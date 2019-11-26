openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ss

svelte-spinner

by Emil Tholin
2.0.2 (see all)

A Svelte SVG loading spinner

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

281

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm

Svelte Spinner

A Svelte SVG loading spinner.

Install

npm install --save svelte-spinner

Example

Look at the example folder for a basic working example.

Usage

<!-- App.html -->
<Spinner
  size="50"
  speed="750"
  color="#A82124"
  thickness="2"
  gap="40"
/>

<script>
  import Spinner from 'svelte-spinner';
</script>

API

The spinner component is the only export of the module.

import Spinner from 'svelte-spinner';
Properties
PropertyDefault ValueDescription
size25The height and width of the SVG spinner.
speed750How many milliseconds it will take for the spinner to complete one rotation.
color'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)'The color of the spinner.
thickness2The thickness of the spinner.
gap40How many percent of the spinner that will not be filled.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial