Svelte preprocess CSS Modules

Generate CSS Modules classname on Svelte components

npm install --save-dev svelte-preprocess-cssmodules

Usage

Add the module attribute to the <style> tag to enable cssModules

< style module > p { font-size : 14px ; } .red { color : red; } </ style > < p class = "red" > My red text </ p >

The component will be transformed to

< style > p { font-size : 14px ; } .red-30_1IC { color : red; } </ style > < p class = "red-30_1IC" > My red text </ p >

Modes

Preprocessor can operate in the following modes:

native (default) - scopes classes with cssModules, anything else is unscoped

(default) - scopes classes with cssModules, anything else is unscoped mixed - scopes non-class selectors with svelte scoping in addition to native (same as preprocessor v1 )

- scopes non-class selectors with svelte scoping in addition to (same as preprocessor ) scoped - scopes classes with svelte scoping in addition to mixed

The mode can be set globally from the preprocessor options or locally to override the global settings per component.

Mixed mode

< style module = "mixed" > p { font-size : 14px ; } .red { color : red; } </ style > < p class = "red" > My red text </ p >

generating

< style > p .svelte-teyu13r { font-size : 14px ; } .red-30_1IC { color : red; } </ style > < p class = "red-30_1IC svelte-teyu13r" > My red text </ p >

Scoped mode

< style module = "scoped" > p { font-size : 14px ; } .red { color : red; } </ style > < p class = "red" > My red text </ p >

generating

< style > p .svelte-teyu13r { font-size : 14px ; } .red-30_1IC .svelte-teyu13r { color : red; } </ style > < p class = "red-30_1IC svelte-teyu13r" > My red text </ p >

Class directive

Toggle a class on an element.

< script > let isActive = true ; </ script > < style module > .bold { font-weight : bold; } </ style > < p class:bold = {isActive} > My red text </ p > < p class = "{isActive ? 'bold' : ''}" > My blue text </ p >

Generating

< style > .bold-2jIMhI { font-weight : bold; } </ style > < p class = "bold-2jIMhI" > My red text </ p > < p class = "bold-2jIMhI" > My blue text </ p >

Use of shorthand

< script > let active = true ; </ script > < style module > .active { font-weight : bold; } </ style > < p class:active > My active text </ p >

Generating

< style > .active-2jIMhI { font-weight : bold; } </ style > < p class = "active-2jIMhI" > My active text </ p >

Local selector

Force a selector to be scoped within a component to prevent style inheritance on child components.

:local() is doing the opposite of :global() and can only be used with the native and mixed mode on.

< style module > .main em { color : grey; } .main :local(strong) { font-weight : 900 ; } </ style > < div class = "main" > < p > My < em > main </ em > lorem < strong > ipsum tuye </ strong > </ p > < ChildComponent /> </ div >

< style module > .child em { color : black; } </ style > < p class = "child" > My < em > secondary </ em > lorem < strong > ipsum tuye </ strong > </ p >

Generating

< style > .main-Yu78Wr em { color : grey; } .main-Yu78Wr strong .svelte-ery8ts { font-weight : 900 ; } </ style > < div class = "main-Yu78Wr" > < p > My < em > main </ em > lorem < strong class = "svelte-ery8ts" > ipsum tuye </ strong > </ p > < ChildComponent /> </ div >

< style > .child-uhRt2j em { color : black; } </ style > < p class = "child-uhRt2j" > My < em > secondary </ em > lorem < strong > ipsum tuye </ strong > </ p >

When used on a class, :local() applies the svelte scoping system to the selector. This could be useful when targetting global classnames.

< style module > .actions { padding : 10px ; } :local(.btn-primary) { margin-right : 10px ; } </ style > < div class = "actions" > < button class = "btn btn-primary" > Ok </ button > < button class = "btn btn-default" > Cancel </ button > </ div >

Generating

< style > .actions-7Fhti9 { padding : 10px ; } .btn-primary .svelte-saq8ts { margin-right : 10px ; } </ style > < div class = "actions-7Fhti9" > < button class = "btn btn-primary svelte-saq8ts" > Ok </ button > < button class = "btn btn-default" > Cancel </ button > </ div >

Import styles from an external stylesheet

Alternatively, styles can be created into an external file and imported onto a svelte component from the <script> tag. The name referring to the import can then be used in the markup targetting any existing classname of the stylesheet.

The option parseExternalSylesheet need to be enabled.

need to be enabled. The css file must follow the convention FILENAME.module.css in order to be processed.

Note: The import option is only meant for stylesheets relative to the component. You will have to set your own bundler in order to import node_modules packages css files.

.red { color : red; } .blue { color : blue; }

< script > import style from './style.module.css' ; </ script > < p class = {style.red} > My red text </ p > < p class = {style.blue} > My blue text </ p >

Generated code

< style > .red-en-6pb { color : red; } .blue-oVk-n1 { color : blue; } </ style > < p class = "red-en-6pb" > My red text </ p > < p class = "blue-oVk-n1" > My blue text </ p >

Destructuring import

section { padding : 10px ; } .red { color : red; } .blue { color : blue; } .bold { font-weight : bold; }

< script > import { red, blue } from './style.module.css' ; </ script > < section > < p class = {red} > My < span class = "bold" > red </ span > text </ p > < p class = "{blue} bold" > My blue text </ p > </ section >

Generated code

< style > section { padding : 10px ; } .red-1sPexk { color : red; } .blue-oVkn13 { color : blue; } .bold-18te3n { font-weight : bold; } </ style > < section > < p class = "red-1sPexk" > My < span class = "bold-18te3n" > red </ span > text </ p > < p class = "blue-oVkn13 bold-18te3n" > My blue text </ p > </ section >

kebab-case situation

The kebab-case classnames are being transformed to a camelCase version on imports to facilitate their use on Markup and Javascript.

.success { color : green; } .error-message { color : red; text-decoration : line-through; }

< script > import css from './style.module.css' ; </ script > < p class = {css.success} > My success text </ p > < p class = "{css.errorMessage}" > My error message </ p > < script > import { success, errorMessage } from './style.module.css' ; </ script > < p class = {success} > My success message </ p > < p class = {errorMessage} > My error message </ p >

Generated code

< style > .success-3BIYsG { color : green; } .error-message-16LSOn { color : red; text-decoration : line-through; } </ style > < p class = "success-3BIYsG" > My success messge </ p > < p class = "error-message-16LSOn" > My error message </ p >

Unnamed import

If a css file is being imported without a name, the cssModules will still be applied to the classes of the stylesheet.

p { font-size : 18px ; } .success { color : green; }

< script > import './style.module.css' </ script > < p class = "success" > My success message </ p > < p > My another message </ p >

Generated code

< style > p { font-size : 18px ; } .success-vg78j0 { color : green; } </ style > < p class = "success-vg78j0" > My success messge </ p > < p > My error message </ p >

Directive and Dynamic class

Use the Svelte's builtin class: directive or javascript template to display a class dynamically.

Note: the shorthand directive is NOT working with imported CSS Module identifiers.

< script > import { success, error } from './style.module.css' ; let isSuccess = true ; $: notice = isSuccess ? success : error; </ script > < button on:click = {() => isSuccess = !isSuccess}>Toggle </ button > < p class:success > Success </ p > < p class:success = {isSuccess} class:error = {!isSuccess} > Notice </ p > < p class = {notice} > Notice </ p > < p class = {isSuccess ? success : error }> Notice </ p >

Configuration

Rollup

To be used with the plugin rollup-plugin-svelte .

import svelte from 'rollup-plugin-svelte' ; import cssModules from 'svelte-preprocess-cssmodules' ; export default { ... plugins: [ svelte({ preprocess : [ cssModules(), ] }), ] ... }

Webpack

To be used with the loader svelte-loader .

const cssModules = require ( 'svelte-preprocess-cssmodules' ); module .exports = { ... module: { rules : [ { test : /\.svelte$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ { loader : 'svelte-loader' , options : { preprocess : [ cssModules(), ] } } ] } ] } ... }

SvelteKit

As the module distribution is targetting esnext , Node.js 14 or above is required in order to work.

import cssModules from 'svelte-preprocess-cssmodules' ; const config = { ... preprocess: [ cssModules(), ] }; export default config;

Svelte Preprocess

Chaining several preprocessors may lead to errors if the svelte parser and walker is being manipulated multiple time. This issue is due to the way svelte runs its preprocessor in two phases. Read more here

In that situation, we recommend the use of the package svelte-as-markup-preprocessor .

npm install --save-dev svelte-as-markup-preprocessor

Example with typescript

const { typescript } = require ( 'svelte-preprocess' ); const { asMarkupPreprocessor } = require ( 'svelte-as-markup-preprocessor' ); const cssModules = require ( 'svelte-preprocess-cssmodules' ); ... preprocess : [ asMarkupPreprocessor([ typescript() ]), cssModules() ], ...

Options

Pass an object of the following properties

Name Type Default Description getLocalIdent Function undefined Generate the classname by specifying a function instead of using the built-in interpolation hashSeeder {Array} ['style', 'filepath', 'classname'] An array of keys to base the hash on includeAttributes {Array} [] An array of attributes to parse along with class includePaths {Array} [] (Any) An array of paths to be processed localIdentName {String} "[local]-[hash:base64:6]" A rule using any available token mode native\|mixed\|scoped native The preprocess mode to use parseExternalStylesheet {Boolean} false Enable parsing on imported external stylesheet parseStyleTag {Boolean} true Enable parsing on style tag useAsDefaultScoping {Boolean} false Replace svelte scoping globally

getLocalIdent

Customize the creation of the classname instead of relying on the built-in function.

function getLocalIdent ( context: { context: string , resourcePath: string , }, localIdentName: { template: string , interpolatedName: string , }, className: string , content: { markup: string , style: string , } ): string { return `your_generated_classname` ; }

Example of use

SvelteApp └─ src ├─ App.svelte └─ components └─ Button.svelte

< button class = "red" > Ok </ button > < style > .red { background-color : red; } </ style >

... preprocess: [ cssModules({ localIdentName : '[path][name]__[local]' , getLocalIdent : ( context, { interpolatedName } ) => { return interpolatedName.toLowerCase().replace( 'src_' , '' ); } }) ], ...

hashSeeder

Set the source to create the hash from (when using [hash] / [contenthash] ).

The list of available keys are:

style the content of the style tag (or the imported stylesheet)

the content of the style tag (or the imported stylesheet) filepath the path of the component

the path of the component classname the local className

Example of use

... preprocess: [ cssModules({ hashSeeder : [ 'filepath' ], }) ], ...

< button class = "success" > Ok </ button > < button class = "cancel" > Cancel </ button > < style module > .success { background-color : green; } .cancel { background-color : gray; } </ style >

Generating

< button class = "success-yr6RT" > Ok </ button > < button class = "cancel-yr6RT" > Cancel </ button > < style > .success-yr6RT { background-color : green; } .cancel-yr6RT { background-color : gray; } </ style >

includeAttributes

Add other attributes than class to be parsed by the preprocesser

... preprocess: [ cssModules({ includeAttributes : [ 'data-color' , 'classname' ], }) ], ...

