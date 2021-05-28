openbase logo
slh

svelte-loader-hot

by Nico Rehwaldt
0.3.1 (see all)

Webpack loader for svelte components with HMR support

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

703

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

