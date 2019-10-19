Preprocess your Svelte component styles with PostCSS!
Uses postcss-load-config under the hood for config loading.
import sveltePreprocessPostcss from 'svelte-preprocess-postcss'
const stylePreprocessor = sveltePreprocessPostcss({
configFilePath: '',
useConfigFile: true,
plugins: [
require('precss')
]
})
preprocessorFunction = sveltePreprocessPostcss([context])
If no context is passed in, configuration options are loaded from postcss.config.js or .postcssrc.js starting in the current directory.
If you do pass in a context object/function, it is passed to
postcss-load-config.
Besides whatever
postcss-load-config does with the context, you can also provide these values:
configFilePath (optional string): If supplied, is used as the root path to use to look for a config file. Defaults to the current working directory.
useConfigFile (optional boolean): if
false, the preprocessor won't go looking for any configuration file - the
plugins property of the
context object will be used by itself. Defaults to
true.
You can both pass in a context object with plugins and whatnot, and also load from a config file -
postcss-load-config handles merging those together.
svelte.preprocess
const processed = await svelte.preprocess(source, {
style: stylePreprocessor
})
rollup-plugin-svelte
export default {
plugins: [
svelte({
preprocess: {
style: stylePreprocessor
},
css(css) {
css.write(`public/components.css`)
}
}),
],
}