< button class = "red" data-color = "red" > Red </ button > < button class = "red" classname = "blue" > Red or Blue </ button > < style module > .red { background-color : red; } .blue { background-color : blue; } </ style >

Generating

< button class = "red-yr6RT" data-color = "red-yr6RT" > Red </ button > < button class = "red-yr6RT" classname = "blue-aE4qW" > Red or Blue </ button > < style > .red-yr6RT { background-color : red; } .blue-aE4qW { background-color : blue; } </ style >

localIdentName

Inspired by webpack interpolateName, here is the list of tokens:

[local] the targeted classname

the targeted classname [ext] the extension of the resource

the extension of the resource [name] the basename of the resource

the basename of the resource [path] the path of the resource

the path of the resource [folder] the folder the resource is in

the folder the resource is in [contenthash] or [hash] (they are the same) the hash of the resource content (by default it's the hex digest of the md4 hash)

or (they are the same) the hash of the resource content (by default it's the hex digest of the md4 hash) [<hashType>:contenthash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally one can configure other hashTypes, i. e. sha1 , md4 , md5 , sha256 , sha512 other digestTypes, i. e. hex , base26 , base32 , base36 , base49 , base52 , base58 , base62 , base64 and length the length in chars

optionally one can configure

useAsDefaultScoping

Globally replace the default svelte scoping by the cssModules scoping. As a result, the module attribute to <style> becomes unnecessary.

... preprocess: [ cssModules([ useAsDefaultScoping: true ]), ], ...

< h1 class = "title" > Welcome </ h1 > < style > .title { color : blue } </ style >

Generating

< h1 class = "title-erYt1" > Welcome </ h1 > < style > .title-erYt1 { color : blue } </ style >

Beware

The enabled option will applied cssModules scoping to all imported Svelte files, even the ones coming from node_modules . When using a third party library, make sure the compiled version is being imported. In the case of a raw svelte file, it might break its styling.

To prevent any scoping conflict, it is recommended to associate the option useAsDefaultScoping with includePaths .

... preprocess: [ cssModules([ useAsDefaultScoping: true , includePaths : [ './src' ], ]), ], ...

Migrating from v1

If you want to migrate an existing project to v2 keeping the approach of the 1st version, follow the steps below:

Set the mixed mode from the global settings. ... preprocess: [ cssModules([ mode: 'mixed' , ]), ], ...

mode from the global settings. Remove all $style. prefix from the html markup

prefix from the html markup Add the attribute module to <style> within your components. < style module > ... </ style >

Code Example

Rollup Config

export default { ... plugins: [ svelte({ preprocess : [ cssModules({ includePaths : [ 'src' ], localIdentName : '[hash:base64:10]' , }), ] }), ] ... }

Svelte Component

< style module > .modal { position : fixed; } .wrapper { padding : 0.5rem 1rem ; } .body { flex : 1 0 0 ; } .modal button { background-color : white; } .cancel { background-color : #f2f2f2 ; } </ style > < section class = "modal" > < header class = "wrapper" > My Modal Title </ header > < div class = "body wrapper" > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit, amet consectetur. </ p > </ div > < footer class = "wrapper" > < button > Ok </ button > < button class = "cancel" > Cancel </ button > </ footer > </ section >

Final html code generated by svelte

< style > ._329TyLUs9c { position : fixed; } .Re123xDTGv { padding : 0.5rem 1rem ; } ._1HPUBXtzNG { flex : 1 0 0 ; } ._329TyLUs9c button { background-color : white; } ._1xhJxRwWs7 { background-color : #f2f2f2 ; } </ style > < section class = "_329TyLUs9c" > < header class = "Re123xDTGv" > My Modal Title </ header > < div class = "_1HPUBXtzNG Re123xDTGv" > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit, amet consectetur. </ p > </ div > < footer class = "Re123xDTGv" > < button > Ok </ button > < button class = "_1xhJxRwWs7" > Cancel </ button > </ footer > </ section >

Why CSS Modules on Svelte

While the native CSS Scoped system should be largely enough to avoid class conflict, it could find its limit when working on a hybrid project. On a non full Svelte application, paying attention to the name of a class would be no less different than to a regular html project. For example, on the modal component above, It would have been wiser to namespace some of the classes such as .modal-body and .modal-cancel in order to prevent inheriting styles from other .body and .cancel classes.

License

MIT