Set of the UI components for Svelte (~33 KB minzipped), inspired by Google's Material Design

View the demo

Installation

Note that you will need to have Node.js installed

npm install --save-dev svelte-mui

Usage

< Textfield bind:value filled label = "Name" message = "Enter your name" /> < h1 > Hello {value}! </ h1 > < script > import { Textfield } from 'svelte-mui' ; let value = 'world' ; </ script >

This code on the Svelte REPL

Quick start with new project

Create a new project based on sveltejs/template

npx degit sveltejs/template svelte-app cd svelte-app npm install

Add components

npm install --save-dev svelte-mui

Optionally add focus-visible polyfill to enable focus to be visible when using TAB key. This option can be applied to Button , Checkbox , Radio button, Menuitem

npm install --save-dev focus-visible

Modify file src/App.svelte in the following way

< script > import 'focus-visible' ; import { Button, Checkbox } from 'svelte-mui' ; let checked = true ; </ script > < Checkbox bind:checked > Checkbox </ Checkbox > < p > Checkbox is {checked ? 'checked' : 'unchecked'} </ p > < Button outlined shaped color = "Red" on:click = {() => { checked = !checked }} > Inverse </ Button >

...then start Rollup

npm run dev

Navigate to localhost:8080

For real applications, you have to add global styles to disabled state

.disabled , [disabled] { opacity : 0.5 ; pointer-events : none; } .disabled .disabled , .disabled [disabled] , [disabled] .disabled , [disabled] [disabled] { opacity : 1 ; }

Get started with an example

Clone repo vikignt/svelte-mui

git clone https://github.com/vikignt/svelte-mui.git

Then explore the example

cd svelte-mui/example npm install npm run dev

Navigate to localhost:5000