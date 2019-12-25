Svelte JSON Viewer Component used in Svelte REPL. Supports Map, Set, Iterable, Symbol.

Try it out on repl.

Install

Use npm or yarn to install:

npm install --save svelte-json-tree yarn add svelte-json-tree

Usage

With Svelte:

< script > import JSONTree from 'svelte-json-tree' ; const value = { array : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], bool : true , object : { foo : 'bar' } }; </ script > < JSONTree { value } />

Without Svelte:

const JSONTree = require ( 'svelte-json-tree' ); const jsonTree = new JSONTree({ target : document .body, props : { value : { "foo" : "bar" } } }); jsonTree.$ set ({ value: [ '1' ] });

Overriding Styles

svelte-json-tree uses the following CSS variables to theme:

--json-tree-string-color : #cb3f41 ; --json-tree-symbol-color : #cb3f41 ; --json-tree-boolean-color : #112aa7 ; --json-tree-function-color : #112aa7 ; --json-tree-number-color : #3029cf ; --json-tree-label-color : #871d8f ; --json-tree-arrow-color : #727272 ; --json-tree-null-color : #8d8d8d ; --json-tree-undefined-color : #8d8d8d ; --json-tree-date-color : #8d8d8d ; --json-tree-li-indentation : 1 em ; --json-tree-li-line-height : 1 .3 ; --json-tree-font-size : 12 px ; --json-tree-font-family : ' Courier New ', Courier , monospace ;

To overwrite the style, specify the css variables on the parent:

< div style = "--json-tree-string-color: yellow;" > < JSONTree { value } /> </ div >

License

MIT