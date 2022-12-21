Svelte Meta Tags is a plugin that makes managing your SEO easier in Svelte projects.

Demo

This library is inspired by next-seo

Would you like to support this project?

Table of Contents

📦 Installing

npm install -D svelte-meta-tags

or

yarn add -D svelte-meta-tags

or

pnpm add -D svelte-meta-tags

🚀 Usage

Example with just title and description:

<script> import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <MetaTags title="Example Title" description="Example Description." />

Typical page example:

<script> import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <MetaTags title="Using More of Config" description="This example uses more of the available config options." canonical="https://www.canonical.ie/" openGraph={{ url: 'https://www.url.ie/a', title: 'Open Graph Title', description: 'Open Graph Description', images: [ { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt' }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-02.jpg', width: 900, height: 800, alt: 'Og Image Alt Second' }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-03.jpg' }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-04.jpg' } ], site_name: 'SiteName' }} twitter={{ handle: '@handle', site: '@site', cardType: 'summary_large_image', title: 'Using More of Config', description: 'This example uses more of the available config options.', image: 'https://www.example.ie/twitter-image.jpg', imageAlt: 'Twitter image alt' }} facebook={{ appId: '1234567890' }} />

Properties

Property Type Description title string Sets the page meta title. noindex boolean (default false) Sets whether page should be indexed or not nofollow boolean (default false) Sets whether page should be followed or not additionRobotsProps Object Set the more meta information for the X-Robots-Tag More Info description string Sets the page meta description. canonical string Set the page canonical url. mobileAlternate.media string Set what screen size the mobile website should be served from mobileAlternate.href string Set the mobile page alternate url languageAlternates array Set the language of the alternate urls. Expects array of objects with the shape: { hrefLang: string, href: string } additionalMetaTags array Allows you to add a meta tag that is not documented here. More Info additionalLinkTags array Allows you to add a link tag that is not documented here. More Info twitter.cardType string The card type, which will be one of summary , summary_large_image , app , or player twitter.site string @username for the website used in the card footer . twitter.handle string @username for the content creator / author (outputs as twitter:creator ) twitter.title string The concise title for the related content twitter.description string The description that concisely summarizes the content as appropriate for presentation within a Tweet. You should not re-use the title as the description or use this field to describe the general services provided by the website twitter.image string The URL to a unique image representing the content of the page. Images for this Card support an aspect ratio of 2:1 with minimum dimensions of 300x157 or maximum of 4096x4096 pixels. Images must be less than 5MB in size. JPG, PNG, WEBP and GIF formats are supported. Only the first frame of an animated GIF will be used. SVG is not supported twitter.imageAlt string The text description of the image conveying the essential nature of an image to users who are visually impaired. Maximum 420 characters. facebook.appId string Used for Facebook Insights, you must add a facebook app ID to your page to for it openGraph.url string The canonical URL of your object that will be used as its permanent ID in the graph. openGraph.type string The type of your object. Depending on the type you specify, other properties may also be required More Info openGraph.title string The open graph title, this can be different than your meta title. openGraph.description string The open graph description, this can be different than your meta description. openGraph.images array An array of images to be used as a preview. If multiple supplied you can choose one when sharing. See Examples openGraph.videos array An array of videos (object) openGraph.locale string The locale the open graph tags are marked up in. openGraph.site_name string If your object is part of a larger web site, the name which should be displayed for the overall site. openGraph.profile.firstName string Person's first name. openGraph.profile.lastName string Person's last name. openGraph.profile.username string Person's username. openGraph.profile.gender string Person's gender. openGraph.book.authors string[] Writers of the article. See Examples openGraph.book.isbn string The ISBN openGraph.book.releaseDate datetime The date the book was released. openGraph.book.tags string[] Tag words associated with this book. openGraph.article.publishedTime datetime When the article was first published. See Examples openGraph.article.modifiedTime datetime When the article was last changed. openGraph.article.expirationTime datetime When the article is out of date after. openGraph.article.authors string[] Writers of the article. openGraph.article.section string A high-level section name. E.g. Technology openGraph.article.tags string[] Tag words associated with this article.

Twitter

twitter={{ handle : '@handle' , site : '@site' , cardType : 'summary_large_image' , title : 'Twitter' , description : 'Twitter' , image : 'https://www.example.ie/twitter-image.jpg' , imageAlt : 'Twitter image alt' }}

Check out the Twitter documentation for more information.

Facebook

facebook={{ appId : '1234567890' , }}

Add this to your SEO config to include the fb:app_id meta if you need to enable Facebook insights for your site. Information regarding this can be found in facebook's documentation

robotsProps

In addition to index, follow the robots meta tag accepts more properties to archive a more accurate crawling and serve better snippets for SEO bots that crawl your page.

Example:

<script> import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <MetaTags robotsProps={{ noarchive: true, nosnippet: true, maxSnippet: -1, maxImagePreview: 'none', maxVideoPreview: -1, notranslate: true, noimageindex: true, unavailableAfter: '25 Jun 2010 15:00:00 PST' }} />

Available properties

Property Type Description noarchive boolean Do not show a cached link in search results. nosnippet boolean Do not show a text snippet or video preview in the search results for this page. maxSnippet number Use a maximum of [number] characters as a textual snippet for this search result. Read more maxImagePreview 'none','standard','large' Set the maximum size of an image preview for this page in a search results. maxVideoPreview number Use a maximum of [number] seconds as a video snippet for videos on this page in search results. Read more notranslate boolean Do not offer translation of this page in search results. noimageindex boolean Do not index images on this page. unavailableAfter string Do not show this page in search results after the specified date/time. The date/time must be specified in a widely adopted format including, but not limited to RFC 822, RFC 850, and ISO 8601.

For more reference about the X-Robots-Tag visit Google Search Central - Control Crawling and Indexing

Alternate

This link relation is used to indicate a relation between a desktop and a mobile website to search engines.

Example:

mobileAlternate={{ media : 'only screen and (max-width: 640px)' , href : 'https://m.canonical.ie' }}

languageAlternates={[ { hrefLang : 'de-AT' , href : 'https://www.canonical.ie/de' } ]}

This allows you to add any other meta tags that are not covered in the config .

content is required. Then either name , property or httpEquiv . (Only one on each)

Example:

additionalMetaTags={[ { property : 'dc:creator' , content : 'Jane Doe' }, { name : 'application-name' , content : 'Svelte-Meta-Tags' }, { httpEquiv : 'x-ua-compatible' , content : 'IE=edge; chrome=1' } ]}

Invalid Examples:

These are invalid as they contain more than one of name , property and httpEquiv on the same entry.

additionalMetaTags={[ { property : 'dc:creator' , name : 'dc:creator' , content : 'Jane Doe' }, { property : 'application-name' , httpEquiv : 'application-name' , content : 'Svelte-Meta-Tags' } ]}

One thing to note on this is that it currently only supports unique tags. This means it will only render one tag per unique name / property / httpEquiv . The last one defined will be rendered.

Example:

If you pass:

additionalMetaTags={[ { property : 'dc:creator' , content : 'John Doe' }, { property : 'dc:creator' , content : 'Jane Doe' } ]}

it will result in this being rendered:

< meta property = "dc:creator" content = "Jane Doe" /> ,

This allows you to add any other link tags that are not covered in the config .

rel and href is required.

Example:

additionalLinkTags={[ { rel : 'icon' , href : 'https://www.test.ie/favicon.ico' }, { rel : 'apple-touch-icon' , href : 'https://www.test.ie/touch-icon-ipad.jpg' , sizes : '76x76' }, { rel : 'manifest' , href : '/manifest.json' } ]}

it will result in this being rendered:

< link rel = "icon" href = "https://www.test.ie/favicon.ico" /> < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" href = "https://www.test.ie/touch-icon-ipad.jpg" sizes = "76x76" /> < link rel = "manifest" href = "/manifest.json" />

Open Graph

For the full specification please check out http://ogp.me/

Svelte Meta Tags currently supports:

Open Graph Examples

Basic

<script> import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <MetaTags openGraph={{ type: 'website', url: 'https://www.example.com/page', title: 'Open Graph Title', description: 'Open Graph Description', images: [ { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt' }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-2.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt 2' } ] }} />

Video

Full info on http://ogp.me/

<script> import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <MetaTags title="Video Page Title" description="Description of video page" openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Video Title', description: 'Description of open graph video', url: 'https://www.example.com/videos/video-title', type: 'video.movie', video: { actors: [ { profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', role: 'Protagonist' }, { profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', role: 'Antagonist' } ], directors: [ 'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameB-lastnameB' ], writers: [ 'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameB-lastnameB' ], duration: 680000, releaseDate: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z', tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'] }, site_name: 'SiteName' }} />

Article

<script> import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <MetaTags openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Article Title', description: 'Description of open graph article', url: 'https://www.example.com/articles/article-title', type: 'article', article: { publishedTime: '2017-06-21T23:04:13Z', modifiedTime: '2018-01-21T18:04:43Z', expirationTime: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z', section: 'Section II', authors: [ 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB' ], tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'] }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/cover.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Photo of text' } ] }} />

Book

<script> import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <MetaTags openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Book Title', description: 'Description of open graph book', url: 'https://www.example.com/books/book-title', type: 'book', book: { releaseDate: '2018-09-17T11:08:13Z', isbn: '978-3-16-148410-0', authors: [ 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB' ], tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'] }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/book.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Cover of the book' } ] }} />

Profile

<script> import { MetaTags } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <MetaTags openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Profile Title', description: 'Description of open graph profile', url: 'https://www.example.com/@firstlast123', type: 'profile', profile: { firstName: 'First', lastName: 'Last', username: 'firstlast123', gender: 'female' }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/profile.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Profile Photo' } ] }} />

JSON-LD allow for more customized and rich representation for example in search results.

To discover all the different content types JSON-LD offers check out: https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/search-gallery

It is also possible to use multiple <JsonLd /> components in a single page.

Using schema-dts

This plugin uses schema-dts, so it also provides types other than the usage examples below.

JSON-LD Examples

Article

<script> import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <JsonLd schema={{ '@type': 'Article', mainEntityOfPage: { '@type': 'WebPage', '@id': 'https://example.com/article' }, headline: 'Article headline', image: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg' ], datePublished: '2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', dateModified: '2015-02-05T09:20:00+08:00', author: { '@type': 'Person', name: 'John Doe' }, publisher: { '@type': 'Organization', name: 'Google', logo: { '@type': 'ImageObject', url: 'https://example.com/logo.jpg' } } }} />

Breadcrumb

<script> import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <JsonLd schema={{ '@type': 'BreadcrumbList', itemListElement: [ { '@type': 'ListItem', position: 1, name: 'Books', item: 'https://example.com/books' }, { '@type': 'ListItem', position: 2, name: 'Science Fiction', item: 'https://example.com/books/sciencefiction' }, { '@type': 'ListItem', position: 3, name: 'Award Winners' } ] }} />

Product

<script> import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <JsonLd schema={{ '@type': 'Product', name: 'Executive Anvil', image: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg' ], description: "Sleeker than ACME's Classic Anvil, the Executive Anvil is perfect for the business traveler looking for something to drop from a height.", sku: '0446310786', mpn: '925872', brand: { '@type': 'Brand', name: 'ACME' }, review: { '@type': 'Review', reviewRating: { '@type': 'Rating', ratingValue: '4', bestRating: '5' }, author: { '@type': 'Person', name: 'Fred Benson' } }, aggregateRating: { '@type': 'AggregateRating', ratingValue: '4.4', reviewCount: '89' }, offers: { '@type': 'Offer', url: 'https://example.com/anvil', priceCurrency: 'USD', price: '119.99', priceValidUntil: '2020-11-20', itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition', availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock' } }} />

Course

<script> import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <JsonLd schema={{ '@type': 'Course', name: 'Introduction to Computer Science and Programming', description: 'Introductory CS course laying out the basics.', provider: { '@type': 'Organization', name: 'University of Technology - Eureka', sameAs: 'http://www.ut-eureka.edu' } }} />

DataSet

<script> import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <JsonLd schema={{ '@type': 'Dataset', name: 'name of the dataset', description: 'The description needs to be at least 50 characters long', license: 'https//www.example.com' }} />

FAQ

<script> import { JsonLd } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; </script> <JsonLd schema={{ '@type': 'FAQPage', mainEntity: [ { '@type': 'Question', name: 'How long is the delivery time?', acceptedAnswer: { '@type': 'Answer', text: '3-5 business days.' } }, { '@type': 'Question', name: 'Where can I find information about product recalls?', acceptedAnswer: { '@type': 'Answer', text: 'Read more on under information.' } } ] }} />

Types Import

You can import and use the types MetaTagsProps and JsonLdProps .

Types Import Examples

<script lang="ts"> import { MetaTags, JsonLd, MetaTagsProps, JsonLdProps } from 'svelte-meta-tags'; const metatags: MetaTagsProps = { title: 'Types Page Title | Svelte Meta Tags', description: 'Description of Types page', canonical: 'https://www.canonical.ie/', openGraph: { type: 'website', url: 'https://www.example.com/page', locale: 'en_IE', title: 'Open Graph Title', description: 'Open Graph Description', images: [ { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt' } ], site_name: 'SiteName' }, twitter: { handle: '@handle', site: '@site', cardType: 'summary_large_image', title: 'Types Page Title | Svelte Meta Tags', description: 'Description of Types page', image: 'https://www.example.ie/twitter-image.jpg', imageAlt: 'Twitter image alt' }, facebook: { appId: '1234567890' } }; const jsonld: JsonLdProps = { schema: { '@type': 'NewsArticle', mainEntityOfPage: { '@type': 'WebPage', '@id': 'https://google.com/article' }, headline: 'Article headline', image: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg' ], datePublished: '2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', dateModified: '2015-02-05T09:20:00+08:00', author: { '@type': 'Person', name: 'John Doe' }, publisher: { '@type': 'Organization', name: 'Google', logo: { '@type': 'ImageObject', url: 'https://google.com/logo.jpg' } } } }; </script> <MetaTags {...metatags} /> <JsonLd {...jsonld} />

License

MIT