Svelte Meta Tags is a plugin that makes managing your SEO easier in Svelte projects.
This library is inspired by next-seo
Table of Contents
npm install -D svelte-meta-tags
or
yarn add -D svelte-meta-tags
or
pnpm add -D svelte-meta-tags
Example with just title and description:
<script>
import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<MetaTags title="Example Title" description="Example Description." />
Typical page example:
<script>
import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<MetaTags
title="Using More of Config"
description="This example uses more of the available config options."
canonical="https://www.canonical.ie/"
openGraph={{
url: 'https://www.url.ie/a',
title: 'Open Graph Title',
description: 'Open Graph Description',
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt'
},
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-02.jpg',
width: 900,
height: 800,
alt: 'Og Image Alt Second'
},
{ url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-03.jpg' },
{ url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-04.jpg' }
],
site_name: 'SiteName'
}}
twitter={{
handle: '@handle',
site: '@site',
cardType: 'summary_large_image',
title: 'Using More of Config',
description: 'This example uses more of the available config options.',
image: 'https://www.example.ie/twitter-image.jpg',
imageAlt: 'Twitter image alt'
}}
facebook={{
appId: '1234567890'
}}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Description
title
|string
|Sets the page meta title.
noindex
|boolean (default false)
|Sets whether page should be indexed or not
nofollow
|boolean (default false)
|Sets whether page should be followed or not
additionRobotsProps
|Object
|Set the more meta information for the
X-Robots-Tag More Info
description
|string
|Sets the page meta description.
canonical
|string
|Set the page canonical url.
mobileAlternate.media
|string
|Set what screen size the mobile website should be served from
mobileAlternate.href
|string
|Set the mobile page alternate url
languageAlternates
|array
|Set the language of the alternate urls. Expects array of objects with the shape:
{ hrefLang: string, href: string }
additionalMetaTags
|array
|Allows you to add a meta tag that is not documented here. More Info
additionalLinkTags
|array
|Allows you to add a link tag that is not documented here. More Info
twitter.cardType
|string
|The card type, which will be one of
summary,
summary_large_image,
app, or
player
twitter.site
|string
|@username for the website used in the card footer .
twitter.handle
|string
|@username for the content creator / author (outputs as
twitter:creator)
twitter.title
|string
|The concise title for the related content
twitter.description
|string
|The description that concisely summarizes the content as appropriate for presentation within a Tweet. You should not re-use the title as the description or use this field to describe the general services provided by the website
twitter.image
|string
|The URL to a unique image representing the content of the page. Images for this Card support an aspect ratio of 2:1 with minimum dimensions of 300x157 or maximum of 4096x4096 pixels. Images must be less than 5MB in size. JPG, PNG, WEBP and GIF formats are supported. Only the first frame of an animated GIF will be used. SVG is not supported
twitter.imageAlt
|string
|The text description of the image conveying the essential nature of an image to users who are visually impaired. Maximum 420 characters.
facebook.appId
|string
|Used for Facebook Insights, you must add a facebook app ID to your page to for it
openGraph.url
|string
|The canonical URL of your object that will be used as its permanent ID in the graph.
openGraph.type
|string
|The type of your object. Depending on the type you specify, other properties may also be required More Info
openGraph.title
|string
|The open graph title, this can be different than your meta title.
openGraph.description
|string
|The open graph description, this can be different than your meta description.
openGraph.images
|array
|An array of images to be used as a preview. If multiple supplied you can choose one when sharing. See Examples
openGraph.videos
|array
|An array of videos (object)
openGraph.locale
|string
|The locale the open graph tags are marked up in.
openGraph.site_name
|string
|If your object is part of a larger web site, the name which should be displayed for the overall site.
openGraph.profile.firstName
|string
|Person's first name.
openGraph.profile.lastName
|string
|Person's last name.
openGraph.profile.username
|string
|Person's username.
openGraph.profile.gender
|string
|Person's gender.
openGraph.book.authors
|string[]
|Writers of the article. See Examples
openGraph.book.isbn
|string
|The ISBN
openGraph.book.releaseDate
|datetime
|The date the book was released.
openGraph.book.tags
|string[]
|Tag words associated with this book.
openGraph.article.publishedTime
|datetime
|When the article was first published. See Examples
openGraph.article.modifiedTime
|datetime
|When the article was last changed.
openGraph.article.expirationTime
|datetime
|When the article is out of date after.
openGraph.article.authors
|string[]
|Writers of the article.
openGraph.article.section
|string
|A high-level section name. E.g. Technology
openGraph.article.tags
|string[]
|Tag words associated with this article.
twitter={{
handle: '@handle',
site: '@site',
cardType: 'summary_large_image',
title: 'Twitter',
description: 'Twitter',
image: 'https://www.example.ie/twitter-image.jpg',
imageAlt: 'Twitter image alt'
}}
Check out the Twitter documentation for more information.
facebook={{
appId: '1234567890',
}}
Add this to your SEO config to include the fb:app_id meta if you need to enable Facebook insights for your site. Information regarding this can be found in facebook's documentation
In addition to
index, follow the
robots meta tag accepts more properties to archive a more accurate crawling and serve better snippets for SEO bots that crawl your page.
Example:
<script>
import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<MetaTags
robotsProps={{
noarchive: true,
nosnippet: true,
maxSnippet: -1,
maxImagePreview: 'none',
maxVideoPreview: -1,
notranslate: true,
noimageindex: true,
unavailableAfter: '25 Jun 2010 15:00:00 PST'
}}
/>
Available properties
|Property
|Type
|Description
noarchive
|boolean
|Do not show a cached link in search results.
nosnippet
|boolean
|Do not show a text snippet or video preview in the search results for this page.
maxSnippet
|number
|Use a maximum of [number] characters as a textual snippet for this search result. Read more
maxImagePreview
|'none','standard','large'
|Set the maximum size of an image preview for this page in a search results.
maxVideoPreview
|number
|Use a maximum of [number] seconds as a video snippet for videos on this page in search results. Read more
notranslate
|boolean
|Do not offer translation of this page in search results.
noimageindex
|boolean
|Do not index images on this page.
unavailableAfter
|string
|Do not show this page in search results after the specified date/time. The date/time must be specified in a widely adopted format including, but not limited to RFC 822, RFC 850, and ISO 8601.
For more reference about the
X-Robots-Tag visit Google Search Central - Control Crawling and Indexing
This link relation is used to indicate a relation between a desktop and a mobile website to search engines.
Example:
mobileAlternate={{
media: 'only screen and (max-width: 640px)',
href: 'https://m.canonical.ie'
}}
languageAlternates={[
{
hrefLang: 'de-AT',
href: 'https://www.canonical.ie/de'
}
]}
This allows you to add any other meta tags that are not covered in the
config.
content is required. Then either
name,
property or
httpEquiv. (Only one on each)
Example:
additionalMetaTags={[
{
property: 'dc:creator',
content: 'Jane Doe'
},
{
name: 'application-name',
content: 'Svelte-Meta-Tags'
},
{
httpEquiv: 'x-ua-compatible',
content: 'IE=edge; chrome=1'
}
]}
Invalid Examples:
These are invalid as they contain more than one of
name,
property and
httpEquiv on the same entry.
additionalMetaTags={[
{
property: 'dc:creator',
name: 'dc:creator',
content: 'Jane Doe'
},
{
property: 'application-name',
httpEquiv: 'application-name',
content: 'Svelte-Meta-Tags'
}
]}
One thing to note on this is that it currently only supports unique tags.
This means it will only render one tag per unique
name /
property /
httpEquiv. The last one defined will be rendered.
Example:
If you pass:
additionalMetaTags={[
{
property: 'dc:creator',
content: 'John Doe'
},
{
property: 'dc:creator',
content: 'Jane Doe'
}
]}
it will result in this being rendered:
<meta property="dc:creator" content="Jane Doe" />,
This allows you to add any other link tags that are not covered in the
config.
rel and
href is required.
Example:
additionalLinkTags={[
{
rel: 'icon',
href: 'https://www.test.ie/favicon.ico'
},
{
rel: 'apple-touch-icon',
href: 'https://www.test.ie/touch-icon-ipad.jpg',
sizes: '76x76'
},
{
rel: 'manifest',
href: '/manifest.json'
}
]}
it will result in this being rendered:
<link rel="icon" href="https://www.test.ie/favicon.ico" />
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="https://www.test.ie/touch-icon-ipad.jpg" sizes="76x76" />
<link rel="manifest" href="/manifest.json" />
For the full specification please check out http://ogp.me/
Svelte Meta Tags currently supports:
<script>
import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<MetaTags
openGraph={{
type: 'website',
url: 'https://www.example.com/page',
title: 'Open Graph Title',
description: 'Open Graph Description',
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt'
},
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-2.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt 2'
}
]
}}
/>
Full info on http://ogp.me/
<script>
import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<MetaTags
title="Video Page Title"
description="Description of video page"
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Video Title',
description: 'Description of open graph video',
url: 'https://www.example.com/videos/video-title',
type: 'video.movie',
video: {
actors: [
{
profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
role: 'Protagonist'
},
{
profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
role: 'Antagonist'
}
],
directors: [
'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameB-lastnameB'
],
writers: [
'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameB-lastnameB'
],
duration: 680000,
releaseDate: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z',
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C']
},
site_name: 'SiteName'
}}
/>
<script>
import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<MetaTags
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Article Title',
description: 'Description of open graph article',
url: 'https://www.example.com/articles/article-title',
type: 'article',
article: {
publishedTime: '2017-06-21T23:04:13Z',
modifiedTime: '2018-01-21T18:04:43Z',
expirationTime: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z',
section: 'Section II',
authors: [
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB'
],
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C']
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/cover.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Photo of text'
}
]
}}
/>
<script>
import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<MetaTags
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Book Title',
description: 'Description of open graph book',
url: 'https://www.example.com/books/book-title',
type: 'book',
book: {
releaseDate: '2018-09-17T11:08:13Z',
isbn: '978-3-16-148410-0',
authors: [
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB'
],
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C']
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/book.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Cover of the book'
}
]
}}
/>
<script>
import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<MetaTags
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Profile Title',
description: 'Description of open graph profile',
url: 'https://www.example.com/@firstlast123',
type: 'profile',
profile: {
firstName: 'First',
lastName: 'Last',
username: 'firstlast123',
gender: 'female'
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/profile.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Profile Photo'
}
]
}}
/>
JSON-LD allow for more customized and rich representation for example in search results.
