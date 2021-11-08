Svelte component for rendering outside the DOM of parent component
Idea borrowed from here: https://github.com/sveltejs/svelte/issues/3088#issuecomment-505785516
npm install --save svelte-portal
or
yarn add svelte-portal
The
<Portal /> component has only one property:
target
target can be a HTMLElement
target={document.body} or a css selector
target="#modals" that points to an already existing element.
When no target is given it defaults to:
document.body.
<script>
import Portal from "svelte-portal";
</script>
<Portal target="body">
<div class="toast">Entity successfully updated!</div>
</Portal>
The functionality can also be applied to DOM elements directly via a svelte action:
<script>
import { portal } from "svelte-portal";
</script>
<div class="toast" use:portal={"body"} hidden>Entity successfully updated!</div>
The
hidden atrribute is only needed when using ssr, when portal has moved the element to it's targetted location it removes the hidden attribute.
<script lang="ts"> users should import from
"svelte-portal/src/Portal.svelte" instead of
"svelte-portal" to get typing support.