openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

svelte-portal

by Roman Rodych
2.1.2 (see all)

Svelte component for rendering outside the DOM of parent component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Svelte component for rendering outside the DOM of parent component

Idea borrowed from here: https://github.com/sveltejs/svelte/issues/3088#issuecomment-505785516

Installation

npm install --save svelte-portal

or

yarn add svelte-portal

Usage Portal component

The <Portal /> component has only one property: target

target can be a HTMLElement target={document.body} or a css selector target="#modals" that points to an already existing element.

When no target is given it defaults to: document.body.

Example

<script>
  import Portal from "svelte-portal";
</script>

<Portal target="body">
  <div class="toast">Entity successfully updated!</div>
</Portal>

Usage portal action

The functionality can also be applied to DOM elements directly via a svelte action:

Example

<script>
  import { portal } from "svelte-portal";
</script>

<div class="toast" use:portal={"body"} hidden>Entity successfully updated!</div>

The hidden atrribute is only needed when using ssr, when portal has moved the element to it's targetted location it removes the hidden attribute.

TypeScript support

<script lang="ts"> users should import from "svelte-portal/src/Portal.svelte" instead of "svelte-portal" to get typing support.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial