Dynamically load a svelte component. Based on react-loadable.

Usage

Just pass a loader method which return a async module import:

< script > import Loadable from 'svelte-loadable' </ script > < Loadable loader = {() => import('./AsyncComponent.svelte')} />

Use unloader to prevent Loadable from caching the component which will cause it to call loader each time the component is used after being unmounted.

< script > import Loadable from 'svelte-loadable' function unloader ( ) { } </ script > < Loadable ... unloader /> < Loadable ... unloader = {true} /> < Loadable ... unloader = {someBooleanValue} /> < Loadable ... { unloader } /> < Loadable ... unloader = {() => { /* some code here */ }} /> < Loadable loader = {() => System.import('./AsyncComponent.svelte')} unloader={() => System.delete(System.resolve('./AsyncComponent.svelte'))} />

Props

loader : a function which import() your component to the <Loadable> component.

: a function which your component to the component. delay : minimum delay in msecs for showing the loading slot . Default: 200

: minimum delay in for showing the . Default: 200 timeout : time in msecs for showing the timeout slot .

: time in for showing the . unloader : true to prevent the component from being cached or a function which will also prevent the component from being cached after being unmounted and will be called immediately after it is removed from cache.

Any other prop will be passed directly onto the rendered component if the default slot is defined:

< Loadable loader = "{...}" foo = "cookie" bar = "potato" />

If the default slot is used, it's up to the developer to render the component:

< Loadable loader = "{...}" let:component > < svelte:component this = "{component}" foo = "cookie" bar = "potato" /> </ Loadable >

Events

on:load : a function which is executed right after the <Loadable> component is loaded.

< Loadable on:load = {() => console.log('The component has been loaded')} loader={...} />

Otherwise, if your callback contains more code, you can wrap it into a function, and call it without parentheses

< Loadable on:load = {callback} loader = {...} />

Slots

loading : customizes the loading state;

: customizes the loading state; error : customizes the error state. You can let:error to have access to the error variable;

: customizes the error state. You can to have access to the error variable; timeout : customizes the timeout state. Will only appear if timeout prop is defined;

: customizes the timeout state. Will only appear if prop is defined; default : customizes the imported component render (add props, etc). You can let:component to access the imported component constructor.

Basic Example:

< script > import Loadable from 'svelte-loadable' </ script > < Loadable bind:this = {loadable} loader = {() => import('./AsyncComponent.svelte')}> < div slot = "loading" > Loading... </ div > < div slot = "error" let:error > {error} < br > < button on:click = "loadable.load()" > Try again </ button > </ div > </ Loadable >

Methods

Use the .load() method to retry loading.

Registering a loader

Or, preventing "flash of loading"

By default, Svelte Loadable will dynamically load the specified loader (import statement) every time the component is initialized and reinitialized. This creates a delay between initial rendering, and rending the loaded component, even for components which have previously been loaded. To work around that, Svelte Loadable provides an optional cache, which can be used to predefine a loader, and keep track of whether it has already been loaded. When a loader is registered, it will render immediately on the next initialization.

To set that up, you'll need to register the loader at definition time in a module script block, instead of passing the loader directly to the loadable component instance, then pass the resulting loader on to the loadable component. It looks like this (with svelte-routing ).

NOTE: A resolve function is necessary for most SSR solutions. The function must return an absolute path, which will be used for indexing, and for loading before hydration. The specific way to generate that may vary by platform. A babel plugin for Svelte Loadable to help generate that automatically is forthcoming.

App.svelte:

< script context = "module" > import { register } from 'svelte-loadable' const PageLoader = register({ loader : () => import ( './pages/Page.svelte' ), resolve : () => require .resolve( './pages/Page.svelte' ), }) const HomeLoader = register({ loader : () => import ( './home/Home.svelte' ), resolve : () => require .resolve( './home/Home.svelte' ), }) </ script > < script > import { Router, Link, Route } from 'svelte-routing' import Loadable from 'svelte-loadable' export let url = '' </ script > < Router url = "{url}" > < Route path = "/pages/:slug" let:params > < Loadable loader = "{PageLoader}" slug = "{params.slug}" > < div slot = "loading" > Loading... </ div > </ Loadable > </ Route > < Route path = "/" > < Loadable loader = "{HomeLoader}" /> </ Route > </ Router >

Another advantage is that if the same module is registered in two different places in the tree, the previous loader will be used instead of creating a second loader.

This comes with additional benefits and opportunities as well. There is now a preloadAll method, which can be used to proactively (and recursively) preload all the modules after the initial render of the application, if desired. That method can also be used server side to preload all the necessary components to pull off server side rendering (SSR).

Additional Methods

Preloads all registered Loaders. Works server side, and client side.

import { preloadAll } from 'svelte-loadable' preloadAll().then( () => {...});

The 'svelte-loadable-capture' Context for SSR

To facilitate the creation of SSR solutions, Svelte Loadable uses a context which can be set up by an SSR solution in a LoadableProvider using the string identifier 'svelte-loadable-capture'. Svelte Loadable expects the context to provide a method, to which it will pass the registered loader function. For an example implementation, check out npdev:svelte-loadable a Meteor SSR solution.