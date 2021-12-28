A select/autocomplete component for Svelte apps. With support for grouping, filtering, async and more.

Demos

🌱 Simple demo

🌻 Advanced demo

Installation

yarn add svelte-select

Note: Install as a dev dependency (yarn add svelte-select --dev) if using Sapper to avoid a SSR error.

Usage

< script > import Select from 'svelte-select' ; let items = [ { value : 'chocolate' , label : 'Chocolate' }, { value : 'pizza' , label : 'Pizza' }, { value : 'cake' , label : 'Cake' }, { value : 'chips' , label : 'Chips' }, { value : 'ice-cream' , label : 'Ice Cream' }, ]; let value = { value : 'cake' , label : 'Cake' }; function handleSelect ( event ) { console .log( 'selected item' , event.detail); } </ script > < Select { items } { value } on:select = {handleSelect} > </ Select >

API

id: String Default: null . Add an id to the input field.

Default: . Add an id to the input field. items: Array Default: [] . List of selectable items that appear in the dropdown.

Default: . List of selectable items that appear in the dropdown. value: Any Default: null . Selected item or items.

Default: . Selected item or items. filterText: String Default: '' . Text to filter items by.

Default: . Text to filter by. placeholder: String Default: 'Select...' . Placeholder text.

Default: . Placeholder text. noOptionsMessage: String Default: 'No options' . Message to display in list when there are no items .

Default: . Message to display in list when there are no . optionIdentifier: String Default: 'value' . Override default identifier.

Default: . Override default identifier. labelIdentifier: String Default: 'label' . Override default identifier.

Default: . Override default identifier. listOpen: Boolean Default: false . Open/close list.

Default: . Open/close list. hideEmptyState: Boolean Default: false . Hide list and don't show noOptionsMessage when there are no items .

Default: . Hide list and don't show when there are no . containerClasses: String Default: '' . Add extra container classes, for example 'global-x local-y'.

Default: . Add extra container classes, for example 'global-x local-y'. containerStyles: String Default: '' . Add inline styles to container.

Default: . Add inline styles to container. isClearable: Boolean Default: true . Enable clearing of selected items.

Default: . Enable clearing of selected items. isCreatable: Boolean Default: false . Can create new item(s) to be added to value .

Default: . Can create new item(s) to be added to . isDisabled: Boolean Default: false . Disable select.

Default: . Disable select. isMulti: Boolean Default: false . Enable multi-select, value becomes an array of selected items.

Default: . Enable multi-select, becomes an array of selected items. isSearchable: Boolean Default: true . Enable search/filtering of items via filterText .

Default: . Enable search/filtering of via . isGroupHeaderSelectable: Boolean Default: false . Enable selectable group headers in items (see adv demo).

Default: . Enable selectable group headers in (see adv demo). listPlacement: String Default: 'auto' . When 'auto' displays either 'top' or 'bottom' depending on viewport.

Default: . When displays either or depending on viewport. hasError: Boolean Default: false . Show/hide error styles around select input (red border by default).

Default: . Show/hide error styles around select input (red border by default). listAutoWidth: Boolean Default: true . List width will grow wider than the Select container (depending on list item content length).

Default: . List width will grow wider than the Select container (depending on list item content length). showIndicator: Boolean Default: false . If true, the chevron indicator is always shown.

Default: . If true, the chevron indicator is always shown. inputAttributes: Object Default: {} . Pass in HTML attributes to the Select input.

Default: . Pass in HTML attributes to the Select input. Item: Component Default: Item . Item component.

Default: . Item component. Selection: Component Default: Selection . Selection component.

Default: . Selection component. MultiSelection: Component Default: MultiSelection . Multi selection component.

Default: . Multi selection component. Icon: Component Default: Icon . Icon component.

Default: . Icon component. iconProps: Object Default: {} . Icon props.

Default: . Icon props. indicatorSvg: @html Default: undefined . Override default SVG chevron indicator.

Default: . Override default SVG chevron indicator. ClearIcon Default: ClearIcon . ClearIcon component.

Default: . ClearIcon component. isVirtualList: Boolean Default: false . Uses svelte-virtual-list to render list (experimental).

Default: . Uses svelte-virtual-list to render list (experimental). filteredItems: Array Default: [] . List of items that are filtered by filterText

Default: . List of items that are filtered by placeholderAlwaysShow: Boolean Default: false . When isMulti then placeholder text will always still show.

Default: . When then placeholder text will always still show. isWaiting: Boolean Default: false . If true then loader shows. loadOptions will automatically set this as true until promise resolves.

Default: . If true then loader shows. will automatically set this as true until promise resolves. listOffset: Number Default: 5 . Controls the spacing offset between the list and the input.

Items

items can be simple arrays or collections.

