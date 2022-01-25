openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
st

svelte-table

by Ol' Shrimpeye
0.3.1 (see all)

A svelte-3 table implementation that allows sorting and filtering

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

283

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svelte-table

A relatively minimal svelte table example. Allows sorting and filtering based on column values.

Example

github pages IIFE example

Install

npm install -save svelte-table

Usage

The package includes exports for raw svelte, ES Module(.mjs) and CJS (.js) exports. Your bundler will likely know which one to pick by using import SvelteTable from "svelte-table"

<script>
  import SvelteTable from "svelte-table";
  const rows = [
    /** data (example below) */
  ];
  const columns = [
    /** columns config (example below) */
  ];
</script>

<SvelteTable columns="{columns}" rows="{rows}"></SvelteTable>

An iife version is also available in the /dist/iife folder. This allows for easy run-time use, such as a direct uncompiled dependency for a use outside of a svelte project.

<script src="iife/SvelteTable.js"></script>
<div id="my-table"></div>
<script>
  var rows = [
    /** data (example below) */
  ];
  var columns = [
    /** columns config (example below) */
  ];
  new SvelteTable({
    target: document.querySelector("#my-table"),
    props: { rows, columns },
  });
</script>

Sample Data and config

// define some sample data...
const rows = [
  { id: 1, first_name: "Marilyn", last_name: "Monroe", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 2, first_name: "Abraham", last_name: "Lincoln", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 3, first_name: "Mother", last_name: "Teresa", pet: "" },
  { id: 4, first_name: "John F.", last_name: "Kennedy", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 5, first_name: "Martin Luther", last_name: "King", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 6, first_name: "Nelson", last_name: "Mandela", pet: "cat" },
  { id: 7, first_name: "Winston", last_name: "Churchill", pet: "cat" },
  { id: 8, first_name: "George", last_name: "Soros", pet: "bird" },
  { id: 9, first_name: "Bill", last_name: "Gates", pet: "cat" },
  { id: 10, first_name: "Muhammad", last_name: "Ali", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 11, first_name: "Mahatma", last_name: "Gandhi", pet: "bird" },
  { id: 12, first_name: "Margaret", last_name: "Thatcher", pet: "cat" },
  { id: 13, first_name: "Christopher", last_name: "Columbus", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 14, first_name: "Charles", last_name: "Darwin", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 15, first_name: "Elvis", last_name: "Presley", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 16, first_name: "Albert", last_name: "Einstein", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 17, first_name: "Paul", last_name: "McCartney", pet: "cat" },
  { id: 18, first_name: "Queen", last_name: "Victoria", pet: "dog" },
  { id: 19, first_name: "Pope", last_name: "Francis", pet: "cat" },
  // etc...
];

// define column configs
const columns = [
  {
    key: "id",
    title: "ID",
    value: v => v.id,
    sortable: true,
    filterOptions: rows => {
      // generate groupings of 0-10, 10-20 etc...
      let nums = {};
      rows.forEach(row => {
        let num = Math.floor(row.id / 10);
        if (nums[num] === undefined)
          nums[num] = { name: `${num * 10} to ${(num + 1) * 10}`, value: num };
      });
      // fix order
      nums = Object.entries(nums)
        .sort()
        .reduce((o, [k, v]) => ((o[k] = v), o), {});
      return Object.values(nums);
    },
    filterValue: v => Math.floor(v.id / 10),
    headerClass: "text-left",
  },
  {
    key: "first_name",
    title: "FIRST_NAME",
    value: v => v.first_name,
    sortable: true,
    filterOptions: rows => {
      // use first letter of first_name to generate filter
      let letrs = {};
      rows.forEach(row => {
        let letr = row.first_name.charAt(0);
        if (letrs[letr] === undefined)
          letrs[letr] = {
            name: `${letr.toUpperCase()}`,
            value: letr.toLowerCase(),
          };
      });
      // fix order
      letrs = Object.entries(letrs)
        .sort()
        .reduce((o, [k, v]) => ((o[k] = v), o), {});
      return Object.values(letrs);
    },
    filterValue: v => v.first_name.charAt(0).toLowerCase(),
  },
  {
    key: "last_name",
    title: "LAST_NAME",
    value: v => v.last_name,
    sortable: true,
    filterOptions: rows => {
      // use first letter of last_name to generate filter
      let letrs = {};
      rows.forEach(row => {
        let letr = row.last_name.charAt(0);
        if (letrs[letr] === undefined)
          letrs[letr] = {
            name: `${letr.toUpperCase()}`,
            value: letr.toLowerCase(),
          };
      });
      // fix order
      letrs = Object.entries(letrs)
        .sort()
        .reduce((o, [k, v]) => ((o[k] = v), o), {});
      return Object.values(letrs);
    },
    filterValue: v => v.last_name.charAt(0).toLowerCase(),
  },
  {
    key: "pet",
    title: "Pet",
    value: v => v.pet,
    renderValue: v => v.pet.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + v.pet.substring(1), // capitalize
    sortable: true,
    filterOptions: ["bird", "cat", "dog"], // provide array
  },
];

Props

OptionTypeDescription
columnsObject[]column config (details below)
rowsObject[]row (data) array
sortByString‡ Sorting key
sortOrderNumber1 = Ascending, -1 Descending, 0 no filtering
sortOrdersNumber[]availability of order options
iconAscString(html) override ascending order indication
iconDescString(html) override descending order indication
iconFilterableString(html) override filterable column indication
iconExpandStringrow collapsed indicator/button
iconExpandedStringrow expanded indicator/button
clickColfunctionevent listener/callback
clickRowfunctionevent listener/callback
clickCellfunctionevent listener/callback
clickExpandfunctionevent listener/callback
classNameTableString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for table element
classNameTheadString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for thead element
classNameTbodyString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for tbody element
classNameSelectString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for filter select elements
classNameInputString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for search input elements
classNameRowString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for row elements
classNameRowExpandedString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for expanded row
classNameExpandedContentString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for expanded row content
classNameCellString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for cell elements
classNameCellExpandString/Arrayoptional class name(s) for cell with expand icon
expandedany[]optional array of key values of expanded rows
expandRowKeystringoptional key for expanded row (use unique values like id)
expandSingleObject[]optional allow only one row to be expanded
filterSelectionsObject[]optional search or filter selection
showExpandIconbooleanshould a expand column be visible

field allows 2-way binding

Events

Events pass a CustomEvent object with the following params in the detail object

  • clickCol: event, col, key
  • clickRow: event, row
  • clickCell: event, row, key
  • clickExpand: event, row

Expanding Rows

  • Row expanding is tracked using the expanded property. (supports 2-way binding)
  • The keys are defined using the expandRowKey property. It's a good idea to use a key that is unique to each row like a dedicated id or key field, to prevent conflict.
  • The content for the field is passed through the expanded slot.
  • The expanding can be managed manually or by using the built-in column using showExpandIcon property
  • Expand events can be listened to using on:clickExpand which will include the row object in the event.detail object.
  • expandSingle can be set to true to only allow a single column open at a time (only works when expanded is managed internally)

Example:

<div class="row">
  <SvelteTable
    columns="{cols}"
    rows="{data}"
    showExpandIcon="{true}"
    expandSingle="{true}"
    expandRowKey="id"
  >
    <svelte:fragment slot="expanded" let:row>{row.detail}</svelte:fragment>
  </SvelteTable>
</div>

Filtering order

Providing sortOrders specifies the column filtering orders. sortOrders = [1, -1, 0] indicates that the row will be sorted ascending (1), then descending (-1), then going back without any filter (0),

filterSelections

Allows getting and setting the search or filter value. The filterSelections will update as the filter and search selection changes. Inside the object keys (matching row keys) will be used to get/set the filter and search values. Setting key to undefined or deleting it will remove filter or search setting.

example: (will preset column with key first_name to a)

<script>
  const selection = { first_name: "A" };
</script>
<SvelteTable
  columns="{columns}"
  rows="{data}"
  bind:filterSelections="{selection}"
/>

Column array object values

OptionTypeDescription
keyStringUnique key identifying the column
titleStringTitle for header
valueFunctiontable cell value. The function is passed row data
[class]Stringoptional table cell class name
[sortable]Booleanoptional Whether the table can be sorted on column
[searchValue]Functionoptional search value function. function is passed row data.
[filterOptions]Array/Functionoptional array of objects with name and value. Function is provided array of rows
[filterValue]Stringoptional value to filter on, usually same as value
[headerClass]Stringoptional class to assign to header element
[headerFilterClass]Stringoptional class to assign to search/filter header element
[renderValue]Functionoptional render function for rendering html content
[renderComponent]Componentoptional pass a Svelte component, component will receive row and col variables (replaces renderValue)

renderComponent

Defining a component can be done directly by passing the component as a value

[
  {
    key: "myColumn",
    //...
    renderComponent: myComponent,
  },
];

Or, if props need to be passed, an object with component and props can be passed.

[
  {
    key: "myColumn",
    //...
    renderComponent: {
      component: myComponent,
      props: {
        myProp: "someValue",
      },
    },
  },
];

Slots

OptionDescription
headerslot for rendering the tr and th content. This will replace title in the header
rowslot for rendering the tr and td content. This will replace the rendering of renderValue
expandedslot for rendering the content of the expanded row

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial