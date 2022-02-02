Generate CSS Modules classname on Svelte components
npm install --save-dev svelte-preprocess-cssmodules
Add the
module attribute to the
<style> tag to enable cssModules
<style module>
p { font-size: 14px; }
.red { color: red; }
</style>
<p class="red">My red text</p>
The component will be transformed to
<style>
p { font-size: 14px; }
.red-30_1IC { color: red; }
</style>
<p class="red-30_1IC">My red text</p>
Preprocessor can operate in the following modes:
native (default) - scopes classes with cssModules, anything else is unscoped
mixed - scopes non-class selectors with svelte scoping in addition to
native (same as preprocessor
v1)
scoped - scopes classes with svelte scoping in addition to
mixed
The mode can be set globally from the preprocessor options or locally to override the global settings per component.
Mixed mode
<style module="mixed">
p { font-size: 14px; }
.red { color: red; }
</style>
<p class="red">My red text</p>
generating
<style>
p.svelte-teyu13r { font-size: 14px; }
.red-30_1IC { color: red; }
</style>
<p class="red-30_1IC svelte-teyu13r">My red text</p>
Scoped mode
<style module="scoped">
p { font-size: 14px; }
.red { color: red; }
</style>
<p class="red">My red text</p>
generating
<style>
p.svelte-teyu13r { font-size: 14px; }
.red-30_1IC.svelte-teyu13r { color: red; }
</style>
<p class="red-30_1IC svelte-teyu13r">My red text</p>
Toggle a class on an element.
<script>
let isActive = true;
</script>
<style module>
.bold { font-weight: bold; }
</style>
<p class:bold={isActive}>My red text</p>
<p class="{isActive ? 'bold' : ''}">My blue text</p>
Generating
<style>
.bold-2jIMhI { font-weight: bold; }
</style>
<p class="bold-2jIMhI">My red text</p>
<p class="bold-2jIMhI">My blue text</p>
Use of shorthand
<script>
let active = true;
</script>
<style module>
.active { font-weight: bold; }
</style>
<p class:active>My active text</p>
Generating
<style>
.active-2jIMhI { font-weight: bold; }
</style>
<p class="active-2jIMhI">My active text</p>
Force a selector to be scoped within a component to prevent style inheritance on child components.
:local() is doing the opposite of
:global() and can only be used with the
native and
mixed mode on.
<!-- Parent Component-->
<style module>
.main em { color: grey; }
.main :local(strong) { font-weight: 900; }
</style>
<div class="main">
<p>My <em>main</em> lorem <strong>ipsum tuye</strong></p>
<ChildComponent />
</div>
<!-- Child Component-->
<style module>
/** Rule to override parent style **/
.child em { color: black; }
/**
* Not needed rule because of the use of :local()
.child strong { font-weight: 700 }
*/
</style>
<p class="child">My <em>secondary</em> lorem <strong>ipsum tuye</strong></p>
Generating
<!-- Parent Component-->
<style>
.main-Yu78Wr em { color: grey; }
.main-Yu78Wr strong.svelte-ery8ts { font-weight: 900; }
</style>
<div class="main-Yu78Wr">
<p>My <em>main</em> lorem <strong class="svelte-ery8ts">ipsum tuye</strong></p>
<ChildComponent />
</div>
<!-- Child Component-->
<style>
.child-uhRt2j em { color: black; }
</style>
<p class="child-uhRt2j">My <em>secondary</em> lorem <strong>ipsum tuye</strong></p>
When used on a class,
:local() applies the svelte scoping system to the selector. This could be useful when targetting global classnames.
