Svelte notifications

Simple and flexible notifications system for Svelte 3

Demonstration

https://svelte-notifications.netlify.com

Getting started

npm install --save svelte-notifications

Basic usage

// MainComponent.svelte <script> import Notifications from 'svelte-notifications'; import App from './App.svelte'; </script> <Notifications> <App /> </Notifications>

// ChildrenComponent.svelte <script> import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications'; const { addNotification } = getNotificationsContext(); </script> <button on:click={() => addNotification({ text: 'Notification', position: 'bottom-center', })} > Add notification </button>

Providing custom notification component

// MainComponent.svelte <script> import Notifications from 'svelte-notifications'; import CustomNotification from './CustomNotification.svelte'; import App from './App.svelte'; </script> <Notifications item={CustomNotification}> <App /> </Notifications>

// CustomNotification.svelte <script> export let notification = {}; // `onRemove` function will be passed into your component. export let onRemove = null; const handleButtonClick = () => { onRemove(); } </script> <div class={notification.type === 'error' ? 'error' : ''}> <h4>{notification.heading}</h4> <p>{notification.description}</p> <button on:click={handleButtonClick}>Close me</button> </div>

// AnotherComponent.svelte <script> import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications'; const { addNotification } = getNotificationsContext(); const handleButtonClick = () => { addNotification({ position: 'bottom-right', heading: 'hi i am custom notification', type: 'error', description: 'lorem ipsum', }); } </script> <div> <button on:click={handleButtonClick}>Show notification</button> </div>

API

Notifications

The Notifications component supplies descendant components with notifications store through context.

@prop {component} [item=null] - Custom notification component that receives the notification object

- Custom notification component that receives the notification object @prop {boolean} [withoutStyles=false] - If you don't want to use the default styles, this flag will remove the classes to which the styles are attached

getNotificationsContext

A function that allows you to access the store and the functions that control the store.

// ChildrenComponent.svelte <script> import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications'; const notificationsContext = getNotificationsContext(); const { addNotification, removeNotification, clearNotifications, subscribe, } = notificationsContext; </script>

You can provide any object that the notification component will receive. The default object looks like this:

@param {Object} notification - The object that will receive the notification component

- The object that will receive the notification component @param {string} [id=timestamp-rand] - Unique notification identificator

- Unique notification identificator @param {string} text – Notification text

– Notification text @param {string} [position=bottom-center] – One of these values: top-left , top-center , top-right , bottom-left , bottom-center , bottom-right

– One of these values: , , , , , @param {string} type – One of these values: success , warning , danger

– One of these values: , , @param {number} [removeAfter] – After how much the notification will disappear (in milliseconds)

// ChildrenComponent.svelte <script> import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications'; const { addNotification } = getNotificationsContext(); addNotification({ id: 'uniqNotificationId', text: 'Notification', position: 'top-center', type: 'success', removeAfter: 4000, ...rest, }); </script>

@param {string} id - Unique notification identificator

// ChildrenComponent.svelte <script> import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications'; const { removeNotification } = getNotificationsContext(); removeNotification('uniqNotificationId'); </script>

// ChildrenComponent.svelte <script> import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications'; const { clearNotifications } = getNotificationsContext(); clearNotifications(); </script>

Default Svelte subscribe method that allows interested parties to be notified whenever the store value changes