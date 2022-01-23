A reactive, accessible, multi-thumb, range slider with the ability to display "pips" or "notches" along the range.
Importable as a svelte-component, or used directly in any javascript application.
Open your project and use the command line to install the package;
yarn add svelte-range-slider-pips --dev # or
npm install svelte-range-slider-pips --save-dev # if you prefer npm
Assuming you have a Svelte app up and running;
<script>
import RangeSlider from "svelte-range-slider-pips";
</script>
<RangeSlider values={[50]} pips />
If you're not building a svelte-app, you can use the
/dist/
version of the script
/dist/svelte-range-slider-pips.js and include it
with a regular
<script> tag. This should even work with jQuery.
<script src="./js/vendor/svelte-range-slider-pips.js" />
<div id="my-slider"></div>
<script>
var mySlider = new RangeSliderPips({
target: document.querySelector(".mySlider"),
props: { values: [50], pips: true }
});
</script>
If you're building a bleeding-edge JS application (maybe Vue or React), you might
want to use js imports (
import)
import RangeSlider from "./node_modules/svelte-range-slider-pips/dist/svelte-range-slider-pips.mjs";
var mySlider = new RangeSlider({
target: node, // js reference to a DOM element
props: { values: [50], pips: true }
});
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|values
Array
[50]
|Array of values to apply on the slider. Multiple values creates multiple handles. (note: A slider with
range property set can only have two values max)
|min
Number
0
|Minimum value for the slider (should be
< max)
|max
Number
100
|Maximum value for the slider (should be
> min)
|step
Number
1
|Every
nth value to allow handle to stop at (should be a positive value)
|range
Boolean/
String
false
|Whether to style as a range picker. Use
range='min' or
range='max' for min/max variants
|pushy
Boolean
false
|If
range is
true, then this boolean decides if one handle will push the other along
|float
Boolean
false
|Set true to add a floating label above focussed handles
|vertical
Boolean
false
|Make the slider render vertically (lower value on bottom)
|pips
Boolean
false
|Whether to show pips/notches on the slider
|pipstep
Number
1/
10/
20
|Every
nth step to show a pip for. This has multiple defaults depending on
values property
|first
Boolean/
String
false
|Whether to show a pip or label for the first value on slider. Use
first='label' to show a label value
|last
Boolean/
String
false
|Whether to show a pip or label for the last value on slider. Use
last='label' to show a label value
|rest
Boolean/
String
false
|Whether to show a pip or label for all other values. Use
rest='label' to show a label value
|all
Boolean/
String
false
|Whether to show a pip or label for all values. Same as combining
first,
last and
rest. Use
all='label' to show a label value
|prefix
String
""
|A string to prefix to all displayed values
|suffix
String
""
|A string to suffix to all displayed values
|reversed
Boolean
false
|Reverse the orientation of min/max
|hoverable
Boolean
true
|Whether hover styles are enabled for both handles and pips/values
|disabled
Boolean
false
|Determine if the slider is disabled, or enabled (only disables interactions, and events)
|id
String
""
|Give the slider a unique ID for use in styling
|formatter
Function
(v,i,p) => v
|A function to re-format values before they are displayed (
v = value, i = pip index, p = percent)
|handleFormatter
Function
formatter
|A function to re-format values on the handle/float before they are displayed. Defaults to the same function given to the
formatter property (
v = value, i = handle index, p = percent)
|springValues
Object
{ stiffness: 0.15, damping: 0.4 }
|Svelte spring physics object to change the behaviour of the handle when moving
|slider
Element
undefined
|DOM reference for binding to the main
<div /> of the component (
bind:slider='ref')
|event
|example
event.detail
|description
|start
on:start={(e) => { ... }}
{ activeHandle: Integer, value: Float, values: Array }
|Event fired when the user begins interaction with the slider
|change
on:change={(e) => { ... }}
{ activeHandle: Integer, startValue: Float, previousValue: Float, value: Float, values: Array }
|Event fired when the user changes the value; returns the previous value, also
|stop
on:stop={(e) => { ... }}
{ activeHandle: Integer, startValue: Float, value: Float, values: Array }
|Event fired when the user stops interacting with slider; returns the beginning value, also
📔📘📖 Full Documentation & Examples
Styling should mostly be done with CSS.
There's a bunch of css variables for controlling the colors of the elements. And the slider is fluid horizontally, with the size of things controlled by font-size. So you may change he
font-size on the
.rangeSlider base
element to change the scale of everything.
If you require more fine control of the widths, heights, etc, then you may override the default css. This can be easier by using the
id prop
to give your slider a unique id.
Values of labels can be styled with CSS, and the format can be modified with the
formatter() function prop. And animation of the handles is
controlled by the
springValues object prop.
I am very happy to accept;
I'd be super excited if you find this project useful and wish to donate a small amount for my efforts!