<style module>
.actions {
padding: 10px;
}
/* target a css framework classname without replacing it*/
:local(.btn-primary) {
margin-right: 10px;
}
</style>
<div class="actions">
<button class="btn btn-primary">Ok</button>
<button class="btn btn-default">Cancel</button>
</div>
Generating
<style>
.actions-7Fhti9 {
padding: 10px;
}
.btn-primary.svelte-saq8ts {
margin-right: 10px;
}
</style>
<div class="actions-7Fhti9">
<button class="btn btn-primary svelte-saq8ts">Ok</button>
<button class="btn btn-default">Cancel</button>
</div>
Alternatively, styles can be created into an external file and imported onto a svelte component from the
<script> tag. The name referring to the import can then be used in the markup targetting any existing classname of the stylesheet.
parseExternalSylesheet need to be enabled.
FILENAME.module.css in order to be processed.
Note: The import option is only meant for stylesheets relative to the component. You will have to set your own bundler in order to import node_modules packages css files.
/** style.module.css **/
.red { color: red; }
.blue { color: blue; }
<!-- Svelte component -->
<script>
import style from './style.module.css';
</script>
<p class={style.red}>My red text</p>
<p class={style.blue}>My blue text</p>
Generated code
<style>
.red-en-6pb { color: red; }
.blue-oVk-n1 { color: blue; }
</style>
<p class="red-en-6pb">My red text</p>
<p class="blue-oVk-n1">My blue text</p>
/** style.module.css **/
section { padding: 10px; }
.red { color: red; }
.blue { color: blue; }
.bold { font-weight: bold; }
<!-- Svelte component -->
<script>
import { red, blue } from './style.module.css';
</script>
<section>
<p class={red}>My <span class="bold">red</span> text</p>
<p class="{blue} bold">My blue text</p>
</section>
Generated code
<style>
section { padding: 10px; }
.red-1sPexk { color: red; }
.blue-oVkn13 { color: blue; }
.bold-18te3n { font-weight: bold; }
</style>
<section>
<p class="red-1sPexk">My <span class="bold-18te3n">red</span> text</p>
<p class="blue-oVkn13 bold-18te3n">My blue text</p>
</section>
The kebab-case classnames are being transformed to a camelCase version on imports to facilitate their use on Markup and Javascript.
/** style.module.css **/
.success { color: green; }
.error-message {
color: red;
text-decoration: line-through;
}
<script>
import css from './style.module.css';
</script>
<p class={css.success}>My success text</p>
<p class="{css.errorMessage}">My error message</p>
<!-- OR -->
<script>
import { success, errorMessage } from './style.module.css';
</script>
<p class={success}>My success message</p>
<p class={errorMessage}>My error message</p>
Generated code
<style>
.success-3BIYsG { color: green; }
.error-message-16LSOn {
color: red;
text-decoration: line-through;
}
</style>
<p class="success-3BIYsG">My success messge</p>
<p class="error-message-16LSOn">My error message</p>
If a css file is being imported without a name, the cssModules will still be applied to the classes of the stylesheet.
/** style.module.css **/
p { font-size: 18px; }
.success { color: green; }
<script>
import './style.module.css'
</script>
<p class="success">My success message</p>
<p>My another message</p>
Generated code
<style>
p { font-size: 18px; }
.success-vg78j0 { color: green; }
</style>
<p class="success-vg78j0">My success messge</p>
<p>My error message</p>
Use the Svelte's builtin
class: directive or javascript template to display a class dynamically.
Note: the shorthand directive is NOT working with imported CSS Module identifiers.
<script>
import { success, error } from './style.module.css';
let isSuccess = true;
$: notice = isSuccess ? success : error;
</script>
<button on:click={() => isSuccess = !isSuccess}>Toggle</button>
<!-- Error -->
<p class:success>Success</p>
<!-- Ok -->
<p
class:success={isSuccess}
class:error={!isSuccess}>Notice</p>
<p class={notice}>Notice</p>
<p class={isSuccess ? success : error}>Notice</p>
To be used with the plugin
rollup-plugin-svelte.
import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte';
import cssModules from 'svelte-preprocess-cssmodules';
export default {
...
plugins: [
svelte({
preprocess: [
cssModules(),
]
}),
]
...
