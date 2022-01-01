A tabs component for Svelte

Installation

npm install --save svelte-tabs

Basic usage

< script > import { Tabs, Tab, TabList, TabPanel } from 'svelte-tabs' ; </ script > < Tabs > < TabList > < Tab > One </ Tab > < Tab > Two </ Tab > < Tab > Three </ Tab > </ TabList > < TabPanel > < h2 > Panel One </ h2 > </ TabPanel > < TabPanel > < h2 > Panel Two </ h2 > </ TabPanel > < TabPanel > < h2 > Panel Three </ h2 > </ TabPanel > </ Tabs >

Props

initialSelectedIndex (number): The index of the tab to initially select, when the Tabs component is mounted.

Overriding styling

svelte-tabs comes with a basic default style, but it can be overridden. To override the styles to use your own, you will need to use global styles that have a higher specificity than the built-in styles.

To make sure your overridden styles have the most specificity, include the parent class .svelte-tabs in your selector, and include the element type (see below). An example selector would be :global(.svelte-tabs li.svelte-tabs__selected) .

Below are CSS selectors that can be used for the different components in this library:

Tabs: :global(.svelte-tabs)

Tab: :global(.svelte-tabs li.svelte-tabs__tab)

Selected Tab: :global(.svelte-tabs li.svelte-tabs__selected)

TabPanel: :global(.svelte-tabs div.svelte-tabs__tab-panel)

As a last resort, if you can't get the right specificity, you can always use !important .

Development

Fork and clone the repository, then run npm install .

. From the repository root, run npm link .

. From the repository root, run npm run build:watch .

. From the examples directory, run npm link svelte-tabs .

directory, run . From the examples directory, run npm run dev .

directory, run . Go to http://localhost:5000.

You now have a running development environment. Changes you make to the component will be reflected in the app.

Running tests

To do a single run of the tests, run npm test . To run the tests in watch mode, run npm run dev:watch .

Credits

Derived from the code at https://svelte.dev/repl/8e68120858e5322272dc9136c4bb79cc?version=3.7.0 by Rich Harris

Limitations