Simple and flexible notifications system for Svelte 3
https://svelte-notifications.netlify.com
npm install --save svelte-notifications
// MainComponent.svelte
<script>
import Notifications from 'svelte-notifications';
import App from './App.svelte';
</script>
<Notifications>
<App />
</Notifications>
// ChildrenComponent.svelte
<script>
import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications';
const { addNotification } = getNotificationsContext();
</script>
<button
on:click={() => addNotification({
text: 'Notification',
position: 'bottom-center',
})}
>
Add notification
</button>
// MainComponent.svelte
<script>
import Notifications from 'svelte-notifications';
import CustomNotification from './CustomNotification.svelte';
import App from './App.svelte';
</script>
<Notifications item={CustomNotification}>
<App />
</Notifications>
// CustomNotification.svelte
<script>
export let notification = {};
// `onRemove` function will be passed into your component.
export let onRemove = null;
const handleButtonClick = () => {
onRemove();
}
</script>
<div class={notification.type === 'error' ? 'error' : ''}>
<h4>{notification.heading}</h4>
<p>{notification.description}</p>
<button on:click={handleButtonClick}>Close me</button>
</div>
// AnotherComponent.svelte
<script>
import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications';
const { addNotification } = getNotificationsContext();
const handleButtonClick = () => {
addNotification({
position: 'bottom-right',
heading: 'hi i am custom notification',
type: 'error',
description: 'lorem ipsum',
});
}
</script>
<div>
<button on:click={handleButtonClick}>Show notification</button>
</div>
Notifications
The
Notifications component supplies descendant components with notifications store through context.
[item=null] - Custom notification component that receives the notification object
[withoutStyles=false] - If you don't want to use the default styles, this flag will remove the classes to which the styles are attached
// MainComponent.svelte
<script>
import Notifications from 'svelte-notifications';
import App from './App.svelte';
</script>
<Notifications>
<App />
</Notifications>
getNotificationsContext
A function that allows you to access the store and the functions that control the store.
// ChildrenComponent.svelte
<script>
import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications';
const notificationsContext = getNotificationsContext();
const {
addNotification,
removeNotification,
clearNotifications,
subscribe,
} = notificationsContext;
</script>
getNotificationsContext:addNotification
You can provide any object that the notification component will receive. The default object looks like this:
notification - The object that will receive the notification component
[id=timestamp-rand] - Unique notification identificator
text – Notification text
[position=bottom-center] – One of these values:
top-left,
top-center,
top-right,
bottom-left,
bottom-center,
bottom-right
type – One of these values:
success,
warning,
danger
[removeAfter] – After how much the notification will disappear (in milliseconds)
// ChildrenComponent.svelte
<script>
import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications';
const { addNotification } = getNotificationsContext();
addNotification({
id: 'uniqNotificationId',
text: 'Notification',
position: 'top-center',
type: 'success',
removeAfter: 4000,
...rest,
});
</script>
getNotificationsContext:removeNotification
id - Unique notification identificator
// ChildrenComponent.svelte
<script>
import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications';
const { removeNotification } = getNotificationsContext();
removeNotification('uniqNotificationId');
</script>
getNotificationsContext:clearNotifications
// ChildrenComponent.svelte
<script>
import { getNotificationsContext } from 'svelte-notifications';
const { clearNotifications } = getNotificationsContext();
clearNotifications();
</script>
getNotificationsContext:subscribe
Default Svelte subscribe method that allows interested parties to be notified whenever the store value changes