openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sm

svelte-mui

by viking
0.3.3-7 (see all)

Simple Svelte 3 UI components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

847

GitHub Stars

266

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svelte-mui

Set of the UI components for Svelte (~33 KB minzipped), inspired by Google's Material Design

View the demo

Installation

Note that you will need to have Node.js installed

npm install --save-dev svelte-mui

Usage

<Textfield bind:value filled label="Name" message="Enter your name" />

<h1>Hello {value}!</h1>

<script>
    // import any components you want
    import { Textfield } from 'svelte-mui';

    let value = 'world';
</script>

This code on the Svelte REPL

Quick start with new project

Create a new project based on sveltejs/template

npx degit sveltejs/template svelte-app
cd svelte-app
npm install

Add components

npm install --save-dev svelte-mui
  • Optionally add focus-visible polyfill to enable focus to be visible when using TAB key. This option can be applied to Button, Checkbox, Radio button, Menuitem
npm install --save-dev focus-visible

Modify file src/App.svelte in the following way

<script>
    // optional import focus-visible polyfill only once
    import 'focus-visible';
    // import any components
    import { Button, Checkbox } from 'svelte-mui';

    let checked = true;
</script>

<Checkbox bind:checked>Checkbox</Checkbox>

<p>Checkbox is {checked ? 'checked' : 'unchecked'}</p>

<Button
    outlined
    shaped
    color="Red"
    on:click={() => { checked = !checked }}
>
    Inverse
</Button>

...then start Rollup

npm run dev

Navigate to localhost:8080

For real applications, you have to add global styles to disabled state

    .disabled,
    [disabled] {
        opacity: 0.5;
        pointer-events: none;
    }

    .disabled .disabled,
    .disabled [disabled],
    [disabled] .disabled,
    [disabled] [disabled] {
        opacity: 1;
    }

Get started with an example

Clone repo vikignt/svelte-mui

git clone https://github.com/vikignt/svelte-mui.git

Then explore the example

cd svelte-mui/example
npm install
npm run dev

Navigate to localhost:5000

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial