svelte-preprocess-sass

by ls-age
2.0.1 (see all)

Svelte preprocessor for sass

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

616

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svelte-preprocess-sass

CircleCI codecov

Svelte preprocessor for sass

Installation

npm install --save-dev svelte-preprocess-sass sass

Usage

Using rollup-plugin-svelte

// rollup.config.js
import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte';
import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass';
...

export default {
  ...
  plugins: [
    ...
    svelte({
      preprocess: {
        style: sass(),
      },
    }),
  ],
};

Now all <style> elements in your components that have a type="text/sass" or lang="sass" attribute will be preprocessed by sass.

<style type="text/sass">
  $primary: red

  button
    color: $primary
</style>

<button on:click>Click me</button>

Using SCSS

...just use type="text/scss" or lang="scss" in your components:

<style type="text/scss">
  $primary: red;

  button {
    color: $primary;
  }
</style>

<button on:click>Click me</button>
Note: Before version 1, you had to explicitly allow `scss` attributes

From the old readme:

If you prefer the non-indented syntax you have to supply the name option:

// rollup.config.js
import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte';
import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass';
...

export default {
  ...
  plugins: [
    ...
    svelte({
      preprocess: {
        style: sass({}, { name: 'scss' }),
      },
    }),
  ],
};

Passing options to sass

The sass function passes the first argument to the sass compiler, e.g.:

...
sass({
  plugins: [
    ...
  ]
})

Common options:

  • Allow imports from node_modules via the includePaths option:

    import { join } from 'path';
import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte';
import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass';

export default {
  ...
  plugins: [
    ...
    svelte({
      preprocess: {
        style: sass({
          includePaths: [
            // Allow imports from 'node_modules'
            join(__dirname, 'node_modules'),
          ]
        }),
      },
    }),
  ],
};

For available options visit the sass and dart-sass docs.

Filtering styles

The sass function passes the second argument to svelte-preprocess-filter, e.g.:

...
sass(
  {}, // Empty sass options
  { all: true } // Preprocess all styles
)

Creating component libraries

Take a look at the LukasHechenberger/sample-svelte-scss-lib repository for an example of how to create component libraries with extendable styles. (Discussed in #95)

