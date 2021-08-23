openbase logo
svelte-media

by Miguel Camba
0.1.5 (see all)

Svelte.js util to easily observe media queries as a reactive store

Readme

svelte-media

Easy way to observe for media queries as a store for your Svelte apps

svelte-media helps you define the media queries you want to observe. By using stores to keep track of the matching state of the given media queries it notifies your app in the most efficient way when a change happens.

It works SSR environments where window.matchMedia is not available, so it can be used in Sapper apps safely.

Instalation

Just run npm i --save-dev svelte-media or yarn add svelte-media.

Usage

The package's default export is a function that takes an object with named mediaquery strings and returns a svelte store that you can export to consume any way you want.

import watchMedia from "svelte-media";

const mediaqueries = {
  small: "(max-width: 849px)",
  large: "(min-width: 850px)",
  short: "(max-height: 399px)",
  landscape: "(orientation: landscape) and (max-height: 499px)",
  tiny: "(orientation: portrait) and (max-height: 599px)",
  dark: "(prefers-color-scheme: dark)",
  noanimations: "(prefers-reduced-motion: reduce)"
};

export const media = watchMedia(mediaqueries);

Given an object with named media queries, the returned object from that store will have boolean properties named after the media queries that indicate if they are a match or not, and a property named classNamesthat contains a name of the matching media queries prefixed by media- to use as convenient css classes in any element.

For the example above the object might look like this:

{
  small: false
  large: true
  short: true
  landscape: true
  tiny: false
  dark: true
  noanimations : false,
  classNames: 'media-large media-short media-landscape media-dark'
}

As with any other store, you can subscribe to it in templates by prefixing it with $.

<script>
  import { media } from '../stores';
</script>

<div class="body l-body {$media.classNames}">
  {if $media.large}
    <DesktopNav/>
  {:else}
    <MobileNav/>
  {/if}
</div>

You can create more than one store if, for instance, you want to keep media queries about screen size separated from, say those about pixel density, as the latter very rarely will fire an update.

