Documentation
12.1K

GitHub Stars

681

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Top Feedback

1Highly Customizable

Readme

svelte-select

A select/autocomplete component for Svelte apps. With support for grouping, filtering, async and more.

Demos

🌱 Simple demo

🌻 Advanced demo

Installation

yarn add svelte-select

Note: Install as a dev dependency (yarn add svelte-select --dev) if using Sapper to avoid a SSR error.

Usage

<script>
  import Select from 'svelte-select';

  let items = [
    {value: 'chocolate', label: 'Chocolate'},
    {value: 'pizza', label: 'Pizza'},
    {value: 'cake', label: 'Cake'},
    {value: 'chips', label: 'Chips'},
    {value: 'ice-cream', label: 'Ice Cream'},
  ];

  let value = {value: 'cake', label: 'Cake'};

  function handleSelect(event) {
    console.log('selected item', event.detail);
    // .. do something here 🙂
  }
</script>

<Select {items} {value} on:select={handleSelect}></Select>

API

  • id: String Default: null. Add an id to the input field.
  • items: Array Default: []. List of selectable items that appear in the dropdown.
  • value: Any Default: null. Selected item or items.
  • filterText: String Default: ''. Text to filter items by.
  • placeholder: String Default: 'Select...'. Placeholder text.
  • noOptionsMessage: String Default: 'No options'. Message to display in list when there are no items.
  • optionIdentifier: String Default: 'value'. Override default identifier.
  • labelIdentifier: String Default: 'label'. Override default identifier.
  • listOpen: Boolean Default: false. Open/close list.
  • hideEmptyState: Boolean Default: false. Hide list and don't show noOptionsMessage when there are no items.
  • containerClasses: String Default: ''. Add extra container classes, for example 'global-x local-y'.
  • containerStyles: String Default: ''. Add inline styles to container.
  • isClearable: Boolean Default: true. Enable clearing of selected items.
  • isCreatable: Boolean Default: false. Can create new item(s) to be added to value.
  • isDisabled: Boolean Default: false. Disable select.
  • isMulti: Boolean Default: false. Enable multi-select, value becomes an array of selected items.
  • isSearchable: Boolean Default: true. Enable search/filtering of items via filterText.
  • isGroupHeaderSelectable: Boolean Default: false. Enable selectable group headers in items (see adv demo).
  • listPlacement: String Default: 'auto'. When 'auto' displays either 'top' or 'bottom' depending on viewport.
  • hasError: Boolean Default: false. Show/hide error styles around select input (red border by default).
  • listAutoWidth: Boolean Default: true. List width will grow wider than the Select container (depending on list item content length).
  • showIndicator: Boolean Default: false. If true, the chevron indicator is always shown.
  • inputAttributes: Object Default: {}. Pass in HTML attributes to the Select input.
  • Item: Component Default: Item. Item component.
  • Selection: Component Default: Selection. Selection component.
  • MultiSelection: Component Default: MultiSelection. Multi selection component.
  • Icon: Component Default: Icon. Icon component.
  • iconProps: Object Default: {}. Icon props.
  • indicatorSvg: @html Default: undefined. Override default SVG chevron indicator.
  • ClearIcon Default: ClearIcon. ClearIcon component.
  • isVirtualList: Boolean Default: false. Uses svelte-virtual-list to render list (experimental).
  • filteredItems: Array Default: []. List of items that are filtered by filterText
  • placeholderAlwaysShow: Boolean Default: false. When isMulti then placeholder text will always still show.
  • isWaiting: Boolean Default: false. If true then loader shows. loadOptions will automatically set this as true until promise resolves.
  • listOffset: Number Default: 5. Controls the spacing offset between the list and the input.

Items

items can be simple arrays or collections.

<script>
  import Select from 'svelte-select';

  let simple = ['one', 'two', 'three'];

  let collection = [
    { value: 1, label: 'one' },
    { value: 2, label: 'two' },
    { value: 3, label: 'three' },
  ];
</script>

<Select items={simple} />

<Select items={collection} />

They can also be grouped and include non-selectable items.

<script>
  import Select from 'svelte-select';

  const items = [
    {value: 'chocolate', label: 'Chocolate', group: 'Sweet'},
    {value: 'pizza', label: 'Pizza', group: 'Savory'},
    {value: 'cake', label: 'Cake', group: 'Sweet', selectable: false},
    {value: 'chips', label: 'Chips', group: 'Savory'},
    {value: 'ice-cream', label: 'Ice Cream', group: 'Sweet'}
  ];

  const groupBy = (item) => item.group;
</script>

<Select {items} {groupBy} />

You can also use custom collections.

<script>
  import Select from 'svelte-select';

  const optionIdentifier = 'id';
  const labelIdentifier = 'title';

  const items = [
    {id: 0, title: 'Foo'},
    {id: 1, title: 'Bar'},
  ];
</script>

<Select {optionIdentifier} {labelIdentifier} {items} />

Async Items

To load items asynchronously then loadOptions is the simplest solution. Supply a function that returns a Promise that resolves with a list of items. loadOptions has debounce baked in and fires each time filterText is updated.

<script>
  import Select from 'svelte-select';

  import { someApiCall } from './services';

  async function examplePromise(filterText) {
    // Put your async code here...
    // For example call an API using filterText as your search params
    // When your API responds resolve your Promise
    let res = await someApiCall(filterText);
    return res;
  }
</script>

<Select loadOptions={examplePromise} />

Exposed methods

These internal functions are exposed to override if needed. See the adv demo or look through the test file (test/src/index.js) for examples.

export let itemFilter = (label, filterText, option) => label.toLowerCase().includes(filterText.toLowerCase());

export let groupBy = undefined;

export let groupFilter = groups => groups;

export let createGroupHeaderItem = groupValue => {
  return {
    value: groupValue,
    label: groupValue
  };
};

export let createItem = filterText => {
  return {
    value: filterText,
    label: filterText
  };
};

export let getOptionLabel = (option, filterText) => {
  return option.isCreator ? `Create \"${filterText}\"` : option.label;
};

export let getSelectionLabel = option => {
  if (option) return option.label;
};

export let getGroupHeaderLabel = option => {
  return option.label;
};

export function handleClear() {
  value = undefined;
  listOpen = false;
  dispatch("clear", value);
  handleFocus();
}

export let loadOptions = undefined; // if used must return a Promise that updates 'items'
/* Return an object with { cancelled: true } to keep the loading state as active. */

export const getFilteredItems = () => {
  return filteredItems;
};

A11y (Accessibility)

Override these methods to change the aria-context and aria-selection text.

export let ariaValues = (values) => {
  return `Option ${values}, selected.`;
}

export let ariaListOpen = (label, count) => {
  return `You are currently focused on option ${label}. There are ${count} results available.`;
}

export let ariaFocused = () => {
  return `Select is focused, type to refine list, press down to open the menu.`;
}

Styling

You can style a component by overriding the available CSS variables.

<script>
  import Select from 'svelte-select';

  const items = ['One', 'Two', 'Three'];
</script>

<style>
  .themed {
    --border: 3px solid blue;
    --borderRadius: 10px;
    --placeholderColor: blue;
  }
</style>

<div class="themed">
  <h2>Theming</h2>
  <Select {items}></Select>
</div>

You can also use the inputStyles prop to write in any override styles needed for the input.

<script>
  import Select from 'svelte-select';

  const items = ['One', 'Two', 'Three'];
</script>

<Select {items} inputStyles="box-sizing: border-box;"></Select>

Events

Event NameCallbackDescription
select{ detail }fires when value changes
clear{ detail }fires when clear all is invoked or item is removed (by user) from multi select
loaded{ items }fires when loadOptions resolves
error{ type, details }fires when error is caught
<script>
  import Select from 'svelte-select';

  let items = [...];
  function handleSelect(event) {
    // event.detail will contain the selected value
    ...
  }
  function handleClear(event) {
    // event.detail will be null unless isMulti is true and user has removed a single item
    ...
  }
</script>

<Select {items} on:select={handleSelect} on:clear={handleClear}></Select>

Development

yarn global add serve@8
yarn
yarn dev
yarn test:browser

In your favourite browser go to http://localhost:3000 and open devtools and see the console for the test output. When developing its handy to see the component on the page; comment out the select.$destroy(); on the last test in /test/src/index.js or use the test.only() to target just one test.

For example:

test.only('when getSelectionLabel contains HTML then render the HTML', async (t) => {
  const select = new Select({
    target,
    props: {
      value: items[0],
      getSelectionLabel: (option) => `<p>${option.label}</p>`,
    }
  });

  t.ok(document.querySelector('.selection').innerHTML === '<p>Chocolate</p>');

  //select.$destroy();
});

Configuring webpack

If you're using webpack with svelte-loader, make sure that you add "svelte" to resolve.mainFields in your webpack config. This ensures that webpack imports the uncompiled component — this is more efficient.

If you're using Rollup with rollup-plugin-svelte, this will happen automatically.

License

LIL

