You can now set an
id prop to the datatables :
<Datatable {settings} bind:dataRows={rows} id={'my-datatable'}>
This is required for using multiple datatables on the same page.
👀 Code example
The Context API has been removed for the benefit of
nested stores, in particular to allow the use of remote components such as
<PaginationRowCount/>,
<SearchInupt/>
👀 Code example
Datatable component default behavior :
Todos :
✅ Install as a dev dependency if using Sapper to avoid a SSR error.
npm i -D svelte-simple-datatables
To enable the filter and sort functions, you have to specify the
data-key in the
<th> tag.
You can set an expression in plain javascript.
Settings definition is optionnal.
<script>
import { data } from './data.example.js'
import { Datatable } from 'svelte-simple-datatables'
const settings = {
sortable: true,
pagination: true,
rowsPerPage: 50,
columnFilter: true,
}
let rows
</script>
<Datatable settings={settings} data={data} bind:dataRows={rows}>
<thead>
<th data-key="id">ID</th>
<th data-key="first_name">First Name</th>
<th data-key="last_name">Last Name</th>
<th data-key="email">Email</th>
<th data-key="ip_address">IP Adress</th>
</thead>
<tbody>
{#if rows}
{#each $rows as row}
<tr>
<td>{row.id}</td>
<td>{row.first_name}</td>
<td>{row.last_name}</td>
<td>{row.email}</td>
<td>{row.ip_address}</td>
</tr>
{/each}
{/if}
</tbody>
</Datatable>
See demo here
Labels can be defined in the settings :
const settings = {
labels: {
search: 'Search...', // search input placeholer
filter: 'Filter', // filter inputs placeholder
noRows: 'No entries to found',
info: 'Showing {start} to {end} of {rows} entries',
previous: 'Previous',
next: 'Next',
}
}
See demo here
The Datatable includes 3 optional blocks
These can be disabled in the settings, imported as components and placed anywhere :
<script>
import { data } from './data.example.js'
import { SearchInput, PaginationButtons, PaginationRowCount, Datatable } from 'svelte-simple-datatables'
const settings = {
blocks: {
searchInput: false,
paginationButtons: false,
paginationRowCount: false,
}
}
let rows
</script>
{#if rows}
<SearchInput/>
<PaginationButtons/>
<PaginationRowCount/>
{/if}
<Datatable {settings} {data} bind:dataRows={rows}>
(...)
</Datatable>
See demo here
key dataset
<script>
import { data } from './data.example.js'
import { Datatable } from 'svelte-simple-datatables'
let rows
</script>
<Datatable {data} bind:dataRows={rows}>
<thead>
<th data-key="id">ID</th>
<!-- Function that will be used for sorting and filtering -->
<th data-key="(row) => row.first_name + ' ' + row.last_name">User</th>
<th data-key="email">Email</th>
<th data-key="ip_address">IP Adress</th>
</thead>
<tbody>
{#if rows}
{#each $rows as row}
<tr>
<td>{row.id}</td>
<!-- This allows for example to concatenate values -->
<td>{row.first_name} {row.last_name}</td>
<td>{row.email}</td>
<td>{row.ip_address}</td>
</tr>
{/each}
{/if}
</tbody>
</Datatable>
See demo here
svelte-simple-datatables now supports multiple instances on the same page.
This brought some breaking changes in the way of mounting the component :
$rows store is no longer exported but requires a declaration
let rows in your code
dataRows
$rows store, we need to add a
{#if} block before the loop
rowPerPage option becomes
rowsPerPage (rowsPerPage)
Special thanks to @pangweisan for his help