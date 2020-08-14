openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spm

svelte-preprocess-markdown

by Alexey Schebelev
2.7.3 (see all)

Write Svelte components in markdown syntax

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svelte-preprocess-markdown

Allows to import *.md files as Svelte component. Very useful when your components have a lot of formatted texts and you doesn't want to write it in HTML. It is based on superfast Marked markdown parser.

npm npm

Documentaton

  • Please, see the Docs for more info
  • Or try yourself in the our Playground

Installation

Install package:

npm i -D svelte-preprocess-markdown

Then, edit rollup.config.js file:


// 1. import package
const {markdown} = require('svelte-preprocess-markdown');

export default {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    svelte({
      // 2. add '.md', to the extensions  
      extensions: ['.svelte','.md'],
      // 3. add markdown preprocessor
      preprocess: markdown()
    })
  ]
}

Usage

Common usage

<script>
    import Child from './Child.svelte';
    let name = 'world';
</script>

# Hello {name}!

This is text in `markdown` **notation**

<Child />

<style>
    h1{
        color:red
    }
</style>

MDSv usage

The MDSv format is MDX-like way to write documents using imported Svelte-components.

import Block from './Block.svelte';
import { data } from './my_data.js';

# The MDSv example

You can use *components* and a *logic* inside doc:

<Block color="red">
  My `data` list:
  {#each data as item}
    {item}
  {/each}
</Block>

Options

You can pass any options that are accepted by Marked.

...
plugins: [
    svelte({
      ...
      preprocess: markdown({
          headerIds: false
      })
      ...
    })
  ]
...

Renderer

If you need renderer object for options, you can get it from the package:

const {Renderer} = require('svelte-preprocess-markdown');

const renderer = Renderer();

renderer.heading = function (text, level) {
    ...
};

const options = {renderer};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial