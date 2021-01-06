Persist your svelte store in localStorage or sessionStorage .

Install

npm install --save svelte-persistent-store

Usage

Persist to localStorage

import { writable, readable, derived } from 'svelte-persistent-store/dist/local' ; import { local } from 'svelte-persistent-store' ; const { writable, readable, derived } = local; const count = writable( 'count' , 0 ); count.set( 1 );

Persist to sessionStorage

import { writable, readable, derived } from 'svelte-persistent-store/dist/session' ; import { session } from 'svelte-persistent-store' ; const { writable, readable, derived } = session; const count = writable( 'count' , 0 ); count.set( 1 );

API

key parameter is used by localStorage and sessionStorage to store and retrieve the value.

The Storage interface specification only allows string values, therefore this library serializes stored values as JSON.