To discover all the different content types JSON-LD offers check out: https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/search-gallery
It is also possible to use multiple
<JsonLd /> components in a single page.
schema-dts
This plugin uses schema-dts, so it also provides types other than the usage examples below.
<script>
import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<JsonLd
schema={{
'@type': 'Article',
mainEntityOfPage: {
'@type': 'WebPage',
'@id': 'https://example.com/article'
},
headline: 'Article headline',
image: [
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg'
],
datePublished: '2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
dateModified: '2015-02-05T09:20:00+08:00',
author: {
'@type': 'Person',
name: 'John Doe'
},
publisher: {
'@type': 'Organization',
name: 'Google',
logo: {
'@type': 'ImageObject',
url: 'https://example.com/logo.jpg'
}
}
}}
/>
<script>
import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<JsonLd
schema={{
'@type': 'BreadcrumbList',
itemListElement: [
{
'@type': 'ListItem',
position: 1,
name: 'Books',
item: 'https://example.com/books'
},
{
'@type': 'ListItem',
position: 2,
name: 'Science Fiction',
item: 'https://example.com/books/sciencefiction'
},
{
'@type': 'ListItem',
position: 3,
name: 'Award Winners'
}
]
}}
/>
<script>
import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<JsonLd
schema={{
'@type': 'Product',
name: 'Executive Anvil',
image: [
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg'
],
description:
"Sleeker than ACME's Classic Anvil, the Executive Anvil is perfect for the business traveler looking for something to drop from a height.",
sku: '0446310786',
mpn: '925872',
brand: {
'@type': 'Brand',
name: 'ACME'
},
review: {
'@type': 'Review',
reviewRating: {
'@type': 'Rating',
ratingValue: '4',
bestRating: '5'
},
author: {
'@type': 'Person',
name: 'Fred Benson'
}
},
aggregateRating: {
'@type': 'AggregateRating',
ratingValue: '4.4',
reviewCount: '89'
},
offers: {
'@type': 'Offer',
url: 'https://example.com/anvil',
priceCurrency: 'USD',
price: '119.99',
priceValidUntil: '2020-11-20',
itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition',
availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock'
}
}}
/>
<script>
import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<JsonLd
schema={{
'@type': 'Course',
name: 'Introduction to Computer Science and Programming',
description: 'Introductory CS course laying out the basics.',
provider: {
'@type': 'Organization',
name: 'University of Technology - Eureka',
sameAs: 'http://www.ut-eureka.edu'
}
}}
/>
<script>
import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<JsonLd
schema={{
'@type': 'Dataset',
name: 'name of the dataset',
description: 'The description needs to be at least 50 characters long',
license: 'https//www.example.com'
}}
/>
<script>
import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
</script>
<JsonLd
schema={{
'@type': 'FAQPage',
mainEntity: [
{
'@type': 'Question',
name: 'How long is the delivery time?',
acceptedAnswer: {
'@type': 'Answer',
text: '3-5 business days.'
}
},
{
'@type': 'Question',
name: 'Where can I find information about product recalls?',
acceptedAnswer: {
'@type': 'Answer',
text: 'Read more on under information.'
}
}
]
}}
/>
You can import and use the types
MetaTagsProps and
JsonLdProps.
<script lang="ts">
import { MetaTags, JsonLd, MetaTagsProps, JsonLdProps } from 'svelte-meta-tags';
const metatags: MetaTagsProps = {
title: 'Types Page Title | Svelte Meta Tags',
description: 'Description of Types page',
canonical: 'https://www.canonical.ie/',
openGraph: {
type: 'website',
url: 'https://www.example.com/page',
locale: 'en_IE',
title: 'Open Graph Title',
description: 'Open Graph Description',
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt'
}
],
site_name: 'SiteName'
},
twitter: {
handle: '@handle',
site: '@site',
cardType: 'summary_large_image',
title: 'Types Page Title | Svelte Meta Tags',
description: 'Description of Types page',
image: 'https://www.example.ie/twitter-image.jpg',
imageAlt: 'Twitter image alt'
},
facebook: {
appId: '1234567890'
}
};
const jsonld: JsonLdProps = {
schema: {
'@type': 'NewsArticle',
mainEntityOfPage: {
'@type': 'WebPage',
'@id': 'https://google.com/article'
},
headline: 'Article headline',
image: [
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg'
],
datePublished: '2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
dateModified: '2015-02-05T09:20:00+08:00',
author: {
'@type': 'Person',
name: 'John Doe'
},
publisher: {
'@type': 'Organization',
name: 'Google',
logo: {
'@type': 'ImageObject',
url: 'https://google.com/logo.jpg'
}
}
}
};
</script>
<MetaTags {...metatags} />
<JsonLd {...jsonld} />
MIT