A relatively minimal svelte table example. Allows sorting and filtering based on column values.

Example

github pages IIFE example

Install

npm install -save svelte-table

Usage

The package includes exports for raw svelte, ES Module(.mjs) and CJS (.js) exports. Your bundler will likely know which one to pick by using import SvelteTable from "svelte-table"

< script > import SvelteTable from "svelte-table" ; const rows = [ ]; const columns = [ ]; </ script > < SvelteTable columns = "{columns}" rows = "{rows}" > </ SvelteTable >

An iife version is also available in the /dist/iife folder. This allows for easy run-time use, such as a direct uncompiled dependency for a use outside of a svelte project.

< script src = "iife/SvelteTable.js" > </ script > < div id = "my-table" > </ div > < script > var rows = [ ]; var columns = [ ]; new SvelteTable({ target : document .querySelector( "#my-table" ), props : { rows, columns }, }); </ script >

Sample Data and config

const rows = [ { id : 1 , first_name : "Marilyn" , last_name : "Monroe" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 2 , first_name : "Abraham" , last_name : "Lincoln" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 3 , first_name : "Mother" , last_name : "Teresa" , pet : "" }, { id : 4 , first_name : "John F." , last_name : "Kennedy" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 5 , first_name : "Martin Luther" , last_name : "King" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 6 , first_name : "Nelson" , last_name : "Mandela" , pet : "cat" }, { id : 7 , first_name : "Winston" , last_name : "Churchill" , pet : "cat" }, { id : 8 , first_name : "George" , last_name : "Soros" , pet : "bird" }, { id : 9 , first_name : "Bill" , last_name : "Gates" , pet : "cat" }, { id : 10 , first_name : "Muhammad" , last_name : "Ali" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 11 , first_name : "Mahatma" , last_name : "Gandhi" , pet : "bird" }, { id : 12 , first_name : "Margaret" , last_name : "Thatcher" , pet : "cat" }, { id : 13 , first_name : "Christopher" , last_name : "Columbus" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 14 , first_name : "Charles" , last_name : "Darwin" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 15 , first_name : "Elvis" , last_name : "Presley" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 16 , first_name : "Albert" , last_name : "Einstein" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 17 , first_name : "Paul" , last_name : "McCartney" , pet : "cat" }, { id : 18 , first_name : "Queen" , last_name : "Victoria" , pet : "dog" }, { id : 19 , first_name : "Pope" , last_name : "Francis" , pet : "cat" }, ]; const columns = [ { key : "id" , title : "ID" , value : v => v.id, sortable : true , filterOptions : rows => { let nums = {}; rows.forEach( row => { let num = Math .floor(row.id / 10 ); if (nums[num] === undefined ) nums[num] = { name : ` ${num * 10 } to ${(num + 1 ) * 10 } ` , value : num }; }); nums = Object .entries(nums) .sort() .reduce( ( o, [k, v] ) => ((o[k] = v), o), {}); return Object .values(nums); }, filterValue : v => Math .floor(v.id / 10 ), headerClass : "text-left" , }, { key : "first_name" , title : "FIRST_NAME" , value : v => v.first_name, sortable : true , filterOptions : rows => { let letrs = {}; rows.forEach( row => { let letr = row.first_name.charAt( 0 ); if (letrs[letr] === undefined ) letrs[letr] = { name : ` ${letr.toUpperCase()} ` , value : letr.toLowerCase(), }; }); letrs = Object .entries(letrs) .sort() .reduce( ( o, [k, v] ) => ((o[k] = v), o), {}); return Object .values(letrs); }, filterValue : v => v.first_name.charAt( 0 ).toLowerCase(), }, { key : "last_name" , title : "LAST_NAME" , value : v => v.last_name, sortable : true , filterOptions : rows => { let letrs = {}; rows.forEach( row => { let letr = row.last_name.charAt( 0 ); if (letrs[letr] === undefined ) letrs[letr] = { name : ` ${letr.toUpperCase()} ` , value : letr.toLowerCase(), }; }); letrs = Object .entries(letrs) .sort() .reduce( ( o, [k, v] ) => ((o[k] = v), o), {}); return Object .values(letrs); }, filterValue : v => v.last_name.charAt( 0 ).toLowerCase(), }, { key : "pet" , title : "Pet" , value : v => v.pet, renderValue : v => v.pet.charAt( 0 ).toUpperCase() + v.pet.substring( 1 ), sortable : true , filterOptions : [ "bird" , "cat" , "dog" ], }, ];

