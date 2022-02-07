Live demo: https://svelte.dev/repl/033e824fad0a4e34907666e7196caec4?version=3.20.1
Works with: Svelte
>=v3.4 (Tested until to
v3.20)
npm install --save svelte-simple-modal
Make sure that the main application's version of
svelte is used for bundling by setting
rollup-plugin-node-resolve's
dedupe option as follows:
import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
export default {
plugins: [
resolve({
dedupe: ['svelte', 'svelte/transition', 'svelte/internal'], // important!
}),
],
};
Make sure you install svelte-simple-modal as a dev-dependency.
npm install -D svelte-simple-modal
Import the
Modal component into your main app component (e.g.,
App.svelte).
The modal is exposing two context functions:
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import Content from './Content.svelte';
import Modal from 'svelte-simple-modal';
</script>
<Modal><Content /></Modal>
<!-- Content.svelte -->
<script>
import { getContext } from 'svelte';
import Popup from './Popup.svelte';
const { open } = getContext('simple-modal');
const showSurprise = () => open(Popup, { message: "It's a modal!" });
</script>
<p><button on:click={showSurprise}>Show me a surprise!</button></p>
<!-- Popup.svelte -->
<script>
export let message = 'Hi';
</script>
<p>🎉 {message} 🍾</p>
Demo: https://svelte.dev/repl/52e0ade6d42546d8892faf8528c70d30
Alternatively, you can use a Svelte store to show/hide a component as a modal.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { writable } from 'svelte/store';
import Modal, { bind } from 'svelte-simple-modal';
import Popup from './Popup.svelte';
const modal = writable(null);
const showModal = () => modal.set(bind(Popup, { message: "It's a modal!" }));
</script>
<Modal show={$modal}>
<button on:click={showModal}>Show modal</button>
</Modal>
Demo: https://svelte.dev/repl/aec0c7d9f5084e7daa64f6d0c8ef0209
The
<Popup /> component is the same as in the example above.
The modal comes pre-styled for convenience but you can easily extent or replace the styling using either custom CSS classes or explicit CSS styles.
Custom CSS classes can be applied via the
classBg,
classWindow,
classWindowWrap,
classContent, and
classCloseButton properties. For instance, you could customize the styling with TailwindCSS as follows:
<Modal
show={$modal}
unstyled={true}
classBg="fixed top-0 left-0 w-screen h-screen flex flex-col justify-center bg-orange-100/[.9]"
classWindowWrap="relative m-2 max-h-full"
classWindow="relative w-40 max-w-full max-h-full my-2 mx-auto text-orange-200 rounded shadow-md bg-indigo-900"
classContent="relative p-2 overflow-auto"
closeButton={false}
>
<button on:click={showModal}>Show modal</button>
</Modal>
Demo: https://svelte.dev/repl/f2a988ddbd5644f18d7cd4a4a8277993
Note: to take full control over the modal styles with CSS classes you have to reset existing styles via
unstyled={true}as internal CSS classes are always applied last due to Svelte's class scoping.
Alternatively, you can also apply CSS styles directly via the
styleBg,
styleWindow,
styleWindowWrap,
styleContent, and
styleCloseButton properties. For instance:
<Modal
show={$modal}
styleBg={{ backgroundColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.85)' }}
styleWindow={{ boxShadow: '0 2px 5px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15)' }}
>
<button on:click={showModal}>Show modal</button>
</Modal>
Demo: https://svelte.dev/repl/50df1c694b3243c1bd524b27f86eec51
With SvelteKit you can enable SSR using the
browser environmental variable as follows:
<script>
import Modal from 'svelte-simple-modal';
import { browser } from '$app/env';
</script>
{#if browser}
<Modal>
<Content />
</Modal>
{/if}
Alternatively, you can enable SSR by dynamically importing svelte-simple-modal in
onMount() as follows:
import { onMount } from 'svelte';
onMount(async () => {
const svelteSimpleModal = await import('svelte-simple-modal');
Modal = svelteSimpleModal.default;
});
The library applies the following WAI-ARIA guidelines for modal dialogs automtically:
aria-modal="true" and
role="dialog" are applied automatically
esc key
To further improve the accessibility you'll have to either provide a label via
ariaLabel or reference a
title element via
ariaLabelledBy.
The
ariaLabel is automatically omitted when
ariaLabelledBy is specified.
The
<Modal /> component accepts the following optional properties:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|show
|Component | null
null
|A Svelte component to show as the modal. See Store API for details.
|ariaLabel
|string | null
null
|Accessibility label of the modal. See W3C WAI-ARIA for details.
|ariaLabelledBy
|string | null
null
|Element ID holding the accessibility label of the modal. See W3C WAI-ARIA for details.
|closeButton
|Component | boolean
true
|If
true a button for closing the modal is rendered. You can also pass in a custom Svelte component to have full control over the styling.
|closeOnEsc
|boolean
true
|If
true the modal will close when pressing the escape key.
|closeOnOuterClick
|boolean
true
|If
true the modal will close when clicking outside the modal window.
|transitionBg
|function
svelte.fade
|Transition function for the background.
|transitionBgProps
|BlurParams
{}
|Properties of the transition function for the background.
|transitionWindow
|function
svelte.fade
|Transition function for the window.
|transitionWindowProps
|BlurParams
{}
|Properties of the transition function for the window.
|classBg
|string | null
null
|Class name for the background element.
|classWindowWrap
|string | null
null
|Class name for the modal window wrapper element.
