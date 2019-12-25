Svelte JSON Viewer Component used in Svelte REPL. Supports Map, Set, Iterable, Symbol.
# npm
npm install --save svelte-json-tree
# yarn
yarn add svelte-json-tree
With Svelte:
<script>
import JSONTree from 'svelte-json-tree';
// your json data to view
const value = {
array: [1, 2, 3],
bool: true,
object: {
foo: 'bar'
}
};
</script>
<JSONTree {value} />
Without Svelte:
const JSONTree = require('svelte-json-tree');
const jsonTree = new JSONTree({
target: document.body,
props: {
value: { "foo": "bar" }
}
});
// update value
jsonTree.$set({ value: ['1'] });
svelte-json-tree uses the following CSS variables to theme:
/* color */
--json-tree-string-color: #cb3f41;
--json-tree-symbol-color: #cb3f41;
--json-tree-boolean-color: #112aa7;
--json-tree-function-color: #112aa7;
--json-tree-number-color: #3029cf;
--json-tree-label-color: #871d8f;
--json-tree-arrow-color: #727272;
--json-tree-null-color: #8d8d8d;
--json-tree-undefined-color: #8d8d8d;
--json-tree-date-color: #8d8d8d;
/* position */
--json-tree-li-indentation: 1em;
--json-tree-li-line-height: 1.3;
/* font */
--json-tree-font-size: 12px;
--json-tree-font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace;
To overwrite the style, specify the css variables on the parent:
<div style="--json-tree-string-color: yellow;">
<JSONTree {value} />
</div>