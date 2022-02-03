Create Mobile applications using native widgets via Svelte and NativeScript.
See https://svelte-native.technology for docs and tutorials
Svelte-Native includes Svelte specific integrations such as
navigate({ page: MySvelteComponent })
<label transition:fade="{duration: 2000}">
While Svelte Native is feature complete, there are some items outstanding to bring it to the level of other Nativescript library integrations
You can get started developing with this using the latest template
$ npm install -g nativescript
$ tns create myapp --template @nativescript/template-blank-svelte
A fresh Svelte Native app will be found in the
myapp folder
Once installed use the
tns preview,
tns build or
tns run commands as for a normal NativeScript application.
App.svelte
<page>
<actionBar title="Svelte Native"></actionBar>
<stackLayout>
<label text={msg}></label>
<button text="Change" on:tap="{toggle}"></button>
</stackLayout>
</page>
<script>
export let msg = 'Hello World!'
const toggle = () => {
msg = "Hi from svelte"
}
</script>
Main.ts
import App from './components/App.svelte';
import { svelteNative } from 'svelte-native'
svelteNative(App, {msg: "Hi from launcher"});
Simple HackerNews client in Svelte Native.
See https://github.com/halfnelson/svelte-native-hackernews for the repo.
Grocery app example in Svelte Native.
See https://github.com/halfnelson/svelte-native-grocery for the repo.
Realworld implementation app in Svelte Native.
See https://github.com/halfnelson/svelte-native-realworld for the repo.
The DOM implementation is based on the one from Nativescript-Vue. Thanks! The API Docs were ported from the Nativescript-Vue Too The Site Design is from SvelteJS