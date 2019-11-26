A Svelte SVG loading spinner.

Install

npm install --save svelte-spinner

Example

Look at the example folder for a basic working example.

Usage

< Spinner size = "50" speed = "750" color = "#A82124" thickness = "2" gap = "40" /> < script > import Spinner from 'svelte-spinner' ; </ script >

API

The spinner component is the only export of the module.

import Spinner from 'svelte-spinner' ;

Properties