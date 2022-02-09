A Svelte preprocessor with sensible defaults and support for: PostCSS, SCSS, Less, Stylus, CoffeeScript, TypeScript, Pug and much more.
Svelte's own parser understands only JavaScript, CSS and its HTML-like syntax. To make it possible to write components in other languages, such as TypeScript or SCSS,
Svelte provides the preprocess API, which allows to easily transform the content of your
markup and your
style/
script tags.
Writing your own preprocessor for, i.e SCSS is easy enough, but it can be cumbersome to have to always configure multiple preprocessors for the languages you'll be using.
svelte-preprocess is a custom svelte preprocessor that acts as a facilitator to use other languages with Svelte, providing multiple features, sensible defaults and a less noisy development experience.
It is recommended to use with
svelte.config.js file, located at the project root. For other usage, please refer to usage documentation.
import preprocess from 'svelte-preprocess';
const config = {
preprocess: preprocess({ ... })
}
export default config;
Vue-like support for defining your markup between a specific tag. The default tag is
template but it can be customized.
<template>
<div>Hey</div>
</template>
<style></style>
<script></script>
<template src="./template.html"></template>
<script src="./script.js"></script>
<style src="./style.css"></style>
global attribute
Add a
global attribute to your
style tag and instead of scoping the CSS, all of its content will be interpreted as global style.
<style global>
div {
color: red;
}
</style>
:global rule
Use a
:global rule to only expose parts of the stylesheet:
<style lang="scss">
.scoped-style {
}
:global {
@import 'global-stylesheet.scss';
.global-style {
.global-child-style {
}
}
}
</style>
Works best with nesting-enabled CSS preprocessors, but regular CSS selectors like
div :global .global1 .global2 are also supported.
Note: needs PostCSS to be installed.
svelte-preprocess allows you to run your component code through Babel before sending it to the compiler, allowing you to use new language features such as optional operators and nullish coalescing. However, note that Babel should transpile your component code to the javascript version supported by the Svelte compiler, so ES6+.
For example, with
@babel/preset-env your config could be:
import preprocess from 'svelte-preprocess'
...
preprocess: preprocess({
babel: {
presets: [
[
'@babel/preset-env',
{
loose: true,
// No need for babel to resolve modules
modules: false,
targets: {
// ! Very important. Target es6+
esmodules: true,
},
},
],
],
},
});
...
Note: If you want to transpile your app to be supported in older browsers, you must run babel from the context of your bundler.
Replace a set of string patterns in your components markup by passing an array of
[RegExp, ReplaceFn | string], the same arguments received by the
String.prototype.replace method.
In example, to replace inject the value of
process.env.NODE_ENV:
autoPreprocess({
replace: [[/process\.env\.NODE_ENV/g, JSON.stringify(process.env.NODE_ENV)]],
});
Which, in a production environment, would turn
{#if process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'development'}
<h1>Production environment!</h1>
{/if}
into
{#if "production" !== 'development'}
<h1>Production environment!</h1>
{/if}
The current supported languages out-of-the-box are Sass, Stylus, Less, CoffeeScript, TypeScript, Pug, PostCSS, Babel.
<template lang="pug">
div Posts +each('posts as post') a(href="{post.url}") {post.title}
</template>
<script lang="ts">
export const hello: string = 'world';
</script>
<style src="./style.scss"></style>