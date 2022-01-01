openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ss

svelte-slidy

by Valexr
2.7.1 (see all)

SLIDY – simple, configurable & reusable carousel component built with SvelteJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

270

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SLIDY – simple, configurable & reusable carousel component built with SvelteJS.

NPM version NPM downloads npm bundle size (minified + gzip)

Changelog

Site

https://slidy.valexr.online

Playground

https://svelte.dev/repl/

Install

npm i -D svelte-slidy

or

yarn add -D svelte-slidy

Usage

By default setiings looks like:

<script>
    import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' // import component

    const local = [
        { id: 1, src: 'img/img.webp' },
        ...
    ]; // slides items

    $: slidy_default = { // any name you like
        slides: local, // new name "slides" for arr yours slides elements in 2.0
        wrap: {
            id: 'slidy_default', // customize this instance Slidy by #id
            width: '100%',
            height: '50%',
            padding: '0',
            align: 'middle',
            alignmargin: 50
        },
        slide: {
            gap: 50,
            class: '', // classname for styling slide
            width: '50%',
            height: '100%',
            backimg: true, // if true image on background slidewrap & slot for content empty
            imgsrckey: 'src', // prop for ypurs image src key
            objectfit: 'cover', // new in 2.3.0
            overflow: 'hidden' // new in 2.4.1
        },
        controls: {
            dots: true,
            dotsnum: true,
            dotsarrow: true,
            dotspure: false, // dotnav like realy dots :)
            arrows: true,
            keys: true, // nav by arrow keys
            drag: true, // nav by mousedrag
            wheel: true, // nav by mousewheel (shift + wheel) or swipe on touch/trackpads
        },
        options: {
            axis: 'x', // new in 2.2.0 axis direction
            loop: false, // new in 2.3.0 loop/no options
            duration: 550, // duration slides animation
        }
    } // slidy settings for current instance
</script>

<Slidy {...slidy_default} bind:index let:item /> <!-- bind:index new prop in 2.0 for external controls & let:item new name for prop to eached elements -->

!MPORTANT – you need declared all the settings objects for each instance of Slidy.

Customize slide skin

Example

You can use any tags what you want inside Slidy component for {#each it} by let:item derective:

<script>
    import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'

    const local = [
        {
            id: 1,
            src: 'img/img.webp',
            header: 'What is Slidy?',
            text: 'SLIDY – simple configurable carousel component on SvelteJS.' },
        ...
    ]; // items with text & header

    $: slidy_cards = {
        slides: local,
        ...
    }
</script>

<Slidy {...slidy_cards} let:item>
    <div class="slide"> <!-- wrapper for new skin -->
        <img alt="{item.header}" src="{item.src}"/>
        <article>
            <h2>{item.header</h2>
            <p>
                {item.text}
            </p>
        </article>
    </div>
</Slidy>

<style>
    .slide {
        ...yours style for slide
    }
</style>

!MPORTANT – let:item derectives for each yours items in new skin & can be without wrappers ;).

Customize default Slidy styles

<script>
    import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'

    $: slidy_default = {
        ...
        wrap: {
            id: 'slidy_default', // custom #id for this instance Slidy
            ...
        }
    }
</script>

<Slidy {...slidy_default} />

<style>
    :global(#slidy_default) {
        ... yours new styles for default
    }
</style>

Slidy nodes tree & slots for customize

<section id="yours custom #id" class="slidy">
    <slot name="loader"> <!--for yours custom loader -->
    <ul class="slidy-ul">
        {#each}
            <li>
                <slot {slide}> <!--for yours custom slide skin -->
            </li>
        {/each}
    </ul>
    <button class="arrow-left">
        <slot name="arrow-left"> <!--for yours custom arrow-left -->
    </button>
    <button class="arrow-right">
        <slot name="arrow-right"> <!--for yours custom arrow-right -->
    </button>
    <ul class="slidy-dots">
        <li class="dots-arrow-left">
            <slot name="dots-arrow-left"> <!--for yours custom dots-arrow-left -->
        </li>
        {#each}
            <li>
                <slot name="dot"> <!--for yours custom dot -->
            </li>
        {/each}
        <li class="dots-arrow-right">
            <slot name="dots-arrow-right"> <!--for yours custom dots-arrow-right -->
        </li>
    </ul>
</section>

NEW External controls

Example

You can controls yours Slidy instance externally from parent component:

<script>
    import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'

    $: slidy_unic = {
        ...
    }

    let index = 5 // declarate yours prop, if it not empty, onmount this number will be active slide
</script>

<button on:click="{() => index = 7}">Go to 7 slide</button> <!-- navigate to 7 slide -->

<Slidy {...slidy_unic} bind:index /> <!-- Just bind:index – dinamic prop for current active slide to yours prop -->

Media queries (not implemented yet, but...)

I recomended use svelte-match-media by @pearofducks.

Instal svelte-match-media

yarn add -D svelte-match-media

Default settings mediaquery:

{
    desktop: 'screen and (min-width: 769px)',
    mobile: 'screen and (max-width: 768px)'
}

Just call function setup() with default:

/* main.js */

import { setup } from "svelte-match-media"; // import setting function

setup();

or setup it in yours "root" main/howitcall.js file:

/* main.js */

import { setup } from "svelte-match-media"; // import setting function

setup({
  desktop: "screen and (min-width: 769px)",
  tablet: "screen and (max-width: 768px)",
  mobile: "screen and (max-width: 425px)",
  landscape: "only screen and (orientation:landscape)",
  portrait: "only screen and (orientation:portrait)",
  dark: "(prefers-color-scheme: dark)",
  light: "(prefers-color-scheme: light)",
  no_color: "(prefers-color-scheme: no-preference)",
  standalone: "(display-mode: standalone)",
  touchscreen: "(hover: none) and (pointer: coarse)",
  pointerscreen: "(hover: hover) and (pointer: fine)",
  short: "(max-height: 399px)",
  tiny: "(orientation: portrait) and (max-height: 599px)",
  //... & all what you want ;)
});

& use it in Slidy settings by importing store $media:

<script>
    import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy' // import $media store from Slidy
    import { media } from 'svelte-match-media'
    ...

    $: slidy_default = {
        ...
        slide: {
            width: $media.mobile ? '100%' : '50%' // rule for $media.mobile query
        },
        ...
    }
</script>

<Slidy {...slidy_default} />

Also you can make responsive by CSS media-queries inside default Slidy styles – rewrite it with yours unic #ID

Example

<script>
    import { Slidy } from 'svelte-slidy'

    $: slidy_unic = {
        ...
        wrap: {
            id: 'youunicid', // custom #id for this instance Slidy
            ...
        }
    }
</script>

<Slidy {...slidy_unic}/>

<style>
    @media screen and (max-width: 425px) {
        :global(#youunicid .svelte-slidy-ul li) {width: 100vw;}
    }
</style>

Let`s slidyGO! ...tnx

License

MIT © Valexr

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial