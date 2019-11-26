A Svelte SVG loading spinner.
npm install --save svelte-spinner
Look at the example folder for a basic working example.
<!-- App.html -->
<Spinner
size="50"
speed="750"
color="#A82124"
thickness="2"
gap="40"
/>
<script>
import Spinner from 'svelte-spinner';
</script>
The spinner component is the only export of the module.
import Spinner from 'svelte-spinner';
|Property
|Default Value
|Description
size
25
|The height and width of the SVG spinner.
speed
750
|How many milliseconds it will take for the spinner to complete one rotation.
color
'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)'
|The color of the spinner.
thickness
2
|The thickness of the spinner.
gap
40
|How many percent of the spinner that will not be filled.