|classWindow
|string | null
null
|Class name for the modal window element.
|classContent
|string | null
null
|Class name for the modal content element.
|classCloseButton
|string | null
null
|Class name for the built-in close button.
|styleBg
|Record<string, string | number>
{}
|Style properties of the background.
|styleWindowWrap
|Record<string, string | number>
{}
|Style properties of the modal window wrapper element.
|styleWindow
|Record<string, string | number>
{}
|Style properties of the modal window.
|styleContent
|Record<string, string | number>
{}
|Style properties of the modal content.
|styleCloseButton
|Record<string, string | number>
{}
|Style properties of the built-in close button.
|unstyled
|boolean
false
|When
true, the default styles are not applied to the modal elements.
|disableFocusTrap
|boolean
false
|If
true elements outside the modal can be in focus. This can be useful in certain edge cases.
|key
|string
"simple-modal"
|The context key that is used to expose
open() and
close(). Adjust to avoid clashes with other contexts.
|setContext
|function
svelte.setContent
|You can normally ingore this property when you have configured Rollup properly. If you want to bundle simple-modal with its own version of Svelte you have to pass
setContext() from your main app to simple-modal using this parameter.
The
<Modal /> component dispatches the following events:
open: dispatched when the modal window starts to open.
opened: dispatched when the modal window opened.
close: dispatched when the modal window starts to close.
closed: dispatched when the modal window closed.
Alternatively, you can listen to those events via callbacks passed to
open() and
close().
Svelte Simple Modal uses Svelte's context API to expose the
open() and
close() methods. You can get these methods as follows:
const { open, close } = getContext('simple-modal');
# open(Component, props = {}, options = {}, callbacks = {})
Opens the modal with
<Component {props}> rendered as the content.
options can be used to adjust the modal behavior once for the modal that is about to be opened. The
options allows to customize all parameters except
key and
setContext:
{
closeButton: false,
closeOnEsc: false,
closeOnOuterClick: false,
transitionBg: fade,
transitionBgProps: {
duration: 5000
},
transitionWindow: fly,
transitionWindowProps: {
y: 100,
duration: 250
},
styleBg: { backgroundImage: 'http://example.com/my-background.jpg' },
styleWindow: { fontSize: '20em' },
styleContent: { color: 'yellow' },
styleCloseButton: { width: '3rem', height: '3rem' },
disableFocusTrap: true
}
# close(callbacks = {})
Closes the modal. Similar to
open(), this method supports adding callbacks for the closing transition:
{
onClose: () => { /* modal window starts to close */ },
onClosed: () => { /* modal window closed */ },
}
Callbacks are triggered at the beginning and end of the opening and closing transition. The following callbacks are supported:
{
onOpen: () => { /* modal window starts to open */ },
onOpened: () => { /* modal window opened */ },
onClose: () => { /* modal window starts to close */ },
onClosed: () => { /* modal window closed */ },
}
You can also use Svelte stores to open a modal using the
<Modal />'s
show property as follows:
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { writable } from 'svelte/store';
import Modal from 'svelte-simple-modal';
import Popup from './Popup.svelte';
const modal = writable(null);
const showModal = () => modal.set(Popup);
</script>
<Modal show={$modal}>
<button on:click={showModal}>Show modal</button>
</Modal>
<!-- Popup.svelte -->
<p>🎉 Hi 🍾</p>
Demo: https://svelte.dev/repl/6f55b643195646408e780ceeb779ac2a
An added benefit of using stores is that the component opening the modal does not have to be a parent of
<Modal />. For instance, in the example above,
App.svelte is toggling
Popup.svelte as a modal even though
App.svelte is not a child of
<Modal />.
Sometimes you want to pass properties to the component shown as a modal. To accomplish this, you can use our
bind() helper function as follows:
<script>
import { bind } from 'svelte-simple-modal';
import Popup from './Popup.svelte';
import { modal } from './App.svelte';
modal.set(bind(Popup, { name: 'custom name' }));
</script>
If you've worked with React/JSX then think of
const c = bind(Component, props) as the equivalent of
const c = <Component ...props />.
This feature requires Svelte >=v3.19!
Unfortunately, it's not possible to adjust all styles of the built-in close button via the
styleCloseButton option. If you need full control you can implement your own Svelte component and use that as the close button. To do so pass your component via the
closeButton option to
<Modal /> or
open().
For example, your close button might look as follows:
<!-- CloseButton.svelte -->
<script>
// This property is used by Modal.svelte to pass down the close function
export let onClose;
</script>
<button on:click={onClose}>Custom Close Button</button>
<style>
/* Customize to your liking */
button {
position: absolute;
top: -3rem;
right: 0;
}
</style>
Now you can set it as the default close button by passing it to
<Modal /> as follows:
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import Content from './Content.svelte';
import CloseButton from './CloseButton.svelte';
import Modal from 'svelte-simple-modal';
</script>
<Modal closeButton={CloseButton}>
<Content />
</Modal>
Or you can pass
CloseButton to
open() as shown below:
<!-- Content.svelte -->
<script>
import { getContext } from 'svelte';
import Surprise from './Surprise.svelte';
import CloseButton from './CloseButton.svelte';
const { open } = getContext('simple-modal');
const showSurprise = () => {
open(Surprise, { message: "It's a modal!" }, { closeButton: CloseButton });
};
</script>
<p><button on:click={showSurprise}>Show me a surprise!</button></p>