}
To be used with the loader
svelte-loader.
const cssModules = require('svelte-preprocess-cssmodules');
module.exports = {
...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svelte$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: 'svelte-loader',
options: {
preprocess: [
cssModules(),
]
}
}
]
}
]
}
...
}
As the module distribution is targetting
esnext,
Node.js 14 or above is required
in order to work.
// svelte.config.js
import cssModules from 'svelte-preprocess-cssmodules';
const config = {
...
preprocess: [
cssModules(),
]
};
export default config;
Chaining several preprocessors may lead to errors if the svelte parser and walker is being manipulated multiple time. This issue is due to the way svelte runs its preprocessor in two phases. Read more here
In that situation, we recommend the use of the package
svelte-as-markup-preprocessor.
npm install --save-dev svelte-as-markup-preprocessor
Example with typescript
// import packages
const { typescript } = require('svelte-preprocess');
const { asMarkupPreprocessor } = require('svelte-as-markup-preprocessor');
const cssModules = require('svelte-preprocess-cssmodules');
...
// svelte config
preprocess: [
asMarkupPreprocessor([
typescript()
]),
cssModules()
],
...
Pass an object of the following properties
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
getLocalIdent
Function
undefined
|Generate the classname by specifying a function instead of using the built-in interpolation
hashSeeder
{Array}
['style', 'filepath', 'classname']
|An array of keys to base the hash on
includeAttributes
{Array}
[]
|An array of attributes to parse along with
class
includePaths
{Array}
[] (Any)
|An array of paths to be processed
localIdentName
{String}
"[local]-[hash:base64:6]"
|A rule using any available token
mode
native\|mixed\|scoped
native
|The preprocess mode to use
parseExternalStylesheet
{Boolean}
false
|Enable parsing on imported external stylesheet
parseStyleTag
{Boolean}
true
|Enable parsing on style tag
useAsDefaultScoping
{Boolean}
false
|Replace svelte scoping globally
getLocalIdent
Customize the creation of the classname instead of relying on the built-in function.
function getLocalIdent(
context: {
context: string, // the context path
resourcePath: string, // path + filename
},
localIdentName: {
template: string, // the template rule
interpolatedName: string, // the built-in generated classname
},
className: string, // the classname string
content: {
markup: string, // the markup content
style: string, // the style content
}
): string {
return `your_generated_classname`;
}
Example of use
# Directory
SvelteApp
└─ src
├─ App.svelte
└─ components
└─ Button.svelte
<!-- Button.svelte -->
<button class="red">Ok</button>
<style>
.red { background-color: red; }
</style>
// Preprocess config
...
preprocess: [
cssModules({
localIdentName: '[path][name]__[local]',
getLocalIdent: (context, { interpolatedName }) => {
return interpolatedName.toLowerCase().replace('src_', '');
// svelteapp_components_button__red;
}
})
],
...
hashSeeder
Set the source to create the hash from (when using
[hash] /
[contenthash]).
The list of available keys are:
style the content of the style tag (or the imported stylesheet)
filepath the path of the component
classname the local className
Example of use
// Preprocess config
...
preprocess: [
cssModules({
hashSeeder: ['filepath'],
})
],
...
<button class="success">Ok</button>
<button class="cancel">Cancel</button>
<style module>
.success { background-color: green; }
.cancel { background-color: gray; }
</style>
Generating
<button class="success-yr6RT">Ok</button>
<button class="cancel-yr6RT">Cancel</button>
<style>
.success-yr6RT { background-color: green; }
.cancel-yr6RT { background-color: gray; }
</style>
includeAttributes
Add other attributes than
class to be parsed by the preprocesser
// Preprocess config
...
preprocess: [
cssModules({
includeAttributes: ['data-color', 'classname'],
})
],
...
<button class="red" data-color="red">Red</button>
<button class="red" classname="blue">Red or Blue</button>
<style module>
.red { background-color: red; }
.blue { background-color: blue; }
</style>
Generating
<button class="red-yr6RT" data-color="red-yr6RT">Red</button>
<button class="red-yr6RT" classname="blue-aE4qW">Red or Blue</button>
<style>
.red-yr6RT { background-color: red; }
.blue-aE4qW { background-color: blue; }
</style>
localIdentName
Inspired by webpack interpolateName, here is the list of tokens:
[local] the targeted classname
[ext] the extension of the resource
[name] the basename of the resource
[path] the path of the resource
[folder] the folder the resource is in
[contenthash] or
[hash] (they are the same) the hash of the resource content (by default it's the hex digest of the md4 hash)
[<hashType>:contenthash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally one can configure
sha1,
md4,
md5,
sha256,
sha512
hex,
base26,
base32,
base36,
base49,
base52,
base58,
base62,
base64
length the length in chars
useAsDefaultScoping
Globally replace the default svelte scoping by the cssModules scoping. As a result, the
module attribute to
<style> becomes unnecessary.
// Preprocess config
...
preprocess: [
cssModules([
useAsDefaultScoping: true
]),
],
...
<h1 class="title">Welcome</h1>
<style>
.title { color: blue }
</style>
Generating
<h1 class="title-erYt1">Welcome</h1>
<style>
.title-erYt1 { color: blue }
</style>
Beware
The enabled option will applied cssModules scoping to all imported Svelte files, even the ones coming from
node_modules. When using a third party library, make sure the compiled version is being imported. In the case of a raw svelte file, it might break its styling.
To prevent any scoping conflict, it is recommended to associate the option
useAsDefaultScoping with
includePaths.
// Preprocess config
...
preprocess: [
cssModules([
useAsDefaultScoping: true,
includePaths: ['./src'],
]),
],
...
If you want to migrate an existing project to
v2 keeping the approach of the 1st version, follow the steps below:
mixed mode from the global settings.
// Preprocess config
...
preprocess: [
cssModules([
mode: 'mixed',
]),
],
...
$style. prefix from the html markup
module to
<style> within your components.
<style module>
...
</style>
Rollup Config
export default {
...
plugins: [
svelte({
preprocess: [
cssModules({
includePaths: ['src'],
localIdentName: '[hash:base64:10]',
}),
]
}),
]
...
}
Svelte Component
<style module>
.modal {
position: fixed;
}
.wrapper {
padding: 0.5rem 1rem;
}
.body {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
.modal button {
background-color: white;
}
.cancel {
background-color: #f2f2f2;
}
</style>
<section class="modal">
<header class="wrapper">My Modal Title</header>
<div class="body wrapper">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit, amet consectetur.</p>
</div>
<footer class="wrapper">
<button>Ok</button>
<button class="cancel">Cancel</button>
</footer>
</section>
Final html code generated by svelte
<style>
._329TyLUs9c {
position: fixed;
}
.Re123xDTGv {
padding: 0.5rem 1rem;
}
._1HPUBXtzNG {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
._329TyLUs9c button {
background-color: white;
}
._1xhJxRwWs7 {
background-color: #f2f2f2;
}
</style>
<section class="_329TyLUs9c">
<header class="Re123xDTGv">My Modal Title</header>
<div class="_1HPUBXtzNG Re123xDTGv">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit, amet consectetur.</p>
</div>
<footer class="Re123xDTGv">
<button>Ok</button>
<button class="_1xhJxRwWs7">Cancel</button>
</footer>
</section>
While the native CSS Scoped system should be largely enough to avoid class conflict, it could find its limit when working on a hybrid project. On a non full Svelte application, paying attention to the name of a class would be no less different than to a regular html project. For example, on the modal component above, It would have been wiser to namespace some of the classes such as
.modal-body and
.modal-cancel in order to prevent inheriting styles from other
.body and
.cancel classes.