Simple, accessible routing for Svelte.
Svelte Navigator is an accessible and relatively lightweight Single Page App Router inspired by react-router and @reach/router.
This started as a fork of svelte-routing, with added configuration options and access to parts of the Routers context through React-esque hooks.
Router manages focus in your app automatically and
makes announcements to screen reader users
Route and
Router
Routes for easy, flexible and reusable component composition
Router chooses the best match automatically, so
you don't need to worry about the order of your
Routes
user/:id and (namable) wildcards
blog/*,
blog/*wildcardName
Look at the example folder for a few example project setups, or checkout the examples in the Svelte REPL:
useLocation
(examples, REPL)
With
yarn:
yarn add svelte-navigator
With
npm:
npm install --save svelte-navigator
Basic Setup for a client-side SPA:
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { Router, Link, Route } from "svelte-navigator";
import Home from "./routes/Home.svelte";
import About from "./routes/About.svelte";
import Blog from "./routes/Blog.svelte";
import Search from "./routes/Search.svelte";
</script>
<Router>
<nav>
<Link to="/">Home</Link>
<Link to="about">About</Link>
<Link to="blog">Blog</Link>
</nav>
<div>
<Route path="/">
<Home />
</Route>
<Route path="about" component={About} />
<Route path="blog/*">
<Route path="/">
<Blog />
</Route>
<Route path=":id" component={BlogPost} />
</Route>
<Route path="search/:query" let:params>
<Search query={params.query} />
</Route>
</div>
</Router>
Svelte Navigator uses the HTML5 History API by default. For it to work properly,
you need to setup your server correctly. If you're using sirv, as is common with
a lot of Svelte projects, you need to pass it the
--single option.
You can read more about the History API here:
In the browser we wait until all child
Route components have registered with
their ancestor
Router component before we let the
Router pick the best
match. This approach is not possible on the server, because when all
Route
components have registered and it is time to pick a match the SSR has already
completed, and a document with no matching Route will be returned.
We therefore resort to picking the first matching
Route that is registered on
the server, so it is of utmost importance that you sort your Route components
from the most specific to the least specific if you are using SSR.
svelte-navigator?
Vite tries to optimize the dependencies of your app. Unfortunately, this process
can break
svelte-navigator, because it creates two versions of a variable,
svelte-navigator uses internally. To fix this update your
vite.config.js (or
vite.config.ts) file:
import { defineConfig } from "vite";
import svelte from "@sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte";
// https://vitejs.dev/config/
export default defineConfig({
// ... your config ...
plugins: [svelte() /* ... your plugins ... */],
// Add this line:
optimizeDeps: { exclude: ["svelte-navigator"] },
});
svelte-routing. How can I switch to
svelte-navigator?
svelte-navigator started as a fork of
svelte-routing. Its API is
largely identical. Svelte Navigator mainly adds functionality through hooks.
Things that work in Svelte Routing should just work in Svelte Navigator as well.
Switching libraries is as easy as updating your imports:
// Change your imports from
import { Router, Route /* , ... */ } from "svelte-routing";
// to
import { Router, Route /* , ... */ } from "svelte-navigator";
Enjoy added functionality, like access to the current location or params through
hooks, scoped paths in
navigate with
useNavigate, nested
Routes, improved
accessibility and more.
To be precise, this warning:
<Svelte component> was created with unknown prop 'location' & 'navigate'.
This happens, because Svelte Navigator injects the current
location and a
scoped
navigate function to components rendered via the
Route's
component
prop. To avoid the warning, you can instead render your components as
Route
children:
<!-- No unknown props will be injected -->
<Route path="my/path">
<MyComponent />
</Route>
<!-- `location` and `navigate` props will be injected -->
<Route path="my/path" component="{MyComponent}" />
Read more in the
Route section of the API docs.
Link?
<style>
/*
Svelte will mark this class as unused and will remove it from
the CSS output.
*/
.my-link { /* ... */ }
</style>
<Link class="my-link" to="my-path">...</Link>
Having a class attribute on Svelte components does not work with Svelte's CSS
scoping. Svelte does not treat class props to components as special props and
does not recognize them as classnames either. Theoretically
Link could use the
class prop for something entirely different than styling, so Svelte can't make
any assumptions about it. As far as Svelte is concerned the
class="my-link"
attribute and the
.my-link are totally unrelated.
To work around this, you can often make use of the scoping of a wrapping or an inner html element:
<style>
/*
`.wrapper` is a standard html element, so Svelte will recognize its
`class` attribute and scope any styles accordingly.
Since part of the selector is scoped you don't need to worry about the
global part leaking styles.
*/
.wrapper :global(.my-link) { /* ... */ }
/*
Again, scoping works just fine with `.link-content`, so it can be styled
as expected. This way you don't have direct access to the `<a />` tag of
the `Link` however.
*/
.link-content { /* ... */ }
</style>
<div class="wrapper">
<Link class="my-link" to="my-path">...</Link>
</div>
<Link to="my-path">
<span class="link-content">...</span>
</Link>
If that does not work for you, you can use the
use:link action instead (which
has its limitations though, see
link section in the API docs).
<script>
import { link } from "svelte-navigator";
</script>
<style>
/* This works as expected */
.my-link {
/* ... */
}
</style>
<a class="my-link" href="my-path" use:link>...</a>
These outlines appear, because Svelte Navigator focuses a heading inside the
Route that was rendered after a navigation. This helps people relying on
assistive technology, such as screen reader users, orientate on your website. If
the router didn't take focus, and you were to click a link, it would remain
focused after the navigation. Screenreader users would just not know that
something changed on the page. (This is a
common problem with spa routers).
The idea of focusing a heading is, that it gives the user a starting point from
where they can tab to the changed content. Since it is just the starting point,
you can disable the focus ring for just the headers, which aren't focusable by
default anyway. Or you could style them to better suit your design (see this
article about styling focus indicators).
But please, don't disable focus rings alltogether!
When testing your app's components it is sometimes neccessary to have them
rendered inside an instance of
Router or
Route. A component could for
example use the
useNavigate hook to redirect after some user interaction. This
will however fail if the component is not somewhere inside a
Router. Similarly
useing the
useFocus hook will only work when the component is somewhere inside
a
Route.
If you're testing your app with
@testing-library/svelte
a custom
render function and a
WrapRouter component can do the trick:
// renderWithRouter.js
import { render } from "@testing-library/svelte";
import WrapRouter from "./WrapRouter.svelte";
/**
* Test-render a component, that relies on some of svelte-navigator's
* features, inside a Router.
*
* @param component The component you want to wrap in a Router
* @param componentProps The props you want to pass to it
* @param routerOptions Futher configuration (`onNavigate`,
* `withRoute`, `initialPathname`)
* @param options Options for testing library's `render` function
*/
const renderWithRouter = (component, componentProps, routerOptions, options) =>
render(WrapRouter, { component, componentProps, ...routerOptions }, options);
export default renderWithRouter;
<!-- WrapRouter.svelte -->
<script>
import { onDestroy } from "svelte";
import {
Router,
Route,
createMemorySource,
createHistory,
} from "svelte-navigator";
/** The component you want to wrap in a Router */
export let component;
/** The props you want to pass to it */
export let componentProps;
/**
* A callback you can use to check if a navigation has occurred.
* It will be called with the new location and the action that lead
* to the navigation.
*/
export let onNavigate = () => {};
/**
* If true, the component will be wrapped in a Route component as well.
* Some features of svelte-navigator can only be used inside a Route,
* for example `useParams`.
*/
export let withRoute = false;
/** Supply an initial location to the Router */
export let initialPathname = "/";
const history = createHistory(createMemorySource(initialPathname));
const unlisten = history.listen(onNavigate);
onDestroy(unlisten);
</script>
<Router {history}>
{#if withRoute}
<Route path="*">
<svelte:component this="{component}" {...componentProps} />
</Route>
{:else}
<svelte:component this="{component}" {...componentProps} />
{/if}
</Router>
Then import it in your test script:
import MyComponent from "./MyComponent.svelte";
import renderWithRouter from "../test/renderWithRouter";
it("works", () => {
const { getByTestId } = renderWithRouter(MyComponent);
expect(getByTestId("my-input")).toHaveValue("my-value");
});
The main elements to configure and use routing in your Svelte app.
Router
The
Router component supplies the
Link and
Route descendant components
with routing information through context, so you need at least one
Router at
the top of your application. It assigns a score to all its
Route descendants
and picks the best match to render.
<Router>
<Link to="profile">Go to /profile</Link>
<Link to="blog">Go to /blog</Link>
<Route path="blog" component={Blog} />
<Route path="profile" component={Profile} />
</Router>
The
Router will automatically manage focus in your app. When you change
Routes, it will focus the first heading in the matched
Route.
If you have multiple
Routers, for example one for a navigation bar and one for
the main content, make sure to pass
primary={false} to all
Routers, you
don't want to manage focus (in this case the nav
Router).
<Router primary={false}>
<nav>
<Link to="profile">Go to /profile</Link>
<Link to="blog">Go to /blog</Link>
</nav>
</Router>
<!-- ... -->
<Router>
<main>
<Route path="blog" component={Blog} />
<Route path="profile" component={Profile} />
</main>
</Router>
If you want to focus a different element, like a skip-navigtion-link or an info
text, you can use the
useFocus hook, to specify a custom focus element.
Svelte navigator also announces navigations to a screen reader. You can
customize its message (i.e. for localization) via the
a11y.createAnnouncement
prop.
If you're interested in accessibility concerns in SPA routers you can check out this article, which provided much of the information, regarding focus management, used for implementing Svelte Navigators focus management.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { Router, Route, Link } from "svelte-navigator";
// Provide a custom message when navigating using
// a routes `meta` information
function createAnnouncement(route, location) {
const viewName = route.meta.name;
const { pathname } = location;
return `Navigated to the ${viewName} view at ${pathname}`;
}
</script>
<Router a11y="{{ createAnnouncement }}">
<Link to="profile">Go to /profile</Link>
<Route
path="profile"
component="{Profile}"
meta="{{ name: 'user profile' }}"
/>
<Route path="blog/*" meta="{{ name: 'blog' }}">
<Blog />
</Route>
</Router>
<!-- Blog.svelte -->
<script>
import { Route, Link, useFocus } from "svelte-navigator";
// Provide a custom element to focus when this Route is navigated to
const registerFocus = useFocus();
function skipNavigation() { /* ... */ }
</script>
<button use:registerFocus on:click={skipNavigation}>
Skip navigation
</button>
<Link to="svelte">Go to /blog/svelte</Link>
<Link to="navigator">Go to /blog/navigator</Link>
<Route path="svelte">Yeah, Svelte!</Route>
<Route path="navigator">Yeah, Routing!</Route>
Router components can also be nested to allow for seamless merging of many
smaller apps. Just make sure not to forget the wildcard (
*) in the parent
Routes path.
It's probably easier to nest
Routes though.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<Router>
<Link to="profile">Go to /profile</Link>
<Route path="profile" component="{Profile}" />
<Route path="blog/*">
<Blog />
</Route>
</Router>
<!-- Blog.svelte -->
<Router>
<Link to="svelte">Go to /blog/svelte</Link>
<Link to="navigator">Go to /blog/navigator</Link>
<!-- Break out of the scope of the current Router -->
<Link to="../profile">Go to /profile</Link>
<Route path="svelte">Yeah, Svelte!</Route>
<Route path="navigator">Yeah, Routing!</Route>
<Route path=":id" let:params>
<BlogPost id={params.id} />
</Route>
</Router>
When you are serving your app from a subdirectory on your server, you can add a
basepath prop to the router. It will be prepended to all routes and to all
resolved navigations (i.e. using
Link,
useNavigate or
useResolve). A
properly formatted
basepath should have a leading, but no trailing slash.
<Router basepath="/base">
<Link to="profile">Go to /base/profile</Link>
<Link to="blog">Go to /base/blog</Link>
<Route path="blog" component={Blog} />
<Route path="profile" component={Profile} />
</Router>
By default
Routers use the HTML5 history API for navigation. You can provide a
different history through the
history prop. Svelte Navigator ships with a
memory based history, which is used, when the application does not seem to run
in a browser (i.e. in a test environment) or in an embedded page, like the
Svelte REPL. You can explicitly set the memory history or you can provide your
own implementation (for example a Hash based
history).
<script>
import { createHistory, createMemorySource } from "svelte-navigator";
const memoryHistory = createHistory(createMemorySource());
</script>
<Router history="{memoryHistory}">
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
basepath
string
'/'
|The
basepath property will be added to all
path properties of
Route descendants and to every navigation, that has access to the Routers context (from a
Link with a
to property or via
useNavigate). This property can be ignored in most cases, but if you host your application on e.g.
https://example.com/my-site, the
basepath should be set to
/my-site. Note that
navigate and the
link and
links actions don't have access to the context. You may resolve the link manually using the
useResolve hook.
url
string
''
|The
url property is used in SSR to force the current URL of the application and will be used by all
Link and
Route descendants. A falsy value will be ignored by the
Router, so it's enough to declare
export let url = ''; for your topmost component and only give it a value in SSR.
history
HistorySource
|\
|The
history property can be used to use a navigation method other than the browsers History API (See custom Hash based history).
primary
boolean
true
|If set to false, the
Router will not manage focus for its children. Analougus to the
Routes
primary prop.
a11y
object
|Configuration object for Svelte Navigators accessibility features
a11y.createAnnouncement
CreateAnnouncement
route => 'Navigated to ${route.uri}'
|Function to create an announcement message, that is read by screen readers on navigation. It takes the matched
Route and the current
location as arguments and returns a
string or a
Promise, that resolves to a
string.
a11y.announcements
boolean
true
|Set it to false, to disable screen reader announcements
Where:
interface Route {
uri: string;
path: string;
meta: object;
params: object;
}
interface Location {
pathname: string;
search: string;
hash: string;
state: object;
}
type CreateAnnouncement = (
route: Route,
location: Location,
) => string | Promise<string>;
interface HistorySource {
readonly location: Location;
addEventListener(event: "popstate", handler: () => void): void;
removeEventListener(event: "popstate", handler: () => void): void;
history: {
readonly state: object;
pushState(state: object, title: string, uri: string): void;
replaceState(state: object, title: string, uri: string): void;
go(to: number): void;
};
}
Link
A component used to navigate around the application. It will automatically
resolve the
to path relative to the current
Route and to the
Routers
basepath.
<Router>
<Route path="blog/*">
<Link to="svelte">Go to /blog/svelte</Link>
<Link to="../profile">Go to /profile</Link>
</Route>
</Router>
<Router basepath="/base">
<Route path="blog/*">
<Link to="svelte">Go to /base/blog/svelte</Link>
<Link to="../profile">Go to /base/profile</Link>
</Route>
</Router>
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
to
string ️
|URL the component should link to. It will be resolved relative to the current Route.
replace
boolean
false
|When
true, clicking the
Link will replace the current entry in the history stack instead of adding a new one.
state
object
{}
|An object that will be pushed to the history stack when the
Link is clicked. A state is arbitrary data, that you don't want to communicate through the url, much like the body of a HTTP POST request.
getProps
GetProps
null
|A function that returns an object that will be spread on the underlying anchor element's attributes. The first argument given to the function is an object with the properties
location,
href,
isPartiallyCurrent,
isCurrent. Look at the
NavLink component in the example project setup to see how you can build your own link components with this.
