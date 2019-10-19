openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spp

svelte-preprocess-postcss

by Josh Duff
1.1.1 (see all)

Use PostCSS to preprocess your styles in Svelte components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

903

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Preprocess your Svelte component styles with PostCSS!

Uses postcss-load-config under the hood for config loading.

API

import sveltePreprocessPostcss from 'svelte-preprocess-postcss'

const stylePreprocessor = sveltePreprocessPostcss({
    configFilePath: '',
    useConfigFile: true,
    plugins: [
        require('precss')
    ]
})

preprocessorFunction = sveltePreprocessPostcss([context])

If no context is passed in, configuration options are loaded from postcss.config.js or .postcssrc.js starting in the current directory.

If you do pass in a context object/function, it is passed to postcss-load-config.

Besides whatever postcss-load-config does with the context, you can also provide these values:

  • configFilePath (optional string): If supplied, is used as the root path to use to look for a config file. Defaults to the current working directory.
  • useConfigFile (optional boolean): if false, the preprocessor won't go looking for any configuration file - the plugins property of the context object will be used by itself. Defaults to true.

You can both pass in a context object with plugins and whatnot, and also load from a config file - postcss-load-config handles merging those together.

Examples

svelte.preprocess

const processed = await svelte.preprocess(source, {
    style: stylePreprocessor
})

rollup-plugin-svelte

export default {
    plugins: [
        svelte({
            preprocess: {
                style: stylePreprocessor
            },
            css(css) {
                css.write(`public/components.css`)
            }
        }),
    ],
}

License

WTFPL

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial