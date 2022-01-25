A relatively minimal svelte table example. Allows sorting and filtering based on column values.
npm install -save svelte-table
The package includes exports for raw svelte, ES Module(.mjs) and CJS (.js) exports. Your bundler will likely know which one to pick by using
import SvelteTable from "svelte-table"
<script>
import SvelteTable from "svelte-table";
const rows = [
/** data (example below) */
];
const columns = [
/** columns config (example below) */
];
</script>
<SvelteTable columns="{columns}" rows="{rows}"></SvelteTable>
An iife version is also available in the
/dist/iife folder. This allows for easy run-time use, such as a direct uncompiled dependency for a use outside of a svelte project.
<script src="iife/SvelteTable.js"></script>
<div id="my-table"></div>
<script>
var rows = [
/** data (example below) */
];
var columns = [
/** columns config (example below) */
];
new SvelteTable({
target: document.querySelector("#my-table"),
props: { rows, columns },
});
</script>
// define some sample data...
const rows = [
{ id: 1, first_name: "Marilyn", last_name: "Monroe", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 2, first_name: "Abraham", last_name: "Lincoln", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 3, first_name: "Mother", last_name: "Teresa", pet: "" },
{ id: 4, first_name: "John F.", last_name: "Kennedy", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 5, first_name: "Martin Luther", last_name: "King", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 6, first_name: "Nelson", last_name: "Mandela", pet: "cat" },
{ id: 7, first_name: "Winston", last_name: "Churchill", pet: "cat" },
{ id: 8, first_name: "George", last_name: "Soros", pet: "bird" },
{ id: 9, first_name: "Bill", last_name: "Gates", pet: "cat" },
{ id: 10, first_name: "Muhammad", last_name: "Ali", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 11, first_name: "Mahatma", last_name: "Gandhi", pet: "bird" },
{ id: 12, first_name: "Margaret", last_name: "Thatcher", pet: "cat" },
{ id: 13, first_name: "Christopher", last_name: "Columbus", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 14, first_name: "Charles", last_name: "Darwin", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 15, first_name: "Elvis", last_name: "Presley", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 16, first_name: "Albert", last_name: "Einstein", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 17, first_name: "Paul", last_name: "McCartney", pet: "cat" },
{ id: 18, first_name: "Queen", last_name: "Victoria", pet: "dog" },
{ id: 19, first_name: "Pope", last_name: "Francis", pet: "cat" },
// etc...
];
// define column configs
const columns = [
{
key: "id",
title: "ID",
value: v => v.id,
sortable: true,
filterOptions: rows => {
// generate groupings of 0-10, 10-20 etc...
let nums = {};
rows.forEach(row => {
let num = Math.floor(row.id / 10);
if (nums[num] === undefined)
nums[num] = { name: `${num * 10} to ${(num + 1) * 10}`, value: num };
});
// fix order
nums = Object.entries(nums)
.sort()
.reduce((o, [k, v]) => ((o[k] = v), o), {});
return Object.values(nums);
},
filterValue: v => Math.floor(v.id / 10),
headerClass: "text-left",
},
{
key: "first_name",
title: "FIRST_NAME",
value: v => v.first_name,
sortable: true,
filterOptions: rows => {
// use first letter of first_name to generate filter
let letrs = {};
rows.forEach(row => {
let letr = row.first_name.charAt(0);
if (letrs[letr] === undefined)
letrs[letr] = {
name: `${letr.toUpperCase()}`,
value: letr.toLowerCase(),
};
});
// fix order
letrs = Object.entries(letrs)
.sort()
.reduce((o, [k, v]) => ((o[k] = v), o), {});
return Object.values(letrs);
},
filterValue: v => v.first_name.charAt(0).toLowerCase(),
},
{
key: "last_name",
title: "LAST_NAME",
value: v => v.last_name,
sortable: true,
filterOptions: rows => {
// use first letter of last_name to generate filter
let letrs = {};
rows.forEach(row => {
let letr = row.last_name.charAt(0);
if (letrs[letr] === undefined)
letrs[letr] = {
name: `${letr.toUpperCase()}`,
value: letr.toLowerCase(),
};
});
// fix order
letrs = Object.entries(letrs)
.sort()
.reduce((o, [k, v]) => ((o[k] = v), o), {});
return Object.values(letrs);
},
filterValue: v => v.last_name.charAt(0).toLowerCase(),
},
{
key: "pet",
title: "Pet",
value: v => v.pet,
renderValue: v => v.pet.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + v.pet.substring(1), // capitalize
sortable: true,
filterOptions: ["bird", "cat", "dog"], // provide array
},
];
|Option
|Type
|Description
columns
|Object[]
|column config (details below)
rows
|Object[]
|row (data) array
sortBy
|String
|‡ Sorting key
sortOrder
|Number
|‡
1 = Ascending,
-1 Descending,
0 no filtering
sortOrders
|Number[]
|availability of order options
iconAsc
|String
|(html) override ascending order indication
iconDesc
|String
|(html) override descending order indication
iconFilterable
|String
|(html) override filterable column indication
iconExpand
|String
|row collapsed indicator/button
iconExpanded
|String
|row expanded indicator/button
clickCol
|function
|event listener/callback
clickRow
|function
|event listener/callback
clickCell
|function
|event listener/callback
clickExpand
|function
|event listener/callback
classNameTable
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for table element
classNameThead
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for thead element
classNameTbody
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for tbody element
classNameSelect
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for filter select elements
classNameInput
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for search input elements
classNameRow
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for row elements
classNameRowExpanded
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for expanded row
classNameExpandedContent
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for expanded row content
classNameCell
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for cell elements
classNameCellExpand
|String/Array
|optional class name(s) for cell with expand icon
expanded
|any[]
|optional array of key values of expanded rows
expandRowKey
|string
|optional key for expanded row (use unique values like id)
expandSingle
|Object[]
|optional allow only one row to be expanded
filterSelections
|Object[]
|‡ optional search or filter selection
showExpandIcon
|boolean
|should a expand column be visible
‡ field allows 2-way binding
Events pass a CustomEvent object with the following params in the
detail object
event,
col,
key
event,
row
event,
row,
key
event,
row
expanded property. (supports 2-way binding)
expandRowKey property. It's a good idea to use a key that is unique to each row like a dedicated
id or key field, to prevent conflict.
expanded slot.
showExpandIcon property
on:clickExpand which will include the
row object in the
event.detail object.
expandSingle can be set to true to only allow a single column open at a time (only works when
expanded is managed internally)
Example:
<div class="row">
<SvelteTable
columns="{cols}"
rows="{data}"
showExpandIcon="{true}"
expandSingle="{true}"
expandRowKey="id"
>
<svelte:fragment slot="expanded" let:row>{row.detail}</svelte:fragment>
</SvelteTable>
</div>
Providing
sortOrders specifies the column filtering orders.
sortOrders = [1, -1, 0] indicates that the row will be sorted ascending (
1), then descending (
-1), then going back without any filter (
0),
filterSelections
Allows getting and setting the search or filter value. The
filterSelections will update as the filter and search selection changes.
Inside the object keys (matching row keys) will be used to get/set the filter and search values. Setting key to
undefined or deleting
it will remove filter or search setting.
example: (will preset column with key
first_name to
a)
<script>
const selection = { first_name: "A" };
</script>
<SvelteTable
columns="{columns}"
rows="{data}"
bind:filterSelections="{selection}"
/>
|Option
|Type
|Description
key
|String
|Unique key identifying the column
title
|String
|Title for header
value
|Function
|table cell value. The function is passed row data
[class]
|String
|optional table cell class name
[sortable]
|Boolean
|optional Whether the table can be sorted on column
[searchValue]
|Function
|optional search value function. function is passed row data.
[filterOptions]
|Array/Function
|optional array of objects with
name and
value. Function is provided array of rows
[filterValue]
|String
|optional value to filter on, usually same as value
[headerClass]
|String
|optional class to assign to header element
[headerFilterClass]
|String
|optional class to assign to search/filter header element
[renderValue]
|Function
|optional render function for rendering html content
[renderComponent]
|Component
|optional pass a Svelte component, component will receive
row and
col variables (replaces
renderValue)
Defining a component can be done directly by passing the component as a value
[
{
key: "myColumn",
//...
renderComponent: myComponent,
},
];
Or, if props need to be passed, an object with
component and
props can be passed.
[
{
key: "myColumn",
//...
renderComponent: {
component: myComponent,
props: {
myProp: "someValue",
},
},
},
];
|Option
|Description
header
|slot for rendering the
tr and
th content. This will replace
title in the header
row
|slot for rendering the
tr and
td content. This will replace the rendering of
renderValue
expanded
|slot for rendering the content of the expanded row