Where:
interface Location {
pathname: string;
search: string;
hash: string;
state: object;
}
type GetProps = ({
location: Location;
href: string;
isPartiallyCurrent: boolean;
isCurrent: boolean;
}) => object;
All other props will be passed to the underlying
<a /> element. If the passed
props and the props returned from
getProps contain clashing keys, the values
returned from
getProps will be used.
Route
A component that will render its
component property or children when its
ancestor
Router component decides it is the best match.
All properties other than
path,
component,
meta and
primary given to the
Route will be passed to the rendered
component.
A
Route path can match parameters with
"path/:parameterName" and wildcards
with
"path/*" or
"path/*wildcardName". All parameters and wildcard values
will be provided to the
component as props. They can also be accessed inside a
Route slot via
let:params.
The
Route
component will also receive the current
location, as well as the
navigate function, that is scoped to the current
Route as props. They can be
accessed inside the
Route slot, via
let:location and
let:navigate.
<!-- Both variants will do the same -->
<Route path="blog/:id" component="{BlogPost}" />
<Route path="blog/:id" let:params>
<BlogPost id="{params.id}" />
</Route>
<!-- Access the current location inside the slot -->
<Route path="search" let:location>
<BlogPost queryString="{location.search}" />
</Route>
<!--
Navigate programatically using relative links
(See also `navigate` and `useNavigate`)
-->
<Route path="search" let:navigate>
<BlogPost {navigate} />
</Route>
<!--
Routes without a path are default routes.
They will match if no other Route could be matched
-->
<Route component="{Home}"></Route>
You can nest
Routes, to easily define a routing structure for your app. Just
remember to add a splat (
*) to the end of the parent
Routes
path.
<!-- Don't forget the '*' -->
<Route path="blog/*">
<!-- Render specific post with id "123" at /blog/post/123 -->
<Route path="post/:id" component="{BlogPost}" />
<!-- Index Route for /blog -->
<Route path="/" component="{Favourites}" />
</Route>
<Route component="{Home}"></Route>
You can also provide a
meta prop to a
Route, that you can use to identify
the
Route for example, when providing a custom
a11y.createAnnouncement
function the the parent
Router.
<script>
import { Router, Route, Link } from "svelte-navigator";
// Provide a custom message when navigating using
// a routes `meta` information
function createAnnouncement(route, location) {
const viewName = route.meta.name;
const { pathname } = location;
return `Navigated to the ${viewName} view at ${pathname}`;
}
</script>
<Router a11y="{{ createAnnouncement }}">
<Link to="profile">Go to /profile</Link>
<Route
path="profile"
component="{Profile}"
meta="{{ name: 'user profile' }}"
/>
<Route path="blog/*" meta="{{ name: 'blog' }}">
<Blog />
</Route>
</Router>
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
path
string
''
|The path for when this component should be rendered. If no
path is given the
Route will act as the default that matches if no other
Route in the
Router matches.
component
SvelteComponent
null
|The component constructor that will be used for rendering when the
Route matches. If
component is not set, the children of
Route will be rendered instead.
meta
object
{}
|An arbitrary object you can pass the
Route, to later access it (for example in
a11y.createAnnouncement).
primary
boolean
true
|If set to false, the parent
Router will not manage focus for this
Route or any child
Routes.
Svelte Navigator exposes a few React-esque hooks to access parts of the
Routers context. These hooks must always be called during component
initialization, because thats when Sveltes
getContext must be called.
