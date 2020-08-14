Allows to import *.md files as Svelte component. Very useful when your components have a lot of formatted texts and you doesn't want to write it in HTML. It is based on superfast Marked markdown parser.

Installation

Install package:

npm i -D svelte-preprocess-markdown

Then, edit rollup.config.js file:

const {markdown} = require ( 'svelte-preprocess-markdown' ); export default { plugins : [ svelte({ extensions : [ '.svelte' , '.md' ], preprocess : markdown() }) ] }

Usage

Common usage

< script > import Child from './Child.svelte'; let name = 'world'; </ script > # Hello {name}! This is text in `markdown` **notation** < Child /> < style > h1{ color:red } </ style >

MDSv usage

The MDSv format is MDX-like way to write documents using imported Svelte-components.

import Block from './Block.svelte'; import { data } from './my_data.js'; # The MDSv example You can use *components* and a *logic* inside doc: < Block color = "red" > My `data` list: {#each data as item} {item} {/each} </ Block >

Options

You can pass any options that are accepted by Marked.

... plugins: [ svelte({ ... preprocess: markdown({ headerIds : false }) ... }) ] ...

Renderer

If you need renderer object for options, you can get it from the package: