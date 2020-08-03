Svelte SEO

Svelte SEO is a plugin that makes managing your SEO easier in Svelte projects.

Installing

Install using yarn :

yarn add svelte-seo

or npm :

npm install --save svelte-seo

Usage

Add SEO to Page

Import Svelte SEO and add the desired properties. This will render out the tags in the <head> for SEO. At a bare minimum, you should add a title and description.

<script> import SvelteSeo from "svelte-seo"; </script> <SvelteSeo title="Simple Usage Example" description="A short description goes here." />

Svelte SEO options

Property Type Description title string Sets the page meta title. description string Sets the page meta description. noindex boolean (default false) Sets whether page should be indexed or not. More Info. nofollow boolean (default false) Sets whether page should be followed or not. More Info. keywords string Set the page keywords. canonical string Set the page canonical url. openGraph.type string The type of your object. Depending on the type you specify, other properties may also be required More Info. openGraph.title string The open graph title, this can be different than your meta title. openGraph.description string The open graph description, this can be different than your meta description. openGraph.url string The canonical URL of your object that will be used as its permanent ID in the graph. openGraph.images object[] An array of images to be used as a preview. If multiple supplied you can choose one when sharing. See Examples openGraph.article.publishedTime datetime When the article was first published. See Examples. openGraph.article.modifiedTime datetime When the article was last changed. openGraph.article.expirationTime datetime When the article is out of date after. openGraph.article.authors string[] Writers of the article. openGraph.article.section string A high-level section name. E.g. Technology openGraph.article.tags string[] Tag words associated with this article. twitter.card string Card type (one of summary , summary_large_image , player ), defaults to summary_large_image twitter.site string The Twitter @username the card should be attributed to. twitter.title string A concise title for the related content. Note- iOS, Android: Truncated to two lines in timeline and expanded Tweet ; Web: Truncated to one line in timeline and expanded Tweet twitter.description string A description that concisely summarizes the content as appropriate for presentation within a Tweet. You should not re-use the title as the description or use this field to describe the general services provided by the website. Note- iOS, Android: Not displayed ; Web: Truncated to three lines in timeline and expanded Tweet twitter.image string(url) A URL to a unique image representing the content of the page. Images for this Card support an aspect ratio of 2:1 with minimum dimensions of 300x157 or maximum of 4096x4096 pixels. Images must be less than 5MB in size. JPG, PNG, WEBP and GIF formats are supported. Only the first frame of an animated GIF will be used. SVG is not supported. twitter.imageAlt string A text description of the image conveying the essential nature of an image to users who are visually impaired. Maximum 420 characters. twitter.player string Url for the video to play in the card. Only used with the player type card. twitter.playerWidth number Width of the player that plays the content on twitter (in Pixels). Only used with the player type card. twitter.playerHeight number Height of the player that plays the content on twtter (in Pixels). ONly used with the player type card. jsonLd object Data in ld+json format. See Examples.

Open Graph

For the full specification please check out http://ogp.me/

Svelte SEO currently supports:

Basic Example

<script> import SvelteSeo from "svelte-seo"; </script> <SvelteSeo openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Title', description: 'Open Graph Description', url: 'https://www.example.com/page', type: 'website', images: [ { url: 'https://www.example.com/images/og-image.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Og Image Alt' } ] }} />

Article Example

<script> import SvelteSeo from "svelte-seo"; </script> <SvelteSeo openGraph={{ title: "Open Graph Article Title", description: "Description of open graph article", type: "article", url: "https://www.example.com/articles/article-title", article: { publishedTime: "2020-08-03T17:31:37Z", modifiedTime: "2020-08-20T09:31:37Z", expirationTime: "2025-12-21T17:31:37Z", section: "Section II", authors: [ "https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA", "https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB", ], tags: ["Tag A", "Tag B", "Tag C"], }, images: [ { url: "https://www.example.com/images/cover.jpg", width: 850, height: 650, alt: "Og Image Alt", }, ], }} />

Twitter Link Preview Card

Allows Twitter Link Preview Cards (otherwise known as a Summary Card with Large Image) to be rendered. For more info check here

Twitter Example

<script> import SvelteSeo from "svelte-seo"; </script> <SvelteSeo twitter={{ site: "@username", title: "Twitter Card Title", description: "Description of Twitter Card", image: "https://www.example.com/images/cover.jpg", imageAlt: "Alt text for the card!", }} />

JSON-LD allow for more customized and rich representation for example in search results.

To discover all the different content types JSON-LD offers check out: https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/search-gallery

JSON-LD Example

<script> import SvelteSeo from "svelte-seo"; </script> <SvelteSeo jsonLd={{ '@type': 'Article', mainEntityOfPage: { '@type': 'WebPage', '@id': 'https://example.com/article' }, headline: 'Article headline', image: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg' ], datePublished: '2020-08-03T17:31:37Z', dateModified: '2020-08-20T09:31:37Z', author: { '@type': 'Person', name: 'John Doe' }, publisher: { '@type': 'Organization', name: 'Google', logo: { '@type': 'ImageObject', url: 'https://example.com/logo.jpg' } } }} />

Acknowledgements

This is inspired by Next SEO by @garmeeh.

License

MIT