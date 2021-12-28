A select/autocomplete component for Svelte apps. With support for grouping, filtering, async and more.
yarn add svelte-select
Note: Install as a dev dependency (yarn add svelte-select --dev) if using Sapper to avoid a SSR error.
<script>
import Select from 'svelte-select';
let items = [
{value: 'chocolate', label: 'Chocolate'},
{value: 'pizza', label: 'Pizza'},
{value: 'cake', label: 'Cake'},
{value: 'chips', label: 'Chips'},
{value: 'ice-cream', label: 'Ice Cream'},
];
let value = {value: 'cake', label: 'Cake'};
function handleSelect(event) {
console.log('selected item', event.detail);
// .. do something here 🙂
}
</script>
<Select {items} {value} on:select={handleSelect}></Select>
id: String Default:
null. Add an id to the input field.
items: Array Default:
[]. List of selectable items that appear in the dropdown.
value: Any Default:
null. Selected item or items.
filterText: String Default:
''. Text to filter
items by.
placeholder: String Default:
'Select...'. Placeholder text.
noOptionsMessage: String Default:
'No options'. Message to display in list when there are no
items.
optionIdentifier: String Default:
'value'. Override default identifier.
labelIdentifier: String Default:
'label'. Override default identifier.
listOpen: Boolean Default:
false. Open/close list.
hideEmptyState: Boolean Default:
false. Hide list and don't show
noOptionsMessage when there are no
items.
containerClasses: String Default:
''. Add extra container classes, for example 'global-x local-y'.
containerStyles: String Default:
''. Add inline styles to container.
isClearable: Boolean Default:
true. Enable clearing of selected items.
isCreatable: Boolean Default:
false. Can create new item(s) to be added to
value.
isDisabled: Boolean Default:
false. Disable select.
isMulti: Boolean Default:
false. Enable multi-select,
value becomes an array of selected items.
isSearchable: Boolean Default:
true. Enable search/filtering of
items via
filterText.
isGroupHeaderSelectable: Boolean Default:
false. Enable selectable group headers in
items (see adv demo).
listPlacement: String Default:
'auto'. When
'auto' displays either
'top' or
'bottom' depending on viewport.
hasError: Boolean Default:
false. Show/hide error styles around select input (red border by default).
listAutoWidth: Boolean Default:
true. List width will grow wider than the Select container (depending on list item content length).
showIndicator: Boolean Default:
false. If true, the chevron indicator is always shown.
inputAttributes: Object Default:
{}. Pass in HTML attributes to the Select input.
Item: Component Default:
Item. Item component.
Selection: Component Default:
Selection. Selection component.
MultiSelection: Component Default:
MultiSelection. Multi selection component.
Icon: Component Default:
Icon. Icon component.
iconProps: Object Default:
{}. Icon props.
indicatorSvg: @html Default:
undefined. Override default SVG chevron indicator.
ClearIcon Default:
ClearIcon. ClearIcon component.
isVirtualList: Boolean Default:
false. Uses svelte-virtual-list to render list (experimental).
filteredItems: Array Default:
[]. List of items that are filtered by
filterText
placeholderAlwaysShow: Boolean Default:
false. When
isMulti then placeholder text will always still show.
isWaiting: Boolean Default:
false. If true then loader shows.
loadOptions will automatically set this as true until promise resolves.
listOffset: Number Default:
5. Controls the spacing offset between the list and the input.
items can be simple arrays or collections.
<script>
import Select from 'svelte-select';
let simple = ['one', 'two', 'three'];
let collection = [
{ value: 1, label: 'one' },
{ value: 2, label: 'two' },
{ value: 3, label: 'three' },
];
</script>
<Select items={simple} />
<Select items={collection} />
They can also be grouped and include non-selectable items.
<script>
import Select from 'svelte-select';
const items = [
{value: 'chocolate', label: 'Chocolate', group: 'Sweet'},
{value: 'pizza', label: 'Pizza', group: 'Savory'},
{value: 'cake', label: 'Cake', group: 'Sweet', selectable: false},
{value: 'chips', label: 'Chips', group: 'Savory'},
{value: 'ice-cream', label: 'Ice Cream', group: 'Sweet'}
];
const groupBy = (item) => item.group;
</script>
<Select {items} {groupBy} />
You can also use custom collections.
<script>
import Select from 'svelte-select';
const optionIdentifier = 'id';
const labelIdentifier = 'title';
const items = [
{id: 0, title: 'Foo'},
{id: 1, title: 'Bar'},
];
</script>
<Select {optionIdentifier} {labelIdentifier} {items} />
To load items asynchronously then
loadOptions is the simplest solution. Supply a function that returns a
Promise that resolves with a list of items.
loadOptions has debounce baked in and fires each time
filterText is updated.
<script>
import Select from 'svelte-select';
import { someApiCall } from './services';
async function examplePromise(filterText) {
// Put your async code here...
// For example call an API using filterText as your search params
// When your API responds resolve your Promise
let res = await someApiCall(filterText);
return res;
}
</script>
<Select loadOptions={examplePromise} />
These internal functions are exposed to override if needed. See the adv demo or look through the test file (test/src/index.js) for examples.
export let itemFilter = (label, filterText, option) => label.toLowerCase().includes(filterText.toLowerCase());
export let groupBy = undefined;
export let groupFilter = groups => groups;
export let createGroupHeaderItem = groupValue => {
return {
value: groupValue,
label: groupValue
};
};
export let createItem = filterText => {
return {
value: filterText,
label: filterText
};
};
export let getOptionLabel = (option, filterText) => {
return option.isCreator ? `Create \"${filterText}\"` : option.label;
};
export let getSelectionLabel = option => {
if (option) return option.label;
};
export let getGroupHeaderLabel = option => {
return option.label;
};
export function handleClear() {
value = undefined;
listOpen = false;
dispatch("clear", value);
handleFocus();
}
export let loadOptions = undefined; // if used must return a Promise that updates 'items'
/* Return an object with { cancelled: true } to keep the loading state as active. */
export const getFilteredItems = () => {
return filteredItems;
};
Override these methods to change the
aria-context and
aria-selection text.
export let ariaValues = (values) => {
return `Option ${values}, selected.`;
}
export let ariaListOpen = (label, count) => {
return `You are currently focused on option ${label}. There are ${count} results available.`;
}
export let ariaFocused = () => {
return `Select is focused, type to refine list, press down to open the menu.`;
}
You can style a component by overriding the available CSS variables.
<script>
import Select from 'svelte-select';
const items = ['One', 'Two', 'Three'];
</script>
<style>
.themed {
--border: 3px solid blue;
--borderRadius: 10px;
--placeholderColor: blue;
}
</style>
<div class="themed">
<h2>Theming</h2>
<Select {items}></Select>
</div>
You can also use the
inputStyles prop to write in any override styles needed for the input.
<script>
import Select from 'svelte-select';
const items = ['One', 'Two', 'Three'];
</script>
<Select {items} inputStyles="box-sizing: border-box;"></Select>
|Event Name
|Callback
|Description
|select
|{ detail }
|fires when value changes
|clear
|{ detail }
|fires when clear all is invoked or item is removed (by user) from multi select
|loaded
|{ items }
|fires when
loadOptions resolves
|error
|{ type, details }
|fires when error is caught
<script>
import Select from 'svelte-select';
let items = [...];
function handleSelect(event) {
// event.detail will contain the selected value
...
}
function handleClear(event) {
// event.detail will be null unless isMulti is true and user has removed a single item
...
}
</script>
<Select {items} on:select={handleSelect} on:clear={handleClear}></Select>
yarn global add serve@8
yarn
yarn dev
yarn test:browser
In your favourite browser go to http://localhost:3000 and open devtools and see the console for the test output. When developing its handy to see the component on the page; comment out the
select.$destroy(); on the last test in /test/src/index.js or use the
test.only() to target just one test.
For example:
test.only('when getSelectionLabel contains HTML then render the HTML', async (t) => {
const select = new Select({
target,
props: {
value: items[0],
getSelectionLabel: (option) => `<p>${option.label}</p>`,
}
});
t.ok(document.querySelector('.selection').innerHTML === '<p>Chocolate</p>');
//select.$destroy();
});
If you're using webpack with svelte-loader, make sure that you add
"svelte" to
resolve.mainFields in your webpack config. This ensures that webpack imports the uncompiled component — this is more efficient.
If you're using Rollup with rollup-plugin-svelte, this will happen automatically.