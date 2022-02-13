You can now set an id prop to the datatables :

<Datatable {settings} bind:dataRows={rows} id={'my-datatable'}>

This is required for using multiple datatables on the same page.

The Context API has been removed for the benefit of nested stores , in particular to allow the use of remote components such as <PaginationRowCount/> , <SearchInupt/>

Presentation

Datatable component default behavior :

Fits in its container

The table has fixed header

Scrolls vertically and horizontally

Responsive design

Todos :

Sort columns programmatically

Server side data

Install

✅ Install as a dev dependency if using Sapper to avoid a SSR error.

npm i -D svelte-simple-datatables

Sample code

To enable the filter and sort functions, you have to specify the data-key in the <th> tag. You can set an expression in plain javascript.

Settings definition is optionnal.

<script> import { data } from './data.example.js' import { Datatable } from 'svelte-simple-datatables' const settings = { sortable: true, pagination: true, rowsPerPage: 50, columnFilter: true, } let rows </script> <Datatable settings={settings} data={data} bind:dataRows={rows}> <thead> <th data-key="id">ID</th> <th data-key="first_name">First Name</th> <th data-key="last_name">Last Name</th> <th data-key="email">Email</th> <th data-key="ip_address">IP Adress</th> </thead> <tbody> {#if rows} {#each $rows as row} <tr> <td>{row.id}</td> <td>{row.first_name}</td> <td>{row.last_name}</td> <td>{row.email}</td> <td>{row.ip_address}</td> </tr> {/each} {/if} </tbody> </Datatable>

i18n

Labels can be defined in the settings :

const settings = { labels : { search : 'Search...' , filter : 'Filter' , noRows : 'No entries to found' , info : 'Showing {start} to {end} of {rows} entries' , previous : 'Previous' , next : 'Next' , } }

Optional blocks

The Datatable includes 3 optional blocks

PaginationButtons

PaginationRowCount

SearchInput

These can be disabled in the settings, imported as components and placed anywhere :

<script> import { data } from './data.example.js' import { SearchInput, PaginationButtons, PaginationRowCount, Datatable } from 'svelte-simple-datatables' const settings = { blocks: { searchInput: false, paginationButtons: false, paginationRowCount: false, } } let rows </script> {#if rows} <SearchInput/> <PaginationButtons/> <PaginationRowCount/> {/if} <Datatable {settings} {data} bind:dataRows={rows}> (...) </Datatable>

Use of expressions in key dataset

<script> import { data } from './data.example.js' import { Datatable } from 'svelte-simple-datatables' let rows </script> <Datatable {data} bind:dataRows={rows}> <thead> <th data-key="id">ID</th> <!-- Function that will be used for sorting and filtering --> <th data-key="(row) => row.first_name + ' ' + row.last_name">User</th> <th data-key="email">Email</th> <th data-key="ip_address">IP Adress</th> </thead> <tbody> {#if rows} {#each $rows as row} <tr> <td>{row.id}</td> <!-- This allows for example to concatenate values --> <td>{row.first_name} {row.last_name}</td> <td>{row.email}</td> <td>{row.ip_address}</td> </tr> {/each} {/if} </tbody> </Datatable>

Breaking changes

2021-11-14 / v0.1.27 - Multiple datatables

svelte-simple-datatables now supports multiple instances on the same page.

This brought some breaking changes in the way of mounting the component :

$rows store is no longer exported but requires a declaration let rows in your code

store is no longer exported but requires a declaration in your code The data are binded to a new prop : dataRows

To retreive the $rows store, we need to add a {#if} block before the loop

store, we need to add a block before the loop Something else : rowPerPage option becomes rowsPerPage (row s PerPage)



Special thanks to @pangweisan for his help