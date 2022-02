Use observables in svelte components with ease. svelte-observable wraps Observables with svelte's reactive stores so that all you have to do is {#await $...} in your templates. This allows you to work with Observable libraries like RxJS and zen-observable with the convenience and built-in support of svelte's reactive stores.

{#await $values} Loading until first value {:then value} Will be re-rendered as values come in {:catch error} Errors are handled too {/await} < script > import { observe } from 'svelte-observable' ; import { list } from './api' ; const values = observe(list()); </ script >

observe

Wrap an observable as a reactive store with an initial deferred value for compatibility with {#await ...} . Wrapped observables return a chain of promises in one of three promise states:

pending - No value or error has been received yet

fulfilled - Received a value

rejected - Received an error

< script > import { observe } from 'svelte-observable' ; const results = query({}); const results_store = observe(results); function query ( ) { return new Observable( observer => { }) } </ script > {#await $results_store} pending - No value or error has been received yet {:then result} fulfilled - Received a value {:catch error} rejected - Received an error {/await}

flat

Flatten a store/observable of stores/observables, unsubscribing from the previous store/observable as new values come in. This method is similar to switchMap in RxJS.