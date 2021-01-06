openbase logo
sps

svelte-persistent-store

by Andrea Salamone
0.1.6 (see all)

Persist your svelte store in localStorage or sessionStorage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

169

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svelte-persistent-store

npm version Build Status

Persist your svelte store in localStorage or sessionStorage.

Install

npm install --save svelte-persistent-store

Usage

Persist to localStorage

import { writable, readable, derived } from 'svelte-persistent-store/dist/local';
// or
import { local } from 'svelte-persistent-store';
const { writable, readable, derived } = local;

const count = writable('count', 0);

count.set(1);

Persist to sessionStorage

import { writable, readable, derived } from 'svelte-persistent-store/dist/session';
// or
import { session } from 'svelte-persistent-store';
const { writable, readable, derived } = session;

const count = writable('count', 0);

count.set(1);

API

key parameter is used by localStorage and sessionStorage to store and retrieve the value.

The Storage interface specification only allows string values, therefore this library serializes stored values as JSON.

// writable store of `T` values
store = writable(key: string, value: T, (set: (value: T) => void) => () => void)
// readable store of `T` values
store = readable(key: string, value: T, (set: (value: T) => void) => () => void)
// store of `U` values derived from store `a` of `T` values
store = derived(key: string, a, callback: (a: T, set: (value: U) => void) => void | () => void, initial_value: U)
// store of `U` values derived from stores `[a, ...b]` of `[T1, T2, ...]` values
store = derived(key: string, [a, ...b], callback: ([a: T1, ...b], set: (value: U) => void) => void | () => void, initial_value: U)
// get value from a store (re-export from 'svelte/store')
value: any = get(store)