< script > import Select from 'svelte-select' ; let simple = [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ]; let collection = [ { value : 1 , label : 'one' }, { value : 2 , label : 'two' }, { value : 3 , label : 'three' }, ]; </ script > < Select items = {simple} /> < Select items = {collection} />

They can also be grouped and include non-selectable items.

< script > import Select from 'svelte-select' ; const items = [ { value : 'chocolate' , label : 'Chocolate' , group : 'Sweet' }, { value : 'pizza' , label : 'Pizza' , group : 'Savory' }, { value : 'cake' , label : 'Cake' , group : 'Sweet' , selectable : false }, { value : 'chips' , label : 'Chips' , group : 'Savory' }, { value : 'ice-cream' , label : 'Ice Cream' , group : 'Sweet' } ]; const groupBy = ( item ) => item.group; </ script > < Select { items } { groupBy } />

You can also use custom collections.

< script > import Select from 'svelte-select' ; const optionIdentifier = 'id' ; const labelIdentifier = 'title' ; const items = [ { id : 0 , title : 'Foo' }, { id : 1 , title : 'Bar' }, ]; </ script > < Select { optionIdentifier } { labelIdentifier } { items } />

Async Items

To load items asynchronously then loadOptions is the simplest solution. Supply a function that returns a Promise that resolves with a list of items. loadOptions has debounce baked in and fires each time filterText is updated.

< script > import Select from 'svelte-select' ; import { someApiCall } from './services' ; async function examplePromise ( filterText ) { let res = await someApiCall(filterText); return res; } </ script > < Select loadOptions = {examplePromise} />

Exposed methods

These internal functions are exposed to override if needed. See the adv demo or look through the test file (test/src/index.js) for examples.

export let itemFilter = ( label, filterText, option ) => label.toLowerCase().includes(filterText.toLowerCase());

export let groupBy = undefined ;

export let groupFilter = groups => groups;

export let createGroupHeaderItem = groupValue => { return { value : groupValue, label : groupValue }; };

export let createItem = filterText => { return { value : filterText, label : filterText }; };

export let getOptionLabel = ( option, filterText ) => { return option.isCreator ? `Create \" ${filterText} \"` : option.label; };

export let getSelectionLabel = option => { if (option) return option.label; };

export let getGroupHeaderLabel = option => { return option.label; };

export function handleClear ( ) { value = undefined ; listOpen = false ; dispatch( "clear" , value); handleFocus(); }

export let loadOptions = undefined ;

export const getFilteredItems = () => { return filteredItems; };

A11y (Accessibility)

Override these methods to change the aria-context and aria-selection text.

export let ariaValues = ( values ) => { return `Option ${values} , selected.` ; } export let ariaListOpen = ( label, count ) => { return `You are currently focused on option ${label} . There are ${count} results available.` ; } export let ariaFocused = () => { return `Select is focused, type to refine list, press down to open the menu.` ; }

Styling

You can style a component by overriding the available CSS variables.

< script > import Select from 'svelte-select' ; const items = [ 'One' , 'Two' , 'Three' ]; </ script > < style > .themed { --border : 3px solid blue; --borderRadius : 10px ; --placeholderColor : blue; } </ style > < div class = "themed" > < h2 > Theming </ h2 > < Select { items }> </ Select > </ div >

You can also use the inputStyles prop to write in any override styles needed for the input.

< script > import Select from 'svelte-select' ; const items = [ 'One' , 'Two' , 'Three' ]; </ script > < Select { items } inputStyles = "box-sizing: border-box;" > </ Select >

Events

Event Name Callback Description select { detail } fires when value changes clear { detail } fires when clear all is invoked or item is removed (by user) from multi select loaded { items } fires when loadOptions resolves error { type, details } fires when error is caught

< script > import Select from 'svelte-select' ; let items = [...]; function handleSelect ( event ) { ... } function handleClear ( event ) { ... } </ script > < Select { items } on:select = {handleSelect} on:clear = {handleClear} > </ Select >

Development

yarn global add serve@8 yarn yarn dev yarn test :browser

In your favourite browser go to http://localhost:3000 and open devtools and see the console for the test output. When developing its handy to see the component on the page; comment out the select.$destroy(); on the last test in /test/src/index.js or use the test.only() to target just one test.

For example:

test.only( 'when getSelectionLabel contains HTML then render the HTML' , async (t) => { const select = new Select({ target, props : { value : items[ 0 ], getSelectionLabel : ( option ) => `<p> ${option.label} </p>` , } }); t.ok( document .querySelector( '.selection' ).innerHTML === '<p>Chocolate</p>' ); });

Configuring webpack

If you're using webpack with svelte-loader, make sure that you add "svelte" to resolve.mainFields in your webpack config. This ensures that webpack imports the uncompiled component — this is more efficient.

If you're using Rollup with rollup-plugin-svelte, this will happen automatically.

License

LIL