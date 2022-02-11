Session store for svelte (currently only for JWT)
import { derived } from 'svelte';
import { Session, login } from 'svelte-session-manager';
// use localStorage as backing store
let session = new Session(localStorage);
// session may still be valid
if(!session.isValid) {
await login(session, 'https://mydomain.com/authenticate', 'a user', 'a secret');
}
session.isValid; // true when auth was ok or localStorage token is still valid
export const values = derived(
session,
($session, set) => {
if (!session.isValid) {
set([]); // session has expired no more data
} else {
fetch('https://mydomain.com/values', {
headers: {
...session.authorizationHeader
}
}).then(async data => set(await data.json()));
}
return () => {};
}
,[]);
// $values contains fetch result as long as session has not expired
export BROWSER=safari|chrome|...
npm|yarn test
The test runs the following requests against the server
curl -X POST -d '{"username":"user","password":"secret"}' 'http://[::]:5000/api/login'
{"access_token":"eyJhbGciOiJSUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJlbnRpdGxlbWVudHMiOiJhLGIsYyIsImlhdCI6MTYwNDY2NDI0NywiZXhwIjoxNjA0NjY0MjYyfQ.qyjeoCuXO0iyYwSxM2sM02_BVhaZobRmEWam1M8Hzkx51nbsAuTR8G1rNgz1COo_KvbCU7LwZt7qnSEFB1tcwyDA1eBxwc2Wb7JxWgQ50m1IWkr2JCgY1seWRJRcwZBXiTRtiPqhzofP-l3S-CBluzU48cd4yzoPayczLkKuPK4"}
curl -X POST -d '{"username":"user","password":"wrong"}' 'http://[::]:5000/api/login'
{"message":"Unauthorized"}
Bring session into the valid state by calling the authorization endpoint and asking for a access_token. Executes a POST on the endpoint url expecting username, and password as json
session Session to be opened
endpoint string authorization url
username string id of the user
password string user credentials
tokenmap object token names in response to internal known values (optional, default
{access_token:"access_token",refresh_token:"refresh_token"})
Returns string error message in case of failure or undefined on success
Extract error description from response.
response FetchResponse
Returns string
Data as preserved in the backing store.
Type: Object
Time required to execute a refresh
Type: number
User session. To create as session backed by browser local storage.
let session = new Session(localStorage);
or by browser session storage
let session = new Session(sessionStorage);
store (optional, default
localStorage)
data SessionData
entitlements Set[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String)
subscriptions Set[Object](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Object) store subscriptions
expirationDate Date when the access token expires
access_token string token itself
refresh_token string refresh token
Consume data and reflect internal state.
data object
Refresh with refresh_token.
Returns boolean true if refresh was succcessfull false otherwise
Http header suitable for fetch.
Returns Object header The http header.
Returns string header.Authorization The Bearer access token.
As long as the expirationTimer is running we must be valid.
Returns boolean true if session is valid (not expired)
Remove all tokens from the session and the backing store.
Check presence of an entitlement.
name string of the entitlement
Returns boolean true if the named entitlement is present
Fired when the session changes.
subscription Function
Extract and decode the payload.
token string
Returns object payload object
With npm do:
npm install svelte-session-manager
BSD-2-Clause