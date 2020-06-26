openbase logo
svelte-scrollto

by Uther Pally
0.2.0

Animating vertical and horizontal scrolling. Inspired by rigor789/vue-scrollto and uses some of its code and functionality!!

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Svelte-scrollto

Animating vertical and horizontal scrolling

Install

npm install --save-dev svelte-scrollto
# or
yarn add -D svelte-scrollto

Usage

<script>
  import * as animateScroll from "svelte-scrollto";
</script>

<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollToBottom()}> Scroll to bottom </a>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollToTop()}> Scroll to top </a>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollTo({element: 'scroll-to-element-selector'})}> Scroll to element </a>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollTo({element: 'scroll-to-element-selector', offset: 200})}> Scroll to below element 200px </a>
<a on:click={() => animateScroll.scrollTo({element: 'scroll-to-element-selector', duration: 2000})}> Scroll to element over 2000ms </a>

Using as a action

<script>
  import { scrollto } from "svelte-scrollto";
</script>
<!-- Parameter is element selector or options -->
<a use:scrollto={'#scroll-element'}> Scroll to element </a>

API

Global Options

OptionRequiredDefault valueDescription
container"body"Scroll container
duration500The duration (in milliseconds) of the scrolling animation.
delay0
offset0The offset that should be applied when scrolling. This option accepts a callback function
easingcubicInOutThe easing function to be used when animating. Can pass any easing from svelte/easing or pass custom easing function.
onStartnoopA callback function that should be called when scrolling has started. Receives the target element and page offset as a parameter.
onDonenoopA callback function that should be called when scrolling has ended. Receives the target element and page offset as a parameter.
onAbortingnoopA callback function that should be called when scrolling has been aborted by the user (user scrolled, clicked etc.). Receives the target element and page offset as parameters.
scrollXfalseWhether or not we want scrolling on the x axis
scrollYtrueWhether or not we want scrolling on the y axis

Override global options:

import * as animateScroll from "svelte-scrollto";

animateScroll.setGlobalOptions({
    offset: 200,
    onStart: (element, offset) => {
        if(element) {
            console.log("Start scrolling to element:", element);
        } else if(offset) {
            console.log("Start scrolling to page offset: (${offset.x}, ${offset.y})");
        }
    }
})

Functions

scrollTo(options)

Accepts all global options and:

  • element: The element you want scroll to
  • x: The offset we want to scrolling on the x axis
  • y: The offset we want to scrolling on the y axis

scrollToTop(options)

Shortcut of use scrollTo with x equal to 0.

scrollToBottom(options)

Shortcut of use scrollTo with x equal to containerHeight

Actions

Svelte action that listens for click (touchstart) events and scrolls to elements with animation.

  • scrollto

  • scrolltotop

  • scrolltobottom

Troubleshooting

If you want to use Lazy and want to scroll to elements, you need to give your lazy components (images, v.v..) fixed dimensions, so the browser known the size of the not loaded elements before scrolling.

