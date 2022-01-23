openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
srs

svelte-range-slider-pips

by Simon Goellner
2.0.3 (see all)

Multi-Thumb, Accessible, Beautiful Range Slider with Pips

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Svelte Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Range Slider (with pips)

Svelte Range Slider -- focussed, including some pips

A reactive, accessible, multi-thumb, range slider with the ability to display "pips" or "notches" along the range.
Importable as a svelte-component, or used directly in any javascript application.

📔DocsFull Documentation & Examples
📦NPMNode Module details
📝REPLSvelte component demo
CodepenPlain JS component demo

features

Features of the range slider plugin (written below)

  • ✨ fully customisable, stylable & accessible
  • 👍🏽 multi-thumb
  • 🎚 range (min/max)
  • 🏷 floating labels
  • 📏 ruler notches
  • 🏷 labels for notches
  • 🧮 step function
  • 🖍 formatter
  • 🎭 animated

install

Open your project and use the command line to install the package;

yarn add svelte-range-slider-pips --dev          # or
npm install svelte-range-slider-pips --save-dev  # if you prefer npm

usage

in a svelte project

Assuming you have a Svelte app up and running;

<script>
  import RangeSlider from "svelte-range-slider-pips";
</script>

<RangeSlider values={[50]} pips />

as a regular JS file

If you're not building a svelte-app, you can use the /dist/ version of the script /dist/svelte-range-slider-pips.js and include it with a regular <script> tag. This should even work with jQuery.

<script src="./js/vendor/svelte-range-slider-pips.js" />

<div id="my-slider"></div>

<script>
  var mySlider = new RangeSliderPips({
    target: document.querySelector(".mySlider"),
    props: { values: [50], pips: true }
  });
</script>

as a JS module

If you're building a bleeding-edge JS application (maybe Vue or React), you might want to use js imports (import)

import RangeSlider from "./node_modules/svelte-range-slider-pips/dist/svelte-range-slider-pips.mjs";

var mySlider = new RangeSlider({
  target: node, // js reference to a DOM element
  props: { values: [50], pips: true }
});

props (options)

slider props

proptypedefaultdescription
valuesArray[50]Array of values to apply on the slider. Multiple values creates multiple handles. (note: A slider with range property set can only have two values max)
minNumber0Minimum value for the slider (should be < max)
maxNumber100Maximum value for the slider (should be > min)
stepNumber1Every nth value to allow handle to stop at (should be a positive value)
rangeBoolean/StringfalseWhether to style as a range picker. Use range='min' or range='max' for min/max variants
pushyBooleanfalseIf range is true, then this boolean decides if one handle will push the other along
floatBooleanfalseSet true to add a floating label above focussed handles
verticalBooleanfalseMake the slider render vertically (lower value on bottom)
pipsBooleanfalseWhether to show pips/notches on the slider
pipstepNumber1/10/20Every nth step to show a pip for. This has multiple defaults depending on values property
firstBoolean/StringfalseWhether to show a pip or label for the first value on slider. Use first='label' to show a label value
lastBoolean/StringfalseWhether to show a pip or label for the last value on slider. Use last='label' to show a label value
restBoolean/StringfalseWhether to show a pip or label for all other values. Use rest='label' to show a label value
allBoolean/StringfalseWhether to show a pip or label for all values. Same as combining first, last and rest. Use all='label' to show a label value
prefixString""A string to prefix to all displayed values
suffixString""A string to suffix to all displayed values
reversedBooleanfalseReverse the orientation of min/max
hoverableBooleantrueWhether hover styles are enabled for both handles and pips/values
disabledBooleanfalseDetermine if the slider is disabled, or enabled (only disables interactions, and events)
idString""Give the slider a unique ID for use in styling
formatterFunction(v,i,p) => vA function to re-format values before they are displayed (v = value, i = pip index, p = percent)
handleFormatterFunctionformatterA function to re-format values on the handle/float before they are displayed. Defaults to the same function given to the formatter property (v = value, i = handle index, p = percent)
springValuesObject{ stiffness: 0.15, damping: 0.4 }Svelte spring physics object to change the behaviour of the handle when moving
sliderElementundefinedDOM reference for binding to the main <div /> of the component (bind:slider='ref')

slider events (dispatched)

eventexampleevent.detaildescription
starton:start={(e) => { ... }}{ activeHandle: Integer, value: Float, values: Array }Event fired when the user begins interaction with the slider
changeon:change={(e) => { ... }}{ activeHandle: Integer, startValue: Float, previousValue: Float, value: Float, values: Array }Event fired when the user changes the value; returns the previous value, also
stopon:stop={(e) => { ... }}{ activeHandle: Integer, startValue: Float, value: Float, values: Array }Event fired when the user stops interacting with slider; returns the beginning value, also

📔📘📖 Full Documentation & Examples

styling

Styling should mostly be done with CSS.
There's a bunch of css variables for controlling the colors of the elements. And the slider is fluid horizontally, with the size of things controlled by font-size. So you may change he font-size on the .rangeSlider base element to change the scale of everything.

If you require more fine control of the widths, heights, etc, then you may override the default css. This can be easier by using the id prop to give your slider a unique id.

Values of labels can be styled with CSS, and the format can be modified with the formatter() function prop. And animation of the handles is controlled by the springValues object prop.

contribute

I am very happy to accept;

  • 🌟 suggestions/requests for new features or changes
  • 🛠 pull-requests for bug fixes, or issue resolution
  • 🧪 help with creating a proper test-suite

Read the CONTRIBUTING.md

support / donate

I'd be super excited if you find this project useful and wish to donate a small amount for my efforts!

£1 One Pound Donation£1 GBP donation
£5 Five Pounds Donation£5 GBP donation
£10 Ten Pounds Donation£10 GBP donation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial