Allows to import
*.md files as Svelte component. Very useful when your components have a lot of formatted texts and you doesn't want to write it in HTML. It is based on superfast Marked markdown parser.
Install package:
npm i -D svelte-preprocess-markdown
Then, edit
rollup.config.js file:
// 1. import package
const {markdown} = require('svelte-preprocess-markdown');
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
svelte({
// 2. add '.md', to the extensions
extensions: ['.svelte','.md'],
// 3. add markdown preprocessor
preprocess: markdown()
})
]
}
<script>
import Child from './Child.svelte';
let name = 'world';
</script>
# Hello {name}!
This is text in `markdown` **notation**
<Child />
<style>
h1{
color:red
}
</style>
The
MDSv format is MDX-like way to write documents using imported Svelte-components.
import Block from './Block.svelte';
import { data } from './my_data.js';
# The MDSv example
You can use *components* and a *logic* inside doc:
<Block color="red">
My `data` list:
{#each data as item}
{item}
{/each}
</Block>
You can pass any options that are accepted by Marked.
...
plugins: [
svelte({
...
preprocess: markdown({
headerIds: false
})
...
})
]
...
If you need
renderer object for options, you can get it from the package:
const {Renderer} = require('svelte-preprocess-markdown');
const renderer = Renderer();
renderer.heading = function (text, level) {
...
};
const options = {renderer};