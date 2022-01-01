2.7.1 - new props
options.sensity: 0.3 – scroll sensity to go next slide
2.7.0 - rename
slidyinit ->
init & now it's option
true by default.
Example
2.6.9 -
keyExtractor() now
key() & by default:
key = (item) => item.id || item[slide.imgsrckey];
Slides may not have
id's, but you must have
imgsrckey (by default
imgsrckey="src"). Svelte needs a unique identifier for
{#each} loop. Or
you can customize key() in template:
<Slidy key={(item)=>uid()} />
2.6.5 - add keyExtractor props as function to customize svelte loop key. The default return value is item.id or will fallback to array index if there is no id key.
keyExtractor = (item, i) => item.id || i;
Tx @axmad386👍🏻 for PR & @tehnolog for issue
Usage example:
<Slidy keyExtractor={(item,index)=>item.id+index+uid()} />
or
<Slidy keyExtractor={(item)=>item.id.toString()} />
New props - timeout: 0
Number - set timeout to
slidyinit: true - like
exanple time for spinner
Named export
import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'; & esbuild bundler 👍🏻
Sorry, remove
<Spinner /> loader from core & now just
<slot name="loader" /> (you can get Spinner
here ;)))
Simplifyed sizes props initializion (prepare for intersection events...)
Move pannable.js listeners to wrap node
Rename resobserver.js > resize.js
IMPORTANT - index = i
New block options: { axis: 'x', loop: false, duration: 550 } in settings object
!!!New – slot for slide (slot="slide") without name now.
Classnames on state:
Keyboard arrowkeys navigation only Slidy in focus
New props 'slide.backimg', 'slide.imgsrckey' & 'slide.class' – example
If you are using yours content in slot & slide.backimg: 'false' you need tag
<img /> inside slot. By default empty slot have
<img /> tag.
New props rename let:slide > let:item
npm i -D svelte-slidy
or
yarn add -D svelte-slidy
<script>
import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' // import component
const local = [
{ id: 1, src: 'img/img.webp' },
...
]; // slides items
$: slidy_default = { // any name you like
slides: local, // new name "slides" for arr yours slides elements in 2.0
wrap: {
id: 'slidy_default', // customize this instance Slidy by #id
width: '100%',
height: '50%',
padding: '0',
align: 'middle',
alignmargin: 50
},
slide: {
gap: 50,
class: '', // classname for styling slide
width: '50%',
height: '100%',
backimg: true, // if true image on background slidewrap & slot for content empty
imgsrckey: 'src', // prop for ypurs image src key
objectfit: 'cover', // new in 2.3.0
overflow: 'hidden' // new in 2.4.1
},
controls: {
dots: true,
dotsnum: true,
dotsarrow: true,
dotspure: false, // dotnav like realy dots :)
arrows: true,
keys: true, // nav by arrow keys
drag: true, // nav by mousedrag
wheel: true, // nav by mousewheel (shift + wheel) or swipe on touch/trackpads
},
options: {
axis: 'x', // new in 2.2.0 axis direction
loop: false, // new in 2.3.0 loop/no options
duration: 550, // duration slides animation
}
} // slidy settings for current instance
</script>
<Slidy {...slidy_default} bind:index let:item /> <!-- bind:index new prop in 2.0 for external controls & let:item new name for prop to eached elements -->
!MPORTANT – you need declared all the settings objects for each instance of Slidy.
You can use any tags what you want inside Slidy component for
{#each it} by
let:item derective:
<script>
import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'
const local = [
{
id: 1,
src: 'img/img.webp',
header: 'What is Slidy?',
text: 'SLIDY – simple configurable carousel component on SvelteJS.' },
...
]; // items with text & header
$: slidy_cards = {
slides: local,
...
}
</script>
<Slidy {...slidy_cards} let:item>
<div class="slide"> <!-- wrapper for new skin -->
<img alt="{item.header}" src="{item.src}"/>
<article>
<h2>{item.header</h2>
<p>
{item.text}
</p>
</article>
</div>
</Slidy>
<style>
.slide {
...yours style for slide
}
</style>
!MPORTANT – let:item derectives for each yours items in new skin & can be without wrappers ;).
<script>
import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'
$: slidy_default = {
...
wrap: {
id: 'slidy_default', // custom #id for this instance Slidy
...
}
}
</script>
<Slidy {...slidy_default} />
<style>
:global(#slidy_default) {
... yours new styles for default
}
</style>
<section id="yours custom #id" class="slidy">
<slot name="loader"> <!--for yours custom loader -->
<ul class="slidy-ul">
{#each}
<li>
<slot {slide}> <!--for yours custom slide skin -->
</li>
{/each}
</ul>
<button class="arrow-left">
<slot name="arrow-left"> <!--for yours custom arrow-left -->
</button>
<button class="arrow-right">
<slot name="arrow-right"> <!--for yours custom arrow-right -->
</button>
<ul class="slidy-dots">
<li class="dots-arrow-left">
<slot name="dots-arrow-left"> <!--for yours custom dots-arrow-left -->
</li>
{#each}
<li>
<slot name="dot"> <!--for yours custom dot -->
</li>
{/each}
<li class="dots-arrow-right">
<slot name="dots-arrow-right"> <!--for yours custom dots-arrow-right -->
</li>
</ul>
</section>
You can controls yours Slidy instance externally from parent component:
<script>
import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'
$: slidy_unic = {
...
}
let index = 5 // declarate yours prop, if it not empty, onmount this number will be active slide
</script>
<button on:click="{() => index = 7}">Go to 7 slide</button> <!-- navigate to 7 slide -->
<Slidy {...slidy_unic} bind:index /> <!-- Just bind:index – dinamic prop for current active slide to yours prop -->
I recomended use svelte-match-media by @pearofducks.
yarn add -D svelte-match-media
{
desktop: 'screen and (min-width: 769px)',
mobile: 'screen and (max-width: 768px)'
}
setup() with default:
/* main.js */
import { setup } from "svelte-match-media"; // import setting function
setup();
main/howitcall.js file:
/* main.js */
import { setup } from "svelte-match-media"; // import setting function
setup({
desktop: "screen and (min-width: 769px)",
tablet: "screen and (max-width: 768px)",
mobile: "screen and (max-width: 425px)",
landscape: "only screen and (orientation:landscape)",
portrait: "only screen and (orientation:portrait)",
dark: "(prefers-color-scheme: dark)",
light: "(prefers-color-scheme: light)",
no_color: "(prefers-color-scheme: no-preference)",
standalone: "(display-mode: standalone)",
touchscreen: "(hover: none) and (pointer: coarse)",
pointerscreen: "(hover: hover) and (pointer: fine)",
short: "(max-height: 399px)",
tiny: "(orientation: portrait) and (max-height: 599px)",
//... & all what you want ;)
});
$media:
<script>
import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' // import $media store from Slidy
import { media } from 'svelte-match-media'
...
$: slidy_default = {
...
slide: {
width: $media.mobile ? '100%' : '50%' // rule for $media.mobile query
},
...
}
</script>
<Slidy {...slidy_default} />
<script>
import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'
$: slidy_unic = {
...
wrap: {
id: 'youunicid', // custom #id for this instance Slidy
...
}
}
</script>
<Slidy {...slidy_unic}/>
<style>
@media screen and (max-width: 425px) {
:global(#youunicid .svelte-slidy-ul li) {width: 100vw;}
}
</style>
Let`s slidyGO! ...tnx
MIT © Valexr