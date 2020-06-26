Animating vertical and horizontal scrolling
npm install --save-dev svelte-scrollto
# or
yarn add -D svelte-scrollto
<script>
import * as animateScroll from "svelte-scrollto";
</script>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollToBottom()}> Scroll to bottom </a>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollToTop()}> Scroll to top </a>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollTo({element: 'scroll-to-element-selector'})}> Scroll to element </a>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollTo({element: 'scroll-to-element-selector', offset: 200})}> Scroll to below element 200px </a>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollTo({element: 'scroll-to-element-selector', duration: 2000})}> Scroll to element over 2000ms </a>
Using as a action
<script>
import { scrollto } from "svelte-scrollto";
</script>
<!-- Parameter is element selector or options -->
<a use:scrollto={'#scroll-element'}> Scroll to element </a>
|Option
|Required
|Default value
|Description
container
|✔
"body"
|Scroll container
duration
|✔
500
|The duration (in milliseconds) of the scrolling animation.
delay
0
offset
0
|The offset that should be applied when scrolling. This option accepts a callback function
easing
cubicInOut
|The easing function to be used when animating. Can pass any easing from
svelte/easing or pass custom easing function.
onStart
noop
|A callback function that should be called when scrolling has started. Receives the target element and page offset as a parameter.
onDone
noop
|A callback function that should be called when scrolling has ended. Receives the target element and page offset as a parameter.
onAborting
noop
|A callback function that should be called when scrolling has been aborted by the user (user scrolled, clicked etc.). Receives the target element and page offset as parameters.
scrollX
false
|Whether or not we want scrolling on the
x axis
scrollY
true
|Whether or not we want scrolling on the
y axis
Override global options:
import * as animateScroll from "svelte-scrollto";
animateScroll.setGlobalOptions({
offset: 200,
onStart: (element, offset) => {
if(element) {
console.log("Start scrolling to element:", element);
} else if(offset) {
console.log("Start scrolling to page offset: (${offset.x}, ${offset.y})");
}
}
})
scrollTo(options)
Accepts all global options and:
element: The element you want scroll to
x: The offset we want to scrolling on the x axis
y: The offset we want to scrolling on the y axis
scrollToTop(options)
Shortcut of use scrollTo with
x equal to
0.
scrollToBottom(options)
Shortcut of use scrollTo with
x equal to
containerHeight
Svelte action that listens for
click (
touchstart) events and scrolls to elements with animation.
scrollto
scrolltotop
scrolltobottom
If you want to use Lazy and want to scroll to elements, you need to give your lazy components (images, v.v..) fixed dimensions, so the browser known the size of the not loaded elements before scrolling.