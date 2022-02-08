Svelte preprocessor for sass
npm install --save-dev svelte-preprocess-sass sass
Using rollup-plugin-svelte
// rollup.config.js
import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte';
import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass';
...
export default {
...
plugins: [
...
svelte({
preprocess: {
style: sass(),
},
}),
],
};
Now all
<style> elements in your components that have a
type="text/sass" or
lang="sass" attribute will be preprocessed by sass.
<style type="text/sass">
$primary: red
button
color: $primary
</style>
<button on:click>Click me</button>
...just use
type="text/scss" or
lang="scss" in your components:
<style type="text/scss">
$primary: red;
button {
color: $primary;
}
</style>
<button on:click>Click me</button>
From the old readme:
If you prefer the non-indented syntax you have to supply the
name option:
// rollup.config.js
import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte';
import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass';
...
export default {
...
plugins: [
...
svelte({
preprocess: {
style: sass({}, { name: 'scss' }),
},
}),
],
};
The
sass function passes the first argument to the sass compiler, e.g.:
...
sass({
plugins: [
...
]
})
Common options:
Allow imports from node_modules via the includePaths option:
import { join } from 'path';
import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte';
import { sass } from 'svelte-preprocess-sass';
export default {
...
plugins: [
...
svelte({
preprocess: {
style: sass({
includePaths: [
// Allow imports from 'node_modules'
join(__dirname, 'node_modules'),
]
}),
},
}),
],
};
For available options visit the sass and dart-sass docs.
The
sass function passes the second argument to svelte-preprocess-filter, e.g.:
...
sass(
{}, // Empty sass options
{ all: true } // Preprocess all styles
)
Take a look at the LukasHechenberger/sample-svelte-scss-lib repository for an example of how to create component libraries with extendable styles. (Discussed in #95)