A declarative Svelte routing library with SSR support.
Look at the example folder for an example project setup.
npm install --save svelte-routing
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { Router, Link, Route } from "svelte-routing";
import Home from "./routes/Home.svelte";
import About from "./routes/About.svelte";
import Blog from "./routes/Blog.svelte";
export let url = "";
</script>
<Router url="{url}">
<nav>
<Link to="/">Home</Link>
<Link to="about">About</Link>
<Link to="blog">Blog</Link>
</nav>
<div>
<Route path="blog/:id" component="{BlogPost}" />
<Route path="blog" component="{Blog}" />
<Route path="about" component="{About}" />
<Route path="/"><Home /></Route>
</div>
</Router>
// main.js
import App from "./App.svelte";
const app = new App({
target: document.getElementById("app"),
hydrate: true
});
// server.js
const { createServer } = require("http");
const app = require("./dist/App.js");
createServer((req, res) => {
const { html } = app.render({ url: req.url });
res.write(`
<!DOCTYPE html>
<div id="app">${html}</div>
<script src="/dist/bundle.js"></script>
`);
res.end();
}).listen(3000);
Router
The
Router component supplies the
Link and
Route descendant components with routing information through context, so you need at least one
Router at the top of your application. It assigns a score to all its
Route descendants and picks the best match to render.
Router components can also be nested to allow for seamless merging of many smaller apps.
|Property
|Required
|Default Value
|Description
basepath
'/'
|The
basepath property will be added to all the
to properties of
Link descendants and to all
path properties of
Route descendants. This property can be ignored in most cases, but if you host your application on e.g.
https://example.com/my-site, the
basepath should be set to
/my-site.
url
''
|The
url property is used in SSR to force the current URL of the application and will be used by all
Link and
Route descendants. A falsy value will be ignored by the
Router, so it's enough to declare
export let url = ''; for your topmost component and only give it a value in SSR.
Link
A component used to navigate around the application.
|Property
|Required
|Default Value
|Description
to
|✔ ️
'#'
|URL the component should link to.
replace
false
|When
true, clicking the
Link will replace the current entry in the history stack instead of adding a new one.
state
{}
|An object that will be pushed to the history stack when the
Link is clicked.
getProps
() => ({})
|A function that returns an object that will be spread on the underlying anchor element's attributes. The first argument given to the function is an object with the properties
location,
href,
isPartiallyCurrent,
isCurrent. Look at the
NavLink component in the example project setup to see how you can build your own link components with this.
Route
A component that will render its
component property or children when its ancestor
Router component decides it is the best match.
All properties other than
path and
component given to the
Route will be passed to the rendered
component.
Potential path parameters will be passed to the rendered
component as properties. A wildcard
* can be given a name with
*wildcardName to pass the wildcard string as the
wildcardName property instead of as the
* property.
Potential path parameters are passed back to the parent using props, so they can be exposed to the slot template using
let:params.
<Route path="blog/:id" let:params>
<BlogPost id="{params.id}" />
</Route>
|Property
|Required
|Default Value
|Description
path
''
|The path for when this component should be rendered. If no
path is given the
Route will act as the default that matches if no other
Route in the
Router matches.
component
null
|The component constructor that will be used for rendering when the
Route matches. If
component is not set, the children of
Route will be rendered instead.
navigate
A function that allows you to imperatively navigate around the application for those use cases where a
Link component is not suitable, e.g. after submitting a form.
The first argument is a string denoting where to navigate to, and the second argument is an object with a
replace and
state property equivalent to those in the
Link component.
<script>
import { navigate } from "svelte-routing";
function onSubmit() {
login().then(() => {
navigate("/success", { replace: true });
});
}
</script>
link
An action used on anchor tags to navigate around the application. You can add an attribute
replace to replace the current entry in the history stack instead of adding a new one.
<script>
import { link } from "svelte-routing";
</script>
<Router>
<a href="/" use:link>Home</a>
<a href="/replace" use:link replace>Replace this URL</a>
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
links
An action used on a root element to make all relative anchor elements navigate around the application. You can add an attribute
replace on any anchor to replace the current entry in the history stack instead of adding a new one. You can add an attribute
noroute for this action to skip over the anchor and allow it to use the native browser action.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { links } from "svelte-routing";
</script>
<div use:links>
<Router>
<a href="/">Home</a>
<a href="/replace" replace>Replace this URL</a>
<a href="/native" noroute>Use the native action</a>
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
</div>
In the browser we wait until all child
Route components have registered with their ancestor
Router component before we let the
Router pick the best match. This approach is not possible on the server, because when all
Route components have registered and it is time to pick a match the SSR has already completed, and a document with no matching route will be returned.
We therefore resort to picking the first matching
Route that is registered on the server, so it is of utmost importance that you
sort your Route components from the most specific to the least specific if you are using SSR.