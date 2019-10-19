Preprocess your Svelte component styles with PostCSS!

Uses postcss-load-config under the hood for config loading.

API

import sveltePreprocessPostcss from 'svelte-preprocess-postcss' const stylePreprocessor = sveltePreprocessPostcss({ configFilePath : '' , useConfigFile : true , plugins : [ require ( 'precss' ) ] })

preprocessorFunction = sveltePreprocessPostcss([context])

If no context is passed in, configuration options are loaded from postcss.config.js or .postcssrc.js starting in the current directory.

If you do pass in a context object/function, it is passed to postcss-load-config .

Besides whatever postcss-load-config does with the context, you can also provide these values:

configFilePath (optional string): If supplied, is used as the root path to use to look for a config file. Defaults to the current working directory.

(optional string): If supplied, is used as the root path to use to look for a config file. Defaults to the current working directory. useConfigFile (optional boolean): if false , the preprocessor won't go looking for any configuration file - the plugins property of the context object will be used by itself. Defaults to true .

You can both pass in a context object with plugins and whatnot, and also load from a config file - postcss-load-config handles merging those together.

Examples

const processed = await svelte.preprocess(source, { style : stylePreprocessor })

export default { plugins : [ svelte({ preprocess : { style : stylePreprocessor }, css(css) { css.write( `public/components.css` ) } }), ], }

License

WTFPL