} addKeys = {[9]} // TAB Key maxTags = {3} allowPaste = {true} allowDrop = {true} splitWith = { "/"} onlyUnique = {true} removeKeys = {[27]} // ESC Key placeholder = { " Svelte Tags Input full example "} autoComplete = {countryList} name = { " custom-name "} id = { " custom-id "} allowBlur = {true} disable = {false} // Just to illustrate. No need to declare it if it ' s false. minChars = {3} onlyAutocomplete labelText = "Label" labelShow />

Example with autoComplete function

import Tags from "svelte-tags-input" ; let tag = "" ; function handleTags ( event ) { tag = event.detail.tags; } const customAutocomplete = async () => { const list = await fetch( 'https://restcountries.eu/rest/v2/all?fields=name;flag' ); const res = await list.json(); return res; } <Tags on :tags={handleTags} autoComplete={customAutocomplete} autoCompleteKey={ "name" } /> {#each tag as country, index} <p>{index} - {country.name} < /p> <img src={country.flag} / > {/each}

License

This project is open source and available under the MIT License.

Author

Agustínl

2021