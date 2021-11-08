Svelte component for rendering outside the DOM of parent component

Idea borrowed from here: https://github.com/sveltejs/svelte/issues/3088#issuecomment-505785516

Installation

npm install --save svelte-portal

or

yarn add svelte-portal

Usage Portal component

The <Portal /> component has only one property: target

target can be a HTMLElement target={document.body} or a css selector target="#modals" that points to an already existing element.

When no target is given it defaults to: document.body .

Example

< script > import Portal from "svelte-portal" ; </ script > < Portal target = "body" > < div class = "toast" > Entity successfully updated! </ div > </ Portal >

Usage portal action

The functionality can also be applied to DOM elements directly via a svelte action:

Example

< script > import { portal } from "svelte-portal" ; </ script > < div class = "toast" use:portal = { " body "} hidden > Entity successfully updated! </ div >

The hidden atrribute is only needed when using ssr, when portal has moved the element to it's targetted location it removes the hidden attribute.

TypeScript support