Props

Option Type Description columns Object[] column config (details below) rows Object[] row (data) array sortBy String ‡ Sorting key sortOrder Number ‡ 1 = Ascending, -1 Descending, 0 no filtering sortOrders Number[] availability of order options iconAsc String (html) override ascending order indication iconDesc String (html) override descending order indication iconFilterable String (html) override filterable column indication iconExpand String row collapsed indicator/button iconExpanded String row expanded indicator/button clickCol function event listener/callback clickRow function event listener/callback clickCell function event listener/callback clickExpand function event listener/callback classNameTable String/Array optional class name(s) for table element classNameThead String/Array optional class name(s) for thead element classNameTbody String/Array optional class name(s) for tbody element classNameSelect String/Array optional class name(s) for filter select elements classNameInput String/Array optional class name(s) for search input elements classNameRow String/Array optional class name(s) for row elements classNameRowExpanded String/Array optional class name(s) for expanded row classNameExpandedContent String/Array optional class name(s) for expanded row content classNameCell String/Array optional class name(s) for cell elements classNameCellExpand String/Array optional class name(s) for cell with expand icon expanded any[] optional array of key values of expanded rows expandRowKey string optional key for expanded row (use unique values like id) expandSingle Object[] optional allow only one row to be expanded filterSelections Object[] ‡ optional search or filter selection showExpandIcon boolean should a expand column be visible

‡ field allows 2-way binding

Events

Events pass a CustomEvent object with the following params in the detail object

clickCol: event , col , key

, , clickRow: event , row

, clickCell: event , row , key

, , clickExpand: event , row

Expanding Rows

Row expanding is tracked using the expanded property. (supports 2-way binding)

property. (supports 2-way binding) The keys are defined using the expandRowKey property. It's a good idea to use a key that is unique to each row like a dedicated id or key field, to prevent conflict.

property. It's a good idea to use a key that is unique to each row like a dedicated id or key field, to prevent conflict. The content for the field is passed through the expanded slot.

slot. The expanding can be managed manually or by using the built-in column using showExpandIcon property

property Expand events can be listened to using on:clickExpand which will include the row object in the event.detail object.

which will include the object in the object. expandSingle can be set to true to only allow a single column open at a time (only works when expanded is managed internally)

Example:

< div class = "row" > < SvelteTable columns = "{cols}" rows = "{data}" showExpandIcon = "{true}" expandSingle = "{true}" expandRowKey = "id" > < svelte:fragment slot = "expanded" let:row > {row.detail} </ svelte:fragment > </ SvelteTable > </ div >

Filtering order

Providing sortOrders specifies the column filtering orders. sortOrders = [1, -1, 0] indicates that the row will be sorted ascending ( 1 ), then descending ( -1 ), then going back without any filter ( 0 ),

filterSelections

Allows getting and setting the search or filter value. The filterSelections will update as the filter and search selection changes. Inside the object keys (matching row keys) will be used to get/set the filter and search values. Setting key to undefined or deleting it will remove filter or search setting.

example: (will preset column with key first_name to a )

< script > const selection = { first_name: "A" }; </ script > < SvelteTable columns = "{columns}" rows = "{data}" bind:filterSelections = "{selection}" />

Column array object values

Option Type Description key String Unique key identifying the column title String Title for header value Function table cell value. The function is passed row data [class] String optional table cell class name [sortable] Boolean optional Whether the table can be sorted on column [searchValue] Function optional search value function. function is passed row data. [filterOptions] Array/Function optional array of objects with name and value . Function is provided array of rows [filterValue] String optional value to filter on, usually same as value [headerClass] String optional class to assign to header element [headerFilterClass] String optional class to assign to search/filter header element [renderValue] Function optional render function for rendering html content [renderComponent] Component optional pass a Svelte component, component will receive row and col variables (replaces renderValue )

renderComponent

Defining a component can be done directly by passing the component as a value

[ { key : "myColumn" , renderComponent : myComponent, }, ];

Or, if props need to be passed, an object with component and props can be passed.

[ { key : "myColumn" , renderComponent : { component : myComponent, props : { myProp : "someValue" , }, }, }, ];

Slots