Svelte preprocessor for sass

Installation

npm install --save-dev svelte-preprocess-sass sass

Usage

Using rollup-plugin-svelte

import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte' ; import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass' ; ... export default { ... plugins: [ ... svelte({ preprocess : { style : sass(), }, }), ], };

Now all <style> elements in your components that have a type="text/sass" or lang="sass" attribute will be preprocessed by sass.

<style type="text/sass"> $primary: red button color: $primary </style> <button on:click>Click me</button>

Using SCSS

...just use type="text/scss" or lang="scss" in your components:

<style type="text/scss"> $primary: red; button { color: $primary; } </style> <button on:click>Click me</button>

Note: Before version 1, you had to explicitly allow `scss` attributes From the old readme: If you prefer the non-indented syntax you have to supply the name option: import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte' ; import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass' ; ... export default { ... plugins: [ ... svelte({ preprocess : { style : sass({}, { name : 'scss' }), }, }), ], };

Passing options to sass

The sass function passes the first argument to the sass compiler, e.g.:

... sass({ plugins : [ ... ] })

Common options:

Allow imports from node_modules via the includePaths option: import { join } from 'path' ; import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte' ; import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass' ; export default { ... plugins: [ ... svelte({ preprocess : { style : sass({ includePaths : [ join(__dirname, 'node_modules' ), ] }), }, }), ], };

For available options visit the sass and dart-sass docs.

Filtering styles

The sass function passes the second argument to svelte-preprocess-filter, e.g.:

... sass( {}, { all : true } )

Creating component libraries

Take a look at the LukasHechenberger/sample-svelte-scss-lib repository for an example of how to create component libraries with extendable styles. (Discussed in #95)