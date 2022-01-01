A tabs component for Svelte
npm install --save svelte-tabs
<script>
import { Tabs, Tab, TabList, TabPanel } from 'svelte-tabs';
</script>
<Tabs>
<TabList>
<Tab>One</Tab>
<Tab>Two</Tab>
<Tab>Three</Tab>
</TabList>
<TabPanel>
<h2>Panel One</h2>
</TabPanel>
<TabPanel>
<h2>Panel Two</h2>
</TabPanel>
<TabPanel>
<h2>Panel Three</h2>
</TabPanel>
</Tabs>
initialSelectedIndex (number): The index of the tab to initially select, when the Tabs component is mounted.
svelte-tabs comes with a basic default style, but it can be overridden. To override the styles to use your own, you will need to use global styles that have a higher specificity than the built-in styles.
To make sure your overridden styles have the most specificity, include the parent class
.svelte-tabs in your selector, and include the element type (see below). An example selector would be
:global(.svelte-tabs li.svelte-tabs__selected).
Below are CSS selectors that can be used for the different components in this library:
:global(.svelte-tabs)
:global(.svelte-tabs li.svelte-tabs__tab)
:global(.svelte-tabs li.svelte-tabs__selected)
:global(.svelte-tabs div.svelte-tabs__tab-panel)
As a last resort, if you can't get the right specificity, you can always use
!important.
npm install.
npm link.
npm run build:watch.
examples directory, run
npm link svelte-tabs.
examples directory, run
npm run dev.
To do a single run of the tests, run
npm test. To run the tests in watch mode, run
npm run dev:watch.
Derived from the code at https://svelte.dev/repl/8e68120858e5322272dc9136c4bb79cc?version=3.7.0 by Rich Harris