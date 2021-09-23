npm install svelte-tags-input --save
<Tags />
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|on:tags
Function
undefined
|To get the values
|addKeys
Array
|ENTER 13
|Set which keys add new values
|removeKeys
Array
|BACKSPACE 8
|Set which keys remove new values
|allowPaste
Boolean
false
|Enable pasting of a tag or tag group
|allowDrop
Boolean
false
|Enable drag and drop of a tag or tag group
|splitWith
String
|,
|Choose what character split you group of tags
Work only if allowDrop or allowPaste are true
|maxTags
Number
false
|Set maximum number of tags
|onlyUnique
Boolean
false
|Set the entered tags to be unique
|placeholder
String
false
|Set a placeholder
|autoComplete
Array or
fn()
false
|Set an array of elements to create a auto-complete dropdown
|autoCompleteKey
String
false
|Set a key to search on
autoComplete array of objects
|onlyAutocomplete
Boolean
false
|Only accept tags inside the auto complete list
|name
String
svelte-tags-input
|Set a
name attribute
|id
String
|Random Unique ID
|Set a
id attribute
|allowBlur
Boolean
false
|Enable add tag when input blur
|disable
Boolean
false
|Disable input
|minChars
Number
1
|Minimum length of search text to show auto-complete list
|labelText
String
svelte-tags-input
|Custom text for input label
|labelShow
Boolean
false
|If
true the label will be visible
import Tags from "svelte-tags-input";
// If on:tags is defined
let tag = "";
function handleTags(event) {
tag = event.detail.tags;
}
const countryList = [
"Afghanistan",
"Albania",
"Algeria",
"American Samoa",
"Andorra",
"Angola",
"Anguilla",
"Antarctica",
"Antigua and Barbuda",
"Argentina"
...
];
<Tags
on:tags={handleTags}
addKeys={[9]} // TAB Key
maxTags={3}
allowPaste={true}
allowDrop={true}
splitWith={"/"}
onlyUnique={true}
removeKeys={[27]} // ESC Key
placeholder={"Svelte Tags Input full example"}
autoComplete={countryList}
name={"custom-name"}
id={"custom-id"}
allowBlur={true}
disable={false} // Just to illustrate. No need to declare it if it's false.
minChars={3}
onlyAutocomplete
labelText="Label"
labelShow
/>
autoComplete function
import Tags from "svelte-tags-input";
let tag = "";
function handleTags(event) {
tag = event.detail.tags;
}
const customAutocomplete = async () => {
const list = await fetch('https://restcountries.eu/rest/v2/all?fields=name;flag');
const res = await list.json();
return res;
}
<Tags
on:tags={handleTags}
autoComplete={customAutocomplete}
autoCompleteKey={"name"}
/>
{#each tag as country, index}
<p>{index} - {country.name} </p>
<img src={country.flag} />
{/each}
This project is open source and available under the MIT License.