SLIDY – simple, configurable & reusable carousel component built with SvelteJS.

Changelog

Site

https://slidy.valexr.online

Playground

https://svelte.dev/repl/

Install

npm i -D svelte-slidy

or

yarn add -D svelte-slidy

Usage

By default setiings looks like:

< script > import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' const local = [ { id : 1 , src : 'img/img.webp' }, ... ]; $: slidy_default = { slides : local, wrap : { id : 'slidy_default' , width : '100%' , height : '50%' , padding : '0' , align : 'middle' , alignmargin : 50 }, slide : { gap : 50 , class : '' , width : '50%' , height : '100%' , backimg : true , imgsrckey : 'src' , objectfit : 'cover' , overflow : 'hidden' }, controls : { dots : true , dotsnum : true , dotsarrow : true , dotspure : false , arrows : true , keys : true , drag : true , wheel : true , }, options : { axis : 'x' , loop : false , duration : 550 , } } </ script > < Slidy { ...slidy_default } bind:index let:item />

!MPORTANT – you need declared all the settings objects for each instance of Slidy.

Customize slide skin

Example

You can use any tags what you want inside Slidy component for {#each it} by let:item derective:

< script > import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' const local = [ { id : 1 , src : 'img/img.webp' , header : 'What is Slidy?' , text : 'SLIDY – simple configurable carousel component on SvelteJS.' }, ... ]; $: slidy_cards = { slides : local, ... } </ script > < Slidy { ...slidy_cards } let:item > < div class = "slide" > < img alt = "{item.header}" src = "{item.src}" /> < article > < h2 > {item.header </ h2 > < p > {item.text} </ p > </ article > </ div > </ Slidy > < style > .slide { ...yours style for slide } </ style >

!MPORTANT – let:item derectives for each yours items in new skin & can be without wrappers ;).

Customize default Slidy styles

< script > import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' $ : slidy_default = { ... wrap: { id : 'slidy_default' , ... } } </ script > < Slidy { ...slidy_default } /> < style > :global(#slidy_default) { ... yours new styles for default } </ style >

Slidy nodes tree & slots for customize

< section id = "yours custom #id" class = "slidy" > < slot name = "loader" > < ul class = "slidy-ul" > {#each} < li > < slot { slide }> </ li > {/each} </ ul > < button class = "arrow-left" > < slot name = "arrow-left" > </ button > < button class = "arrow-right" > < slot name = "arrow-right" > </ button > < ul class = "slidy-dots" > < li class = "dots-arrow-left" > < slot name = "dots-arrow-left" > </ li > {#each} < li > < slot name = "dot" > </ li > {/each} < li class = "dots-arrow-right" > < slot name = "dots-arrow-right" > </ li > </ ul > </ section >

NEW External controls

Example

You can controls yours Slidy instance externally from parent component:

< script > import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' $ : slidy_unic = { ... } let index = 5 </ script > < button on:click = "{() => index = 7}" > Go to 7 slide </ button > < Slidy { ...slidy_unic } bind:index />

Media queries (not implemented yet, but...)

I recomended use svelte-match-media by @pearofducks.

Instal svelte-match-media

yarn add -D svelte-match-media

Default settings mediaquery:

{ desktop : 'screen and (min-width: 769px)' , mobile : 'screen and (max-width: 768px)' }

Just call function setup() with default:

import { setup } from "svelte-match-media" ; setup();

or setup it in yours "root" main/howitcall.js file:

import { setup } from "svelte-match-media" ; setup({ desktop : "screen and (min-width: 769px)" , tablet : "screen and (max-width: 768px)" , mobile : "screen and (max-width: 425px)" , landscape : "only screen and (orientation:landscape)" , portrait : "only screen and (orientation:portrait)" , dark : "(prefers-color-scheme: dark)" , light : "(prefers-color-scheme: light)" , no_color : "(prefers-color-scheme: no-preference)" , standalone : "(display-mode: standalone)" , touchscreen : "(hover: none) and (pointer: coarse)" , pointerscreen : "(hover: hover) and (pointer: fine)" , short : "(max-height: 399px)" , tiny : "(orientation: portrait) and (max-height: 599px)" , });

& use it in Slidy settings by importing store $media :

< script > import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' import { media } from 'svelte-match-media' ... $ : slidy_default = { ... slide: { width : $media.mobile ? '100%' : '50%' }, ... } </ script > < Slidy { ...slidy_default } />

Also you can make responsive by CSS media-queries inside default Slidy styles – rewrite it with yours unic #ID

Example

< script > import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' $ : slidy_unic = { ... wrap: { id : 'youunicid' , ... } } </ script > < Slidy { ...slidy_unic }/> < style > @ media screen and (max-width: 425px ) { :global( #youunicid .svelte-slidy-ul li ) { width : 100vw ;} } </ style >

Let`s slidyGO! ...tnx

License

MIT © Valexr