All navigator hooks return either a readable store you can subscibe to, or a function, that internally interacts with the Routers context.
useNavigate
A hook, that returns a context-aware version of
navigate. It will
automatically resolve the given link relative to the current Route.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { Router, Route } from "svelte-navigator";
import RouteComponent from "./RouteComponent.svelte";
</script>
<Router>
<Route path="routePath">
<RouteComponent />
</Route>
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
<!-- RouteComponent.svelte -->
<script>
import { useNavigate } from "svelte-navigator";
const navigate = useNavigate();
</script>
<button on:click="{() => navigate('relativePath')}">
go to /routePath/relativePath
</button>
<button on:click="{() => navigate('/absolutePath')}">
go to /absolutePath
</button>
It will also resolve a link against the
basepath of the Router
<!-- App.svelte -->
<Router basepath="/base">
<Route path="routePath">
<RouteComponent />
</Route>
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
<!-- RouteComponent.svelte -->
<script>
import { useNavigate } from "svelte-navigator";
const navigate = useNavigate();
</script>
<button on:click="{() => navigate('relativePath')}">
go to /base/routePath/relativePath
</button>
<button on:click="{() => navigate('/absolutePath')}">
go to /base/absolutePath
</button>
The returned
navigate function is identical to the
navigate prop, that is
passed to a
Routes
component.
useNavigates advantage is, that you can use
it easily in deeply nested components.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<Router>
<Route path="routeA" component="{RouteA}" />
<Route path="routeB" let:navigate>
<RouteB {navigate} />
</Route>
<Route path="routeC">
<RouteC />
</Route>
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
<!-- All three components can use the navigate function in the same way -->
<!-- RouteA.svelte -->
<script>
export let navigate;
</script>
<!-- RouteB.svelte -->
<script>
export let navigate;
</script>
<!-- RouteC.svelte -->
<script>
import { useNavigate } from "svelte-navigator";
const navigate = useNavigate();
</script>
The returned
navigate function accepts the same parameters as the global
navigate function.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
to
string \| number
|The path you want to navigate to. If
to is a
number, it is used to navigate in through the existing history stack, to the entry with the index
currentStackIndex + to (
navigate(-1) is equivalent to hitting the back button in your browser)
options
object
|The navigation options
options.state
object
{}
|An arbitrary object, that will be pushed to the history state stack
options.replace
boolean
false
|If
true, the current entry in the history stack will be replaced with the next navigation, instead of pushing the next navigation onto the stack
useLocation
Access the current location via a readable store and react to changes in location.
<!-- RouteComponent.svelte -->
<script>
import { useLocation } from "svelte-navigator";
const location = useLocation();
$: console.log($location);
/*
{
pathname: "/blog",
search: "?id=123",
hash: "#comments",
state: {}
}
*/
</script>
useResolve
Resolve a given link relative to the current
Route and the
Routers
basepath. It is used under the hood in
Link and
useNavigate. You can use
it to manually resolve links, when using the
link or
links actions. (See
link)
<script>
import { link, useResolve } from "svelte-navigator";
export let path;
const resolve = useResolve();
// `resolvedLink` will be resolved relative to its parent Route
// and the Router `basepath`
$: resolvedLink = resolve(path);
</script>
<a href="{resolvedLink}" use:link>Relative link</a>
Note, that you might need to re-resolve the link, to avoid stale links on
location changes. You can achive this by deriving a store from the
$location
store, or by forcing Svelte to recompute the reactive
resolvedLink variable,
by passing
$location as a second argument to
resolve:
<script>
import { link, useResolve, useLocation } from "svelte-navigator";
export let path;
const resolve = useResolve();
const location = useLocation();
// Force Svelte to re-run this assignement, when location changes
$: resolvedLink = resolve(path, $location);
</script>
<a href="{resolvedLink}" use:link>Relative link</a>
useResolvable
Resolve a given link relative to the current
Route and the
Routers
basepath. It works very similar to
useResolve, but returns a store of the
resolved path, that updates, when location changes. You will prabably want to
use
useResolvable, when the path you want to resolve does not change, and
useResolve, when you're path is changing, for example, when you get it from a
prop.
You can use
useResolvable to manually resolve links, when using the
link or
links actions. (See
link)
<script>
import { link, useResolvable } from "svelte-navigator";
// `resolvedLink` will be resolved relative to its parent Route
// and the Router `basepath`
const resolvedLink = useResolvable("relativePath");
</script>
<a href="{$resolvedLink}" use:link>Relative link</a>
useMatch
Use Svelte Navigators matching without needing to use a
Route. Returns a
readable store with the potential match, that changes, when the location
changes.
<script>
import { useMatch } from "svelte-navigator";
const relativeMatch = useMatch("relative/path/:to/*somewhere");
const absoluteMatch = useMatch("/absolute/path/:to/*somewhere");
$: console.log($relativeMatch.params.to);
$: console.log($absoluteMatch.params.somewhere);
</script>
useParams
Access the parent Routes matched params and wildcards via a readable store.
<!--
Somewhere inside <Route path="user/:id/*splat" />
with a current url of "/myApp/user/123/pauls-profile"
-->
<script>
import { useParams } from "svelte-navigator";
const params = useParams();
$: console.log($params); // -> { id: "123", splat: "pauls-profile" }
</script>
<h3>Welcome user {$params.id}! bleep bloop...</h3>
useFocus
Provide a custom element to focus, when the parent route is visited. It returns
the
registerFocus action you can apply to an element via the
use directive:
<!-- Somewhere inside a Route -->
<script>
import { useFocus } from "svelte-navigator";
const registerFocus = useFocus();
</script>
<h1>Don't worry about me...</h1>
<p use:registerFocus>Here, look at me!</p>
You can also use
registerFocus asynchronously:
<!-- Somewhere inside a Route -->
<script>
import { onMount } from "svelte";
import { useFocus } from "svelte-navigator";
const registerFocus = useFocus();
const lazyImport = import("./MyComponent.svelte").then(
module => module.default,
);
</script>
{#await lazyImport then MyComponent}
<MyComponent {registerFocus} />
{/await}
<!-- MyComponent.svelte -->
<script>
export let registerFocus;
</script>
<h1 use:registerFocus>Hi there!</h1>
You should however only use it asynchronously, if you know, that the focus element will register soon. Otherwise, focus will remain at the clicked link, and randomly change a few seconds later without explanation, which is a very bad experience for screen reader users.
When you need to wait for data, before you can render a component, you should consider providing a hidden heading, that informs a screen reader user about the current loading process.
<!-- Somewhere inside a Route -->
<script>
import { onMount } from "svelte";
import { useFocus } from "svelte-navigator";
import BlogPost from "./BlogPost.svelte";
const registerFocus = useFocus();
const blogPostRequest = fetch("some/blog/post");
</script>
<style>
.visuallyHidden {
position: absolute;
width: 1px;
height: 1px;
padding: 0;
overflow: hidden;
clip: rect(0, 0, 0, 0);
white-space: nowrap;
border: 0;
}
</style>
{#await blogPostRequest}
<h1 class="visuallyHidden" use:registerFocus>
The blog post is being loaded...
</h1>
{:then data}
<BlogPost {data} />
{/await}
Svelte Navigator exports a global
navigate function, you can use to
programmatically navigate around your application.
It will however not be able to perform relative navigation. Use the
useNavigate hook instead.
If your using a custom history (for example with
createMemorySource), the
created history will have its own
navigate function. Calling the globally
exported function, will not work as intended.
If you're serving your app from a subdirectory or if you're using a custom
history, it is not advised to use
navigate. Use
useNavigate instead.
navigate
A function that allows you to imperatively navigate around the application for
those use cases where a
Link component is not suitable, e.g. after submitting
a form.
The first argument is a string denoting where to navigate to, and the second
argument is an object with a
replace and
state property equivalent to those
in the
Link component.
Note that
navigate does not have access to the Routers context, so it cannot
automatically resolve relative links. You might prefer
useNavigate instead.
<script>
import { navigate } from "svelte-navigator";
function onSubmit() {
login().then(() => {
navigate("/success", { replace: true });
});
}
</script>
If the first parameter to
navigate is a number, it is used to navigate the
history stack (for example for a browser like "go back/go forward"
functionality).
<script>
import { navigate } from "svelte-navigator";
</script>
<button on:click="{() => navigate(-1)}">Back</button>
<button on:click="{() => navigate(1)}">Forward</button>
|Parameter
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
to
string \| number
|The path you want to navigate to. If
to is a number, it is used to navigate in through the existing history stack, to the entry with the index
currentStackIndex + to (
navigate(-1) is equivalent to hitting the back button in your browser)
options
object
|The navigation options
options.state
object
{}
|An arbitrary object, that will be pushed to the history state stack
options.replace
boolean
false
|If true, the current entry in the history stack will be replaced with the next navigation, instead of pushing the next navigation onto the stack
You can use the
link and
links actions, to use standard
<a href="..." />
elements for navigation.
link
An action used on anchor tags to navigate around the application. You can add an
attribute
replace to replace the current entry in the history stack instead of
adding a new one.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { link, Route, Router } from "svelte-navigator";
import RouteComponent from "./RouteComponent.svelte";
</script>
<Router>
<a href="/" use:link>Home</a>
<a href="/replace" use:link replace>Replace this URL</a>
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
You should note that an action has no access to sveltes context, so links will
not automatically be resolved on navigation. This will be a problem when you
want to take advantage of Svelte Navigators relative navigation or when your app
is served from a subdirectory. You can use the
useResolve hook to resolve the
link manually.
<script>
import { link, useResolve } from "svelte-navigator";
const resolve = useResolve();
// `resolvedLink` will be "/route1/relativePath"
const resolvedLink = resolve("relativePath");
</script>
<a href="{resolvedLink}" use:link>Relative link</a>
link uses the global
navigate function by default, so if you're not using
the default history mode (for example, memory mode or a custom
history), navigating with it will not work as
intended. To fix this, you could either use a
Link component, or you can pass
a custom
navigate function to the action.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import {
link,
Route,
Router,
createHistory,
createMemorySource,
} from "svelte-navigator";
const memoryHistory = createHistory(createMemorySource());
const { navigate } = memoryHistory;
</script>
<Router history="{memoryHistory}">
<a href="/" use:link="{navigate}">Home</a>
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
Because of the issues with link resolution and the dependency on the global
navigation function, it is generally advised, not to use the
link and
links
actions if you're not using a standard app, with all the default configuration.
links
An action used on a root element to make all relative anchor elements navigate
around the application. You can add an attribute
replace on any anchor to
replace the current entry in the history stack instead of adding a new one. You
can add an attribute
noroute for this action to skip over the anchor and allow
it to use the native browser action.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { links, Router } from "svelte-navigator";
</script>
<div use:links>
<Router>
<a href="/">Home</a>
<a href="/replace" replace>Replace this URL</a>
<a href="/native" noroute>Use the native action</a>
<!-- ... -->
</Router>
</div>
As with the
link action, the
href attribute of the used
<a /> elements
will not be resolved automatically.
If you're using a custom history, you need to pass its
navigate function to
the
links function, just like you have to do with
link.
If you don't want to use the HTML5 History API for Navigation, you can use a custom history.
Svelte Navigator comes with a memory based history, you can use. It is practical for testing.
To create a custom history, pass a history source to the
createHistory
function.
You could use multiple Routers, that don't interfere with each other, by using a different history for each one.
<script>
import { Router, createHistory, createMemorySource } from "svelte-navigator";
const html5History = createHistory(window);
const memoryHistory = createHistory(createMemorySource());
</script>
<Router history="{html5History}">
<!-- I will function like the standard Router -->
</Router>
<Router history="{memoryHistory}">
<!-- I store the history stack in memory -->
</Router>
For a more advanced example, checkout the Custom Hash